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Wellness

Therabody’s Wellness Tools Are on Sale for Mother’s Day

Spoil mom (or anyone else — including yourself) without breaking the bank

By Paolo Sandoval and Shelby Slauer @BoomBoomPaolow
Updated April 30, 2026 12:42 pm EDT
Therabody Black Friday Sale
Therabody's entire line-up of wellness gear is on sale.
Therabody

The Gist

For Mother's Day, Therabody is making it easier to indulge the deserving moms in your life with up to 35% off its expanded line of wellness and recovery tech, from percussive devices to spa-level skincare tools.

Key Takeaways

  • Therabody, formerly Theragun, has broadened its product offerings beyond its original percussive therapy devices.
  • The brand is hosting a Mother's Day sale, providing discounts of up to 35% on various wellness and recovery products.
  • Featured items in the sale include the Theragun Mini, TheraFace Mask Glo, SmartGoggles and other specialized skincare and pain relief tools.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Is there anyone more deserving of wellness and recovery products than your mom? The answer is no, obviously. And that goes double for the mother of your children.

As InsideHook has said time and time again, there no are better recovery tools than those from Therabody. Luckily, the company, like you, realizes that the mothers in your life deserve some TLC, and have kicked off a limited-time-only Mother’s Day sale.

The Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift Guide for 2026
The Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift Guide for 2026
 From do-it-all diaper bags to self-care essentials, here are 61 of the best gifts to give mom

The popular recovery brand formerly known as Theragun rebranded in 2020 with the aim of expanding its product line beyond its beloved percussive therapy device. Now you’ll find a whole slew of tech wellness gadgets, including smart goggles, spa-level facial devices and wearable compression gear.

Now through May 9th, you can get up to 35% off for Mother’s Day. What’s more, some of the brand’s bestsellers, including the Theragun Mini, TheraFace Mask Glo, TheraFace Depuffing Wand, SmartGoggles and more, are marked down and on sale.

We’ve collected some of our favorites below — or you can check out the whole sale here.

Shop the Therabody Mother’s Day Sale:

Theragun Mini
Theragun Mini
Buy Here: $220 $170

The Theragun Mini is the perfect companion on long travel days when aisle yoga just isn’t cutting it.

TheraFace Mask Glo
TheraFace Mask Glo
Buy Here : $380 $330

Your mom deserves a skincare splurge.

TheraFace PRO
TheraFace PRO
Buy Here : $420 $320

Kind of the ultimate skincare gift you could give, just saying.

Therabody SmartGoggles
Therabody SmartGoggles
Buy Here : $220 $180

The smart wearable from Therabody helps lower stress, ease headaches and eye strain and will help mom get to sleep.

Theragun Relief
Theragun Relief
Buy Here : $160 $130

Relieve pain with this portable, compact and heat therapy device. Oh, and save $30.

Therabody TheraFace Depuffing Wand
Therabody TheraFace Depuffing Wand
Buy Here : $170 $130

Using expert heat and cooling technologies, this luxury skincare device helps to reduce puffiness, lessen under-eye dark circles and promote a more radiant complexion.

Meet your guides

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
More from Paolo Sandoval »
Shelby Slauer

Shelby Slauer

Shelby covers Goods for InsideHook, having previously contributed to Mashable, INSIDER, Funny Or Die, Reductress, And So Forth. She reports on all things sports recovery, wellness, tech and really anything that makes our day-to-day lives better. You can reach her at shelby@insidehook.com.
More from Shelby Slauer »

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