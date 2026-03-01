The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This March 

Bourbon | 50% ABV | Aged 6 Years

The first and oldest legal whiskey distillery in Texas — and the distillery I believe makes the best bourbon outside of Kentucky — just released its first-ever Bottled-in-Bond expression. That means it follows the rules of the 1897 U.S. consumer protection law that provides a government-backed guarantee of whiskey produced to a certain standard; bottled-in-bond whiskey is made from one distilling season, one distiller, one distillery, aged in bonded storage and bottled at 100 proof. I’m used to Garrison Brothers releases hovering around the 120 proof range, so this was an interesting experiment. Admittedly, it loses some heat and oak, but you’re left with a fruity, flavorful and still spicy bourbon that’s full of brown sugar, maple, tobacco, sarsaparilla, vanilla and baking spices.