Want to Get Your Holiday Shopping Done Early? Try Bespoke Post’s Sale.

Save up to 40% off perfect presents from Filson, Great Jones, Ooni and more

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
November 7, 2024 10:37 am
Bespoke Post sale
The Bespoke Post sale is packed with great gifts.
Bespoke Post

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Given that it is somehow November already, let this serve as your first panicky indicator that the long months before the holidays have rapidly devolved into a scant few weeks. All of which to say, the time to start shopping for holiday gifts, if you haven’t already, is now.

Luckily, subscription box curators and all-around awesome retailer Bespoke Post have perfectly fine-tuned their stock of gear and garb to your specific gifting needs. From cast iron kitchen essentials to buttery-soft flannels to sophisticated housewares, they’re got something for everyone on your list. Even better, much of it is part of the massive Bespoke Post sale, meaning additional savings on stuff you were going to by anyway.

We’ve highlighted the best of what the Bespoke Post sale has to offer when it comes to holiday gifts. Peruse our selects below or shop the entirety of the sale here.

The Best Deals From the Bespoke Post Sale

Marcellin Cast Iron Breakfast Set
Marcellin Cast Iron Breakfast Set
Buy Here : $136$115
Far Afield Larry Long Sleeve Shirt
Far Afield Larry Long Sleeve Shirt
Buy Here : $135$65
Ooni Fyra Wood-Fired Pizza Oven
Ooni Fyra Wood-Fired Pizza Oven
Buy Here : $349$249

We’ve long recommended Ooni’s collection of outdoor pizza ovens, and at just $250, they make an excellent gift for the home chef or pie enthusiast. If you really want to splash out, splurge on the deluxe Karu 16.

Wren Fireside Hybrid Slippers
Wren Fireside Hybrid Slippers
Buy Here : $75$49
Zwilling Enfinigy Sous Vide
Zwilling Enfinigy Sous Vide
Buy Here : $170$72
RETO 3D Film Camera
RETO 3D Film Camera
Buy Here : $99$79

Capitalize on the retro wave with this nifty 3D film camera from RETO Project.

Rill Simple Tools Full Metal Jacket Axe
Rill Simple Tools Full Metal Jacket Axe
Buy Here : $200$130
Halfday The Garment Duffel 45L w/ Tech Kit
Halfday The Garment Duffel 45L w/ Tech Kit
Buy Here : $153$135
Houseplant Block Table Lighter
Houseplant Block Table Lighter
Buy Here : $220$140

Seth Rogan’s charming Houseplant line is the rare example of smoking-related paraphernalia that reads sophisticated, not sophomoric. Take this block table lighter — currently $80 off and grown-up as all get out.

PSTR Studio Sander Patelski Art Print
PSTR Studio Sander Patelski Art Print
Buy Here : $63$50
Faribault Mills Heritage Plaid Wool Throw
Faribault Mills Heritage Plaid Wool Throw
Buy Here : $195$165
Vaer R1 USA Racing Chrono Watch 42mm
Vaer R1 USA Racing Chrono Watch 42mm
Buy Here : $499$399

Vaer’s classic racing-style watch proves a handsome addition to any guy’s watch collection. The $100 discount is just icing on the chrono-cake.

Bellroy All Conditions Card Pocket
Bellroy All Conditions Card Pocket
Buy Here : $79$59
Recess Classic Pickleball Paddle
Recess Classic Pickleball Paddle
Buy Here : $86$74

Leisure > Gear
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

