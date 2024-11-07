Want to Get Your Holiday Shopping Done Early? Try Bespoke Post’s Sale.

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Given that it is somehow November already, let this serve as your first panicky indicator that the long months before the holidays have rapidly devolved into a scant few weeks. All of which to say, the time to start shopping for holiday gifts, if you haven’t already, is now.

Luckily, subscription box curators and all-around awesome retailer Bespoke Post have perfectly fine-tuned their stock of gear and garb to your specific gifting needs. From cast iron kitchen essentials to buttery-soft flannels to sophisticated housewares, they’re got something for everyone on your list. Even better, much of it is part of the massive Bespoke Post sale, meaning additional savings on stuff you were going to by anyway.

We’ve highlighted the best of what the Bespoke Post sale has to offer when it comes to holiday gifts. Peruse our selects below or shop the entirety of the sale here.

The Best Deals From the Bespoke Post Sale

We’ve long recommended Ooni’s collection of outdoor pizza ovens, and at just $250, they make an excellent gift for the home chef or pie enthusiast. If you really want to splash out, splurge on the deluxe Karu 16.

Capitalize on the retro wave with this nifty 3D film camera from RETO Project.

Seth Rogan’s charming Houseplant line is the rare example of smoking-related paraphernalia that reads sophisticated, not sophomoric. Take this block table lighter — currently $80 off and grown-up as all get out.

Vaer’s classic racing-style watch proves a handsome addition to any guy’s watch collection. The $100 discount is just icing on the chrono-cake.