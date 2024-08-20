For Mother's Day, Therabody is making it easier to indulge the deserving moms in your life with up to 35% off its expanded line of wellness and recovery tech, from percussive devices to spa-level skincare tools.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Is there anyone more deserving of wellness and recovery products than your mom? The answer is no, obviously. And that goes double for the mother of your children.

As InsideHook has said time and time again, there no are better recovery tools than those from Therabody. Luckily, the company, like you, realizes that the mothers in your life deserve some TLC, and have kicked off a limited-time-only Mother’s Day sale.

The popular recovery brand formerly known as Theragun rebranded in 2020 with the aim of expanding its product line beyond its beloved percussive therapy device. Now you’ll find a whole slew of tech wellness gadgets, including smart goggles, spa-level facial devices and wearable compression gear.

Now through May 9th, you can get up to 35% off for Mother’s Day. What’s more, some of the brand’s bestsellers, including the Theragun Mini, TheraFace Mask Glo, TheraFace Depuffing Wand, SmartGoggles and more, are marked down and on sale.

We’ve collected some of our favorites below — or you can check out the whole sale here.

Shop the Therabody Mother’s Day Sale:

The Theragun Mini is the perfect companion on long travel days when aisle yoga just isn’t cutting it.

Your mom deserves a skincare splurge.

Kind of the ultimate skincare gift you could give, just saying.

The smart wearable from Therabody helps lower stress, ease headaches and eye strain and will help mom get to sleep.

Relieve pain with this portable, compact and heat therapy device. Oh, and save $30.

Using expert heat and cooling technologies, this luxury skincare device helps to reduce puffiness, lessen under-eye dark circles and promote a more radiant complexion.

Meet your guides Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval » Shelby Slauer Shelby covers Goods for InsideHook, having previously contributed to Mashable, INSIDER, Funny Or Die, Reductress, And So Forth. She reports on all things sports recovery, wellness, tech and really anything that makes our day-to-day lives better. You can reach her at shelby@insidehook.com. More from Shelby Slauer »