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From Denim Jackets to Sunglasses: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Plus, a discount on our favorite gift

By The Editors @insidehook
Updated May 1, 2026 12:57 pm EDT
The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.
The best deals we found this week span tech, style and even a little culture.
Brands

The Gist

This week, savvy shoppers can snag significant savings on a diverse array of items, from Apple tech and outdoor gear to spring fashion staples and grooming essentials, thanks to a curated list of online discounts.

Key Takeaways

  • Significant discounts are available on popular tech items, including the Apple Watch Series 11, GoPro HERO12 and Apple AirTags.
  • Apparel deals span various brands and styles, from J.Crew and Patagonia to Taylor Stitch and Madewell.
  • Shoppers can also find promotions on accessories like sunglasses, grooming tools and unique items from The New York Times Store.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

You might not have all day to online shop, which is why we’re committed to doing it for you every week. No need to thank us or anything. From a discount on an Alex Crane jacket to BOGO at Sunglass Hut, these are the best deals we found on the internet this week.

The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

It’s a Good Time to Save Big on the Apple Watch Series 11
It’s a Good Time to Save Big on the Apple Watch Series 11

Apple’s latest iteration of its popular smartwatch is currently $100 off at Amazon. This is for the GPS-only watch, available in multiple colors and two sizes.

Buy Here : $399 $299
Everything at Outdoor Voices Is 25% Off
Everything at Outdoor Voices Is 25% Off
 Shop OV’s Friends & Family Sale, where you can take 25% off best-selling activewear
This Cool GoPro Is Now 27% Off
This Cool GoPro Is Now 27% Off

The waterproof GoPro HERO12 offers 5.3K video, 27MP photos and high-end stabilization so all your footage stays smooth. Right now, the action cam is $101 off at Amazon.

Buy Here : $370 $269
Grab This Perfect Casual Rugby Shirt for 34% Off
Grab This Perfect Casual Rugby Shirt for 34% Off

Great on its own or to layer up, J.Crew’s solid rugby is a closet staple for spring. The collar, the placket and the logo on the sleeve all look especially clean.

Buy Here : $98 $65
This Essential Blue Long-Sleeve Is on Sale
This Essential Blue Long-Sleeve Is on Sale

High quality and sustainably made, this stellar tee from Patagonia can be yours for 50% off.

Buy Here : $69 $34
It’s Buy One, Get One 40% Off at Sunglass Hut
It’s Buy One, Get One 40% Off at Sunglass Hut

The designer shades retailer is your one-stop-shop for eyewear. For a limited time only, they’re offering 40% off select full price styles when you add your first pair to cart.

Shop Here
The New York Times Store Is Having a Sitewide Sale
The New York Times Store Is Having a Sitewide Sale

We stand by our belief that the New York Times Birthday Book is one of the best presents you can gift someone. Find that and more with 20% off sitewide when you use code SPRING2026.

Shop Here
This Versatile Braun Trimmer Is 45% Off
This Versatile Braun Trimmer Is 45% Off

Braun’s shaver is great for your beard, nose/ear hair or body. Rechargeable and offering 40 length settings, the Series 7 Body, Beard and Hair Trimmer is now $54 off.

Buy Here : $120 $66
Stock Up on High-Quality Seafood During This Vital Choice Sale
Stock Up on High-Quality Seafood During This Vital Choice Sale
 Salmon, sea bass and scallops? That’s just the beginning.
A Four-Pack of AirTags Is Now Just $57
A Four-Pack of AirTags Is Now Just $57

Sure, we’re talking about the first generation of Apple’s Bluetooth trackers, but they work just fine and they’re now 42% off the original price.

Buy Here : $99 $57
Summerize Your Suit Jacket for 45% Off
Summerize Your Suit Jacket for 45% Off

This linen blazer is perfect for the warmer months. It’ll keep you cool and looking cool. Grab it now from Taylor Stitch for only $219.

Buy Here : $398 $219
Marine Layer’s Dean Crew Is Only $101
Marine Layer’s Dean Crew Is Only $101

Sustainably made and buttery soft, this sweater will add a retro vibe to your closet. Save $67 off the classic crew at Huckberry.

Buy Here : $168 $101
Twisted Seam Jeans Don’t Have to Be Expensive
Twisted Seam Jeans Don’t Have to Be Expensive

Curved-hem denim is all the rage, but don’t think that you have to drop a bag. Madewell’s Arc Jeans are a perfect starter pair and currently 39% off.

Buy Here : $148 $90
Alex Crane’s Denim Jacket Is Perfect for Spring
Alex Crane’s Denim Jacket Is Perfect for Spring

The denim version of Alex Crane’s Kite Jacket has just enough heft for gusty nights. Cop yours for 30% off.

Buy Here : $200 $139

Meet your guide

The Editors

The Editors

Sometimes our crack team of editors collaborate on stories. Given that our crew has written for the likes of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Vice, Men’s Journal, the New York Daily News, The Paris Review and countless other outlets, this is a good thing.
More from The Editors »

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Leisure > Gear
Leisure
Leisure > Style

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

GoPro HERO12
This Cool GoPro Is Now 27% Off

$370$269

Apple Watch Series 11
It’s a Good Time to Save Big on the Apple Watch Series 11

$399$299

Alex Crane Kite Jacket
Alex Crane’s Denim Jacket Is Perfect for Spring

$200$139

Madewell Arc Jeans
Twisted Seam Jeans Don’t Have to Be Expensive

$148$90

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