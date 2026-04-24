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Review: The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Surprised Me With These Features

Sleek and light, the S26 offers a few unexpected features that won me over

By Shelby Slauer
April 24, 2026 1:16 pm EDT
Say hello to the phone of the future.
Say hello to the phone of the future.
Samsung

The Gist

Even a reviewer typically unimpressed by new phone releases found the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra to be a surprising and worthwhile upgrade, praising its stunning camera, sleek design and innovative features like a built-in privacy display and fun AI capabilities. This latest Samsung offering delivers a genuinely impressive user experience that stands out from the competition.

Key Takeaways

  • The S26 Ultra features a 200.0 MP main camera with 100x digital zoom, capable of UHD 8K video recording at 30fps.
  • It includes a built-in privacy display that can be activated in settings, negating the need for a separate screen protector.
  • The phone is noted for its thin, light and sturdy design, alongside unique features like a stylus and AI capabilities for image recreation.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

I’m not going to lie to you, I’ve never thought that much about my phone. I’m definitely more invested than some, as I do care about having the highest camera quality and the largest level of storage, but other than that, each new upgrade that comes out doesn’t feel noteworthy enough for me to truly notice a difference—certainly not on a day-to-day use case.

When I was introduced to the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, the latest in Samsung‘s impressive repertoire, all of that changed.

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On a windy April weekend in Indianapolis, Samsung took us to the NCAA Championships to test out said Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. For the uninitiated, the Samsung Galaxy is the official smartphone of the NCAA. From the three men’s Final Four and championship games to a Post Malone concert (don’t judge), we had myriad opportunities to test out the Ultra’s features in all of its glory.

Let’s dive in.

Specs:

  • Size: 162.8mm x 77.6mm x 8.2mm
  • Resolution: 3120 x 1440 (Quad HD+)
  • Storage: 256 GB
  • Camera Resolution: 200.0 MP + 50.0 MP + 50.0 MP + 10.0 MP
  • Video Recording Resolution: UHD 8K (7680 x 4320) @ 30fps
  • Battery: Video playback time up to 31 hours

What Works:

It’s Thin and Light (But Also Sturdy)

I was first impressed by the size and weight of the phone itself. Compared to an iPhone, for example, it’s much lighter and thinner, but also sturdy enough to confidently be used without a case (though I have never felt that brave myself).

The Camera Is Stunning

From suite to seat, this camera captured the action on the court to an incredible degree. It has a digital zoom of 100x, which keeps subjects in focus whether you’re up in the stands or at the back of a concert venue. This was one of the most hyped features of the phone, and it stands up to that hype.

Privacy Display Doesn’t Require an Additional Purchase

One of the most notable features of the Ultra is a built-in Privacy Display you can easily flip on in the settings, which keeps your screen dark for anyone but you. I had always believed this was only possible if you purchase a screen protector separately, so I was mind-blown. Competitors, do better!

Unique Features that Make It Stand Out From the Competition

In a crowded market, it can be difficult to discern the defining features that make one smartphone stand out from another these days. The S26 Ultra has a stylus, which makes its Samsung Notes app all the more fun to use (and the screen is large enough to make it feel just like a small pen and notepad of yore). Another fun feature I enjoyed was the Ultra’s AI Capabilities: for example, you can take a photo of your food, and after you’ve eaten it, it will recreate the image for you. As I said: Fun!

Final Thoughts:

Whether you’re already on the Samsung train or you’re considering a switch-up, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is a worthwhile upgrade to make. Sleek, light and fully capable, the new Ultra offers an advanced camera, fun AI capabilities and a built-in privacy display.

Shop the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra:

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
Buy Here: $1100

Why You Should Trust Us:

InsideHook is committed to the highest standard of independent, unbiased and trustworthy product journalism. With a team of field experts and industry veterans who routinely research and test new products, we offer in-depth and cutting-edge coverage, with the specific intention of delivering accurate, relevant and honest reviews of products we endorse and often personally use. We may earn a small affiliate commission when you purchase products through our links, but items featured are always independently selected.

Meet your guide

Shelby Slauer

Shelby Slauer

Shelby covers Goods for InsideHook, having previously contributed to Mashable, INSIDER, Funny Or Die, Reductress, And So Forth. She reports on all things sports recovery, wellness, tech and really anything that makes our day-to-day lives better. You can reach her at shelby@insidehook.com.
More from Shelby Slauer »

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