Wellness > Fitness

This AI-Powered Home Gym Acts As Your Own Personal Trainer

Full-body, AI-driven fitness from the comfort of your home

By Shelby Slauer
February 17, 2026 12:24 pm EST
AEKE

The Gist

For anyone missing the personalized guidance of a trainer, the AEKE Smart Home Gym K1 emerges as a compelling, AI-powered solution, offering a vast array of customized workouts and dynamic progress tracking without monthly fees. While its delivery and footprint present initial hurdles, this innovative machine promises a comprehensive fitness experience right at home.

Key Takeaways

  • The AEKE Smart Home Gym K1 provides hundreds of courses across various workout types, personalized by AI features that adapt to user goals and track progress.
  • It operates without any monthly subscription fees, offering a full-body mirror when not in use.
  • The AEKE Gym could use better delivery options, and still takes up a considerable amount of space.

Like many of us do at some point in our lives, I went through a “having a personal trainer” phase. I enjoyed doing weight training I wouldn’t have done on my own, and having someone spot me as I did these things, and being forced to do heavier weights than I thought possible for myself… Fine, it was a great time. But that journey came to an end all too soon because my trainer and I just couldn’t make our schedules align (to be fair, my personal trainer was my friend Nikunj who lives in Mumbai while I’m across the globe in NYC).

I felt too intimidated to try weight lifting again on my own, but wanted to experience the benefits those gym workouts provide, which is quite different to my typical routine of pilates, tennis and pole. Simultaneously, I’ve been working toward a solid home gym situation (while understanding my limited space in a one-bedroom in Queens). I began investigating full out home gym tech, and AEKE stood out as the most exciting of the bunch, because it most similarly aligned with having a personal trainer. I tried out the AEKE Smart Home Gym K1 with the Bench.

Before we get into testing, we’ll take a look at the specs.

Specs

What’s Included: AEKE Home Gym K1, Bench, Smart Grips, Adjustable Barbell, Ankle Straps, Circular Buckles, Barbell Unloader, Smart 8-Electrode Scale, Camera Cover, Heart Rate Armband, Backup Cord

Measurements: 5’9″ H, 2’4″ W, 4’10” D when foldable mat opens out

220lbs of digital resistance, 1lb precision control

4K UHD touchscreen, immersive visual feedback

Multi-user profiles, family-friendly sharing

What Works

No Monthly Fees, Hundreds of Courses and Guided Movements

If the cost of the machine seems hefty off the bat, you’ll make that back with every use — AEKE has no monthly subscription, ever. To turn it on, you press a button on the side of the machine, and the foldable mat will flatten out across the floor. The system will turn on on the mirror, so you can see both yourself and the program.

For each workout, you pick a course, a duration, a difficulty and “parts” — i.e., full body, chest, back, shoulders, etc. You can create any number of exercise routines with this tech — strength training, yoga, stretching, meditation, cardio, boxing, pilates, HIIT and even tai chi. When the AEKE is turned off, you’ve got a full body mirror in the interim.

AI Features Personalize Workouts and Track Your Fitness Goals

When you first set yourself up with an account, the machine takes a six-dimension body assessment, including your height, weight and BMI. Collect data with each session overtime for dynamic progress tracking and adaptation to your needs and goals. These AI features are what sets AEKE out from its other competition, because its ability to adapt is what gives you that “24/7 personal trainer” experience.

What Needs Work

Needs Better Delivery Options

There’s no option for white glove delivery or to add a TaskRabbit when you check out, so the AEKE Gym and Bench are sent in separate boxes to your door. The AEKE Gym box is 300 pounds (don’t worry, the gym itself ends up being about half that), so I had to get help bringing it in and getting rid of the packaging afterward. The good news is once it’s unboxed, there’s zero installation required. They’re still a new company, so hopefully they add more options for delivery in the future.

It’s Heavy and May Take Up More Space Than Other Home Gyms

While it does have wheels, the gym itself weighs 170 pounds and takes up a good bit of space — unlike other mirrored home gyms, it doesn’t attach to the wall, or sit flush against it on the floor. When the automated mat unfolds, it stretches out right under five feet. If you have a separate space or room in your home where the AEKE Gym can stay, that may end up being the most convenient set up long term. On the bright side, it does contain the power of a full-scale gym in one machine, so there’s that.

Final Thoughts

The AEKE Gym has a big upfront cost and a less-than-ideal delivery, but quickly evolves into the fitness gift that keeps on giving. If you’re looking for a personal trainer from the comfort of home, an endless supply of customized workouts and AI-driven data make this a worthy splurge.

For a limited time only, AEKE has extended their Valentine’s Day sale with $900 off plus a free AEKE yoga mat with purchase.

Shop the AEKE Gym:

Buy Here : $4598 $3698

Why We Love It: Advertising itself as a “24/7 personal trainer at your command,” the AEKE Gym covers every primary form of workout you could imagine, from the comfort of your own home.

Why You Should Trust Us

Shelby Slauer

Shelby Slauer

Shelby covers Goods for InsideHook, having previously contributed to Mashable, INSIDER, Funny Or Die, Reductress, And So Forth. She reports on all things sports recovery, wellness, tech and really anything that makes our day-to-day lives better. You can reach her at shelby@insidehook.com.
Wellness > Fitness
Wellness

