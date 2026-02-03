The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This February 

Armagnac/Whiskey Blend | 50.7% – 58.5% ABV | Aged 15 Years*

When discussing this blend from BHAKTA Spirits, there are a few things to keep in mind: It’s not technically a whiskey, and the age statement is an average and not the youngest liquid in the blend. Which doesn’t mean these aren’t going to appeal to whiskey drinkers because they’re quite delicious and affordable. The High Corn is a blend of corn-forward bourbons and Armagnac and comes off as tropical and sweet. The High Rye utilizes high-rye bourbons and has a nice underlying spicy/earthy note while staying somewhat sweet and fruity. And the High Islay is a bourbon/Armagnac blend, but the latter has spent some time maturing in an ex-Islay whisky cask. It adds just enough smoke to turn the blend into something unique — tannic, sweet, a bit medicinal, oaky and full of dried fruits.