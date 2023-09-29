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You might not have all day to online shop, which is why we’re committed to doing it for you every week. No need to thank us or anything. From a discount on an Alex Crane jacket to BOGO at Sunglass Hut, these are the best deals we found on the internet this week.
The Best Deals on the Internet This Week
It’s a Good Time to Save Big on the Apple Watch Series 11
Apple’s latest iteration of its popular smartwatch is currently $100 off at Amazon. This is for the GPS-only watch, available in multiple colors and two sizes.
Everything at Outdoor Voices Is 25% OffShop OV’s Friends & Family Sale, where you can take 25% off best-selling activewear
This Cool GoPro Is Now 27% Off
The waterproof GoPro HERO12 offers 5.3K video, 27MP photos and high-end stabilization so all your footage stays smooth. Right now, the action cam is $101 off at Amazon.
Grab This Perfect Casual Rugby Shirt for 34% Off
Great on its own or to layer up, J.Crew’s solid rugby is a closet staple for spring. The collar, the placket and the logo on the sleeve all look especially clean.
This Essential Blue Long-Sleeve Is on Sale
High quality and sustainably made, this stellar tee from Patagonia can be yours for 50% off.
It’s Buy One, Get One 40% Off at Sunglass Hut
The designer shades retailer is your one-stop-shop for eyewear. For a limited time only, they’re offering 40% off select full price styles when you add your first pair to cart.
The New York Times Store Is Having a Sitewide Sale
We stand by our belief that the New York Times Birthday Book is one of the best presents you can gift someone. Find that and more with 20% off sitewide when you use code SPRING2026.
This Versatile Braun Trimmer Is 45% Off
Braun’s shaver is great for your beard, nose/ear hair or body. Rechargeable and offering 40 length settings, the Series 7 Body, Beard and Hair Trimmer is now $54 off.
Stock Up on High-Quality Seafood During This Vital Choice SaleSalmon, sea bass and scallops? That’s just the beginning.
A Four-Pack of AirTags Is Now Just $57
Sure, we’re talking about the first generation of Apple’s Bluetooth trackers, but they work just fine and they’re now 42% off the original price.
Summerize Your Suit Jacket for 45% Off
This linen blazer is perfect for the warmer months. It’ll keep you cool and looking cool. Grab it now from Taylor Stitch for only $219.
Marine Layer’s Dean Crew Is Only $101
Sustainably made and buttery soft, this sweater will add a retro vibe to your closet. Save $67 off the classic crew at Huckberry.
Twisted Seam Jeans Don’t Have to Be Expensive
Curved-hem denim is all the rage, but don’t think that you have to drop a bag. Madewell’s Arc Jeans are a perfect starter pair and currently 39% off.
Alex Crane’s Denim Jacket Is Perfect for Spring
The denim version of Alex Crane’s Kite Jacket has just enough heft for gusty nights. Cop yours for 30% off.
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