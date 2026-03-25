Drinking and the Culture Around It

Subscribe
Leisure > Drinks > Whiskey

How Green River Became the Best Value Bottle in Bourbon

The Owensboro, KY distillery has an exceptional new full-proof expression for $50

By Kirk Miller
March 25, 2026 6:45 am EDT
Green River Wheated Full Proof Bourbon
Green River's latest release is a $50, full-proof wheated bourbon.
Lofted Spirits

The Gist

Green River Bourbon, a historic Kentucky distillery, has re-emerged as a top contender for value, offering high-quality, fruit-forward expressions. Its unique clay tile maturation warehouses contribute to an approachable, elegant bourbon profile at an attractive price.

Key Takeaways

  • Green River, the 10th-oldest licensed distillery in Kentucky, was relaunched in 2022.
  • Its wheated bourbon — with a 70% corn, 21% wheat, 9% malted barley mash bill — secured Best Overall Bourbon at the 2025 New York World Spirits Competition.
  • The distillery's distinctive clay tile warehouses, which hold heat longer, are key to the bourbon's maturation and fruit-forward flavor.

What we’re drinking: Green River Wheated Full Proof Bourbon

Where it’s from: Based in Owensboro, KY, Green River is the 10th-oldest licensed distillery in the state. Originally known as “Whiskey Without the Headache” and, post-Prohibition when that medicinal tag wouldn’t fly, the “Whiskey Without Regrets,” the brand was reintroduced in 2022 and is now part of Lofted Spirits, which is also home to Bardstown Bourbon Company. 

Why we’re drinking this: While the revived Green River has only been putting out whiskey for a few years, they’ve already won me over on value: This is great bourbon and rye for $30 to maybe $70 for the harder-to-find, single barrel releases. 

“I think there’s an opportunity at our price points,” says Dan Callaway, Green River’s master blender, who’s also part of Bardstown Bourbon Company. “It’s classic Kentucky bourbon at a tremendous value.” (He also good-naturedly calls Green River “bourbon without the bullshit.”)

Bardstown Embraces Mizunara in Its Latest Experimental Whiskey
Bardstown Embraces Mizunara in Its Latest Experimental Whiskey
 The rare Japanese oak brilliantly transforms a blend of bourbon and rye whiskeys

The new wheated release has the same mash bill (70% corn, 21% wheat and 9% malted barley) as the expression that just won Best Overall Bourbon in the 2025 New York World Spirits Competition. This new release is simply the same at a barrel-strength intensity.

The secret behind Green River’s whiskey may be in its maturation. The company stores its barrels in clay tile warehouses, which (as far as I know) is unique in the whiskey world. “They’re wide tiles with heavy insulation, and they hold heat longer — you can go in there in November and it’s still warm,” Callaway says. “The company wasn’t initially doing it for flavor — it was for convenience and cost. And it’s small, only four stories high.” 

Let’s try it. 

How it tastes: The initial batch of Green River’s new expression was bottled at 109.3 proof (54.65% ABV) and aged for five to seven years. “The Green River profile is very fruit-forward, and it does well at high proofs,” Callaway says. And he’s correct. What you have here is a creamy mouthfeel, lots of fruit, citrus (lemon/orange peel) and an elegant, not spicy finish. It’s delicious and very approachable. 

The fill-your-own jug at Green River's Louisville tasting room
The fill-your-own jug at Green River’s Louisville tasting room
Lofted Spirits

Fun fact: Last year, the distillery opened a tasting room on Whiskey Row in Louisville, KY, which offers a hidden speakeasy and a fill-your-own ceramic jug station so you can take home a single barrel, barrel-strength expression (which I did). It also allows you to play “Shoot the Shoe,” a game of skill using coins and the Green River bottles, which have a horseshoe-shaped design on the bottom.  

Where to buy: Green River Wheated Full Proof Bourbon is available in 25 markets and online with an SRP of $49.99.

Green River Wheated Full Proof Bourbon
Green River Wheated Full Proof Bourbon
MORE INFO

Meet your guide

Kirk Miller

Kirk Miller

Kirk Miller is InsideHook’s Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.
More from Kirk Miller »

More Like This

Green River Whiskey Chevrolet No. 44 car, which driver J.J. Yeley will be driving in his attempt to qualify for the Daytona 500
Green River Revisits Whiskey History With a NASCAR Sponsorship
Bardstown Bourbon Co. Amrut Collaborative Series
Review: Bardstown Bourbon Company Embraces Indian Whisky
Some of our favorite whiskeys of March 2026
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This March 
bottles of whiskey on a plaid background
The 50 Best American Whiskeys and Bourbons You Can Buy Right Now

Leisure > Drinks
Leisure > Drinks > Whiskey

Most Popular

bourbon bottles arranged on a green ombre background
The Best Everyday Bourbons, According to Bartenders
A collage of shorts
Take It From a Woman: Your Khaki Shorts Have Got to Go
A pair of skaters doing tricks in a park.
Why Sucking at Your Hobby Could Be a Secret Weapon
Ryan Gosling Cardigan
How Ryan Gosling’s Out-of-This-World Cardigan Stole the Show in “Project Hail Mary”
Bill Maher on hot takes
Bill Maher Discussed AI and the “Anti-Human Future”
Something smells familiar.
Harry’s Dropped a Familiar Body Wash for a Fraction of the Price

Recommended

Suggested for you

bourbon bottles arranged on a green ombre background
The Best Everyday Bourbons, According to Bartenders
A collage of shorts
Take It From a Woman: Your Khaki Shorts Have Got to Go
A pair of skaters doing tricks in a park.
Why Sucking at Your Hobby Could Be a Secret Weapon
Ryan Gosling Cardigan
How Ryan Gosling’s Out-of-This-World Cardigan Stole the Show in “Project Hail Mary”
Bill Maher on hot takes
Bill Maher Discussed AI and the “Anti-Human Future”
Something smells familiar.
Harry’s Dropped a Familiar Body Wash for a Fraction of the Price

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Every Thursday, our resident experts see to it that you’re up to date on the latest from the world of drinks. Trend reports, bottle reviews, cocktail recipes and more. Sign up for THE SPILL now.

More Drinks, Right This Way

Green River Wheated Full Proof Bourbon

How Green River Became the Best Value Bottle in Bourbon

bourbon bottles arranged on a green ombre background

The Best Everyday Bourbons, According to Bartenders

La Marchande's Vermouth Flight

There Are Better Ways to Use Vermouth

Irish red ale

Seeing (Irish) Red: Meet Your New Favorite Ale

Explore More Drinks

Keep Reading

Grammys 2026

Every Menswear Look From the Grammys 2026 Red Carpet

Promotional image for "John Rambo"

"Rambo" Prequel Cast Adds "Sinners" and "The White Lotus" Alumni

Pull-up bars in a park

How One Athlete Chased a Pull-Up Bar Record at 81

AI app prompt on smartphone

Are AI Agents Contributing to Gender Stereotypes?