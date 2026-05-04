The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This May 

Tennessee Whiskey | 47.8% ABV | Aged 6 Years

I don’t get to try a lot of new Tennessee whiskeys, so I was intrigued by Columbia Creek. Made with a mash bill of 80% corn, 10% rye and 10% malted barley (which undergoes the Lincoln County charcoal mellowing process), CC seems like a classic example of the state whiskey on the surface, albeit with a publicized age statement and a higher-than-usual ABV for a core product. It’s hard to discern from looking at the bottle, but the brand appears to be part of Tennessee Distilling Group, a contract distiller that’s worked with Uncle Nearest and Heaven’s Door (and, oddly, just acquired the remnants of Waterford, one of my favorite high-end Irish whiskeys). Is this smooth by nature, strong by proof as the bottle suggests? Honestly, yes: There’s a lot of butterscotch and lemon custard and a decent amount of heavily charred barrel character, but the mouthfeel is oily and rich. It goes down easy.