Want to Run a Marathon in 2026? Samsung Can Help.

On a very cold but beautiful day in New York City, Samsung held an NYC Wellness Tour to celebrate the release of the new Galaxy S25 Edge and Galaxy Watch8, hosted by Claire Holt, actress and running aficionado.

Over the course of the day, we tested the features of the innovative smart phone and fitness watch combo. We started the day with a meditation at The Ora Method, using the Watch8’s Breathing Exercise app, which guides your inhales and exhales. After that, we hopped over to a sculpt class at Casa Cipriani, logging the workout through the Samsung Health app — which tracks your standard time, steps, heart rate and calories burned. We finished out with a sound bath, noting our stress levels before and after through the watch’s handy indicator.

Afterward, we got to speak with Holt, who is a huge fan of the Watch’s recovery tools, including its Sleep tracker, as well as its unique Running Coach feature, which she wished she had before she ran the New York City Marathon for the first time in November.

“I didn’t have a set goal, and I was really burnt out from this marathon,” Holt shared. “I trained really hard, I didn’t prioritize rest or recovery at all and I finished in not a great state. I kind of lost my passion for [running], and I think that’s because I didn’t take care of all the other elements of my life.” With the Watch8, Holt continued: “When this partnership [with Samsung] came about, it was such perfect timing, because it’s about prioritizing all areas of wellness. [Recovery] is just as important as the miles you put in. I’m starting to feel my love of running come back because of it.”

“It’s really light, you don’t feel like you’re wearing it, which feels like a real difference from some of the other wearables. For running, you can track specific metrics like asymmetry. The Running Coach feature is perfect. You take a 12-minute fitness test, and then you work up to training for a 5K or something.”

Why We Love It: Light as a feather, with endless capabilities and an excellent camera, the S25 Edge stands out from crowded competition.

Why We Love It: Lightweight and complete with key features like a personalized running coach, stress level indicator and sleep tracking, this watch will turn you into a brand convert.

