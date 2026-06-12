Tired of at-home workouts feeling like a chore? BowFlex's Adjustable Kettlebells might just be the game-changer you need, offering versatile, space-saving fitness that won't break the bank.

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At-home fitness. A tough sell for many of us, who go shrimp-shaped on the couch the second we touch down after a long day. I find that this conundrum is more easily resolved when you have the right equipment, conveniently set up nearby, in sight. So we present an incredible option for you: one of our favorite workout brands, BowFlex, and their Adjustable Kettlebells.

Now, we may be biased toward BowFlex, as our Wellness Editor swears by their dumbbells, but it’s only because they are reliable, affordable and offer everything under the sun to support your at-home fitness journey.

No Home Gym Is Complete Without These Dumbbells Between the Bowflex Results Series 552 and 1090, there are a few key differences that may sway your decision

Maybe you’ve already got dumbbells at home and you’re looking to expand, or you’re choosing between the two. Kettlebells take up less space (always a consideration for us New Yorkers) and are great for explosive exercises that work your stabilizers and grip, but still also cover a lot of exercises otherwise used with dumbbells.

What Works:

First thing I noticed about this kettlebell is its affordability for the quality. You can purchase one for $149, or save $29 when you bundle a pair. Maybe our economy is such that I just assume everything will cost a bazillion dollars, but it’s refreshing to see a company give you your bang for your buck. BowFlex just wants you flexing!

While I’ve worked out with many a kettlebell in my lifetime, I’ve never used adjustable ones. These adjust from eight to 40 pounds (I typically hang out around 10) via a simple dial that you turn to your liking.

They also offer on-demand workouts via the JRNY app if you prefer guided exercise, but it’s not required.

What Needs Work:

Depending on what exercises you’re doing (in my case, pilates), I found that this kettlebell was uncomfortable to hold at times (I’ve used the Bala kettlebell previously and it’s squishier to hold in more creative setups). It held up well when it came to traditional weight training.

Final Thoughts:

If you’re looking for a kettlebell to add to your at-home rotation, BowFlex’s Adjustable option is the best choice for its versatility, weight range and quality for the price.

Shop the BowFlex Adjustable Kettlebell:

Why We Love It: Affordable, adjustable and effective, the BowFlex Kettlebell is a perfect addition to your home gym setup.

Why We Love It: What’s better than one kettlebell? You guessed it.

Meet your guide Shelby Slauer Shelby reviews style, home and tech products for InsideHook, having previously contributed to Mashable, INSIDER, Funny Or Die, Reductress, And So Forth. She is interested in all things sports recovery, wellness and anything that makes our day-to-day lives better. You can reach her at shelby@insidehook.com. More from Shelby Slauer »