Yes, There Are Good Flavored Whiskeys

You may scoff at the thought of flavored whiskey, but market forces suggest there’s an appetite for these apple/maple/peanut butter concoctions. According to a 2025 Future Market Insights survey, the flavored whiskey market was valued at $32.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $65.3 billion by 2035.

And here’s the thing — some of these whiskey-adjacent products are actually good! Almost every major whiskey or spirits competition has an award or two set aside for these spirits. They tend to be modestly priced (around $20 to $30), work well in cocktails and attract an audience that might be hesitant to bring bourbon or other brown spirits into their lives, including a younger demographic who’s craving canned cocktails, lower-ABV options and non-traditional serves.

Let’s get our definitions in order. The Alcohol and Tobacco Tax Trade Bureau (TTB) defines flavored whisky (they use the “whisky” spelling) as “whisky flavored with natural flavoring materials, with or without the addition of sugar, bottled at not less than 30% alcohol by volume (60 proof).” As well, the name of the predominant flavor needs to appear as part of the class and type designation (e.g., “Cherry Flavored Whisky”) and, interestingly, wine may be added, though I don’t think I’ve run into that in a flavored spirit yet.

The whiskeys below (I’m using the “whiskey” spelling, as most of these brands use it) run a wide gamut of flavors. I tried to pick a single bottle per flavor, so you won’t see, say, four apple whiskeys. I also ignored honey and maple whiskeys for now. Many of these are normal whiskeys that have undergone additional maturation, while others fall into the flavored whisk(e)y category. (My quick recs for honey and maple? Green River Honey-Finished Bourbon and Widow Jane Decadence, respectively.)

I also ignored peanut butter-flavored whiskeys because I personally cannot stand the flavor (sorry, Skrewball), and I didn’t include anything (for now) from Ole Smoky, which I consider more of a flavored moonshine, even though the brand does offer several flavored and traditional whiskey expressions. I’m admittedly curious about their distillery-only root beer whiskey, but I digress.

Consider the following an ongoing list — we’ll update this now and then when we try a flavored whiskey and find something we like (I’ve yet to try the award-winning Select Club Pecan Praline Whisky, for example).

Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Blackberry Tennessee Blackberry is the latest addition to Jack Daniel’s flavor lineup, which also includes Tennessee Honey, Tennessee Fire and Tennessee Apple. This one is crafted from the distillery’s classic Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey, infused with fresh blackberry flavor before bottling. At 70 proof, it’s an ideal cocktail ingredient — seriously. I had a Whiskey Smash and a Whiskey Lemonade with this, and both were incredibly bright and refreshing. BUY HERE : $29

Bubba’s Pancakes & Bacon Whiskey I discovered this at the 2024 WhiskyFest at the Michter’s booth, and it might have been my favorite drink of the night. All I can say is, truth in advertising. This tastes like an ideal accompaniment to a pancake and bacon breakfast (yes, you can drink whiskey at breakfast). Bubba’s also offers a Burnt Sugar release that’s sweet but doesn’t taste artificial. It’s a nice way to end your night in place of dessert. BUY HERE : $23

Numbskull Cool Mint & Chocolate Flavored Whiskey “Inspired by the guilty pleasure of freezing chocolate mint cookies” (okay, go on), this 70-proof flavored whiskey hails from Next Century Spirits, the home of Bear Fight Whiskey. It’s earned a Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, it’s a little aggressive on the nose and surprisingly quite nutty. On the palate, it eases a bit more into a Thin Mint profile, albeit with that almond-y backbone. You can find it as a 50mL shooter, but I think it works better as a (small) accompaniment to a whiskey cocktail or a hot chocolate. BUY HERE : $20

Woodson Cinnamon Blitz / Maize ‘N Blitz The official whiskey of the Las Vegas Raiders and University of Michigan — credit to founder and football legend Charles Woodson — has a cinnamon flavor that rises well above the Fireballs of the world (it’s also 40% ABV; most flavored whiskeys are around 35%). Non-chill-filtered, it’s admittedly ideal for shots but honestly kind of fun as a sipper on a cold day (like when I tried it tailgating before the Michigan-OSU game). Note: You might also find this under slightly different names, based on the packaging. BUY HERE : $25

Crown Royal Salted Caramel A seasonal, limited-edition offering from the Canadian whisky giant — which does flavored whiskies quite well and often (see: Apple, Peach, Chocolate, etc.) — this blend is almost too indulgent. It really does taste like salty-sweet caramel, and it should do wonders for dessert (or, better yet, poured on top of dessert). BUY HERE : $36

Blackland Texas Pecan Brown Sugar Whiskey Blackland, a Fort Worth, TX-based distillery, adds pecan and a touch of muscovado brown sugar to its bourbon. The end result is something very soft, rich and sweet. It’s honestly like pecan pie in a bottle. BUY HERE : $40

Evan Williams Apple I’ll be honest: I don’t mind a hint of green apple in my whiskey, but I tend not to love apple-flavored brown spirits. Still, they can be crowd pleasers, and I’ve seen more than a few people who say they don’t like bourbon down several Jim Beam Apple highballs. That said, Evan Williams always delivers a decent product for a ridiculously good price. If you want something smooth with a hint of green apple that lacks the artificial notes of most apple-flavored whiskeys, start here (and there are 50ml shots available, too, if you don’t want a full bottle). BUY HERE : $16

Kings County Coffee Whiskey A very New York collaboration, this is a pairing of Brooklyn Navy Yard neighbors Parlor Coffee and Kings County Distillery. Crafted from a blend of Kings County’s house-made bourbon and corn whiskey and Parlor’s ready-to-drink cold brew, this one comes off more as an interesting whiskey than a flavored coffee liqueur. There are some mildly bitter notes and fruit/citrus from the coffee, with the whiskey adding hints of dried cherry, vanilla and dark chocolate. It’s truly exceptional in cocktails. BUY HERE : $45

Whiskeysmith Pineapple While a whiskey brand that readily admits to working with flavorists isn’t going to capture the minds of spirits world elites, I believe the team at Whiskeysmith accomplished their goals (check out my interview with them from 2021). All of their expressions are good on their own and certainly don’t taste artificial. There’s a nice balance between “booze” and flavor here, though I’d say it’s more ideal as part of a cocktail (at 30% ABV, it’s not going to overpower you, either). Somehow, pineapple whiskey works. BUY HERE : $30

Rumple Minze Cinnamint Whiskey I’m somewhat breaking my rule of a single flavor per whiskey rule here, but I’m giving an exception to Rumple Minze because the taste profile on this new release is akin to a mild mouthwash with cinnamon and mint notes — that just happens to be a 100-proof spirit. These other suggestions are great as mixers, but this one is ideal for shots, which is no surprise for a brand known for its peppermint schnapps. BUY HERE : $21

Meet your guide Kirk Miller Kirk Miller is InsideHook’s Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence. More from Kirk Miller »