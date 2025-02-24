A$AP Rocky Is Ray-Ban’s New Creative Director

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
It’s been a hell of a week for A$AP Rocky. Fresh on the heels of a felony assault acquittal and an accompanying run of celebrated court ‘fits, the musician has been tapped (for good behavior?) as the first-ever creative director for heritage sunglasses brand Ray-Ban’s subdivision Ray-Ban Studios.
In retrospect, this is a move that was easy to see coming; even more than than the rapper’s stacked design resume — one that includes a stint as creative director for Puma’s F1 partnership — the move was telegraphed by Rocky’s recent court-sanctioned eyewear choices.
The rapper has spent the past month exclusively rocking a variety of Ray-Ban’s iconic styles, a fact the brand was quick to point out in their press release. Upon closer inspection, the rumors hold up — Rocky has indeed been showing out in Ray-Bans. Take these blacked-out Wayfarers, paired with some big-bodied YSL suiting.
In the same press release, Ray-Ban’s president, Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio, championed the new partnership, saying, “Today, we are welcoming A$AP Rocky into our family; he’s a visionary artist and creator. His ability to push the boundaries of the diverse worlds he explores, aligns with the Ray-Ban DNA. We are reinforcing the brand’s values of innovation, pioneering spirit, and courage. Let the future begin!”
Alongside the appointment news, Ray-Ban also announced some light details on the first A$AP Rocky-directed collection. Dubbed the “Blacked Out Collection,” the capsule, set to arrive April 2025, promises to blend classic Ray-Ban styles with a brand new ultra-black lens and gold-plated detailing.
One can only imagine that Rocky x Ray-Ban — a timely icon and a timeless classic — will produced some certified hits. If only the rapper would do the same for actual music. While you wait for the “Blacked Out Collection” to release, utilize the A$AP inspo and shop the classic Ray-Ban styles below.
