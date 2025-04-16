Take It From a Woman: Your Spring Cleaning Guide to a Sexier Space

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Almost every time I’ve stepped into a man’s shower, the Kill Bill sirens have sounded off in my head while I surveyed the scene of soap scum, dirty razors and Irish Spring. (There’s a lot wrong with this picture, but the bottles of 5-in-1 men’s body wash are somehow the most egregious bit.) Women are nosy. We peek into your medicine cabinets, rifle through drawers and rip open shower curtains to scrutinize the state of your shower. We’re also quite attentive. We notice the dirty clothes sprawled on your floor, the unwashed pots and pans on your stove, the shaving clippings on your bathroom sink.

Of course, a home is supposed to feel lived-in. I don’t expect your apartment to look like a spread in an Architectural Digest catalog 24/7. The pristine, unruffled nature of homes advertised on social media is unrealistic for most people with a full-time job, kids or an active social life. In all honesty, I’d be pretty embarrassed if a stranger, friend or lover stepped into my apartment at this very moment. Between balancing work, social activities, fitness and self-care, cleaning tends to take a backseat. It builds and builds, until I have to spend an entire Sunday deep-cleaning, which leaves me feeling accomplished, but exhausted. It also leaves me wondering why I can’t maintain a relatively clean space, because when my apartment is clean, I can breathe again. I can work from home with no distractions. I find myself falling asleep and waking more easily. There is a sense of calm that settles over me. I’m no longer in disarray over the pile of clothes on “the chair” or rattled by the disorganization of my belongings.

Maybe you, too, feel this way and want to know how to maintain a well-kept space for your own mental health and productivity. Or maybe clutter doesn’t bother you quite as much, but you’re worried about how others, perhaps like a romantic interest, might view your messy space (and subsequently, you). Or maybe you’re unsure of the rules of basic cleaning and decluttering. How often should I wash my sheets and throw out my pillows? How should I store my winter coats? How do I keep my electric toothbrush clean of sticky residue? Whatever the case might be, I’ve compiled an ultimate spring cleaning guide to a cleaner, sexier, more inviting space.

With help from Preston Konrad, lifestyle expert and founder of Preston Lane, a home care brand that specializes in luxury-scented, plant-based cleaning products (that smell divine!), here is everything you need to know to keep your home clean and smelling fresh this spring and beyond.

InsideHook: What tasks should I do weekly to ensure my space stays tidy and clean?

Preston Konrad: A weekly refresh makes all the difference. I always say: shift your mindset — don’t think of it as cleaning, think of it as a ritual. Light a candle (Doheny Drive is my current obsession), turn on a good playlist and use products that look as good as they smell. If the experience feels elevated, you’re way more likely to do it.

Stick to the basics: vacuum high-traffic spots, wipe down surfaces (I’m never without our All Purpose Cleaner —especially in kitchens and bathrooms), run laundry and take 10 minutes to clear clutter from counters, coffee tables and nightstands. Bonus points if your cleaning tools are chic. When your essentials are display-worthy, you’ll want to use them.

IH: How should I store winter clothes like coats?

PR: Clean them first. Seriously, coats pick up way more dirt than you’d think. Then store them the right way: structured garment bags for the pieces you love and wide-shoulder wooden hangers to keep their shape. If closet space is tight, vacuum-sealed bags are a lifesaver. Just keep them out of direct sun so the fabric doesn’t fade.

IH: What type of items should I store? Should I consider stylish storage bins?

PR: Absolutely — function and style matter. Store off-season clothes, spare linens, tech cables and sentimental things. But skip the “maybe someday” stuff. That junk drawer under the sink? Time to clean it out. Streamline your products —find a few high-performing, multipurpose tools you actually use. As for storage bins, stick to neutral tones or natural textures like woven baskets. If it looks good, you’ll want to keep it that way.

IH: When do I know it’s time to hire a cleaning person?

PR: If your space is stressing you out, it’s time. Once a month is a great rhythm for most people. Just make sure to clear clutter before they arrive so they can focus on the actual cleaning. And even with help, clean as you go. If something takes under a minute, just do it. It keeps things manageable.

IH: How often should I clean big appliances?

PR: Wipe your fridge down once a month. Toss old food and keep odors at bay. Monthly, wash your dishwasher empty with vinegar to freshen it up. Clean your oven every three months or more if you use it constantly. Wipe the rubber gasket of your washer and run a hot cycle with cleaner monthly. These are the workhorses of your home, give them a little love.

IH: How often should you purge your items?

PR: Seasonally is ideal. At the start of each season, take stock. Haven’t worn it in a year? Let it go. If it doesn’t fit or it’s seen better days, donate or recycle. The less stuff, the less there is to clean.

IH: How often should I change my sheets? Do I have to wash my duvet cover and insert every time?

PR: Wash your sheets once a week, no excuses. Wash your duvet cover every two to three weeks, and the insert every few months unless you’re a heavy sweater or have allergies. And let’s not forget scent: when your bedding smells amazing, your whole room feels cleaner, even if your dog left a toy on the floor.

IH: How often should you throw your pillows away?

PR: Every one or two years depending on the quality. If they’re flat, smelly or messing with your neck, ditch them. Pillow protectors help, but there’s nothing like a fresh, supportive pillow to instantly upgrade your sleep and your bed styling.

IH: How do I keep my electric toothbrush clean?

PR: Rinse and dry it after each use. Once a week, take it apart and clean around the base with warm soapy water and a Q-tip. Let it fully dry before reassembling. It’s a tiny task but makes a big difference.

IH: When I’m shaving, how do I make sure the surface area is kept clean?

PR: Add a bit of water to the sink so hairs don’t stick, and do a quick wipe-down when you’re done. And here’s the trick: style your sink like a vignette. A sleek soap dispenser, a nice tray and a good-looking brush go a long way. When your bathroom feels put together, you’ll treat it better.

IH: Any other spring cleaning tips I should know?

PR: Never underestimate the power of scent. It sets the tone for your space. That’s why we infuse every Preston Lane product with elevated fragrance whether it’s bright citrus, warm wood or fresh florals. When your home smells amazing, it feels like you’ve got it all together, even if you’re flying by the seat of your pants. Spring cleaning isn’t about being perfect, it’s about making the everyday feel a little more elevated, a little more you.