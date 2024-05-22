Review: Bardstown Bourbon Company Embraces Indian Whisky

What we’re drinking: Bardstown Bourbon Company Amrut Collaborative Series

Where it’s from: Bardstown Bourbon Company was founded in 2014. It’s currently one of the largest whiskey distilleries in the country; as we noted in an article earlier this year, co-founder Peter Loftin’s goal was to create an in-person bourbon experience, a technically advanced distillery and a Kentucky alternative to Indiana’s MGP — meaning, an operation that could offer custom distilling for other brands while producing its own whiskey.

Why we’re drinking this: In just one decade, Bardstown Bourbon Co. has become a major player in the whiskey industry, and also one of the most innovative — their ongoing Collaborative Series has featured whiskey partnerships with Amaro Nonino, Carter Cellars, Foursquare, Goose Island and more.

So why Amrut? “A lot of whiskies in India are molasses-based,” explains Bardstown’s VP of New Product Development Dan Callaway. “They can call that a whisky in India. But what’s really on the rise is authentic malt-based Indian whisky.” Amrut, which now follows a more Scotch-style whisky-making process, launched its first single malt internationally in 2004 (though the distillery had been making other spirits and malt whiskies decades before that).

For this release, used Amrut barrels were shipped from Bangalore to Kentucky. Two Indiana ryes then received an extra maturation in the barrels for 18 months; that blend was then combined with three bourbons aged 10 to 14 years. “It’s a three-way seesaw of malt, rye and bourbon,” Callaway says. “I see it as a way to introduce bourbon drinkers to the Indian whisky category.”

Because of the complex blending involved, the bottle is legally labeled as an American whiskey finished in Indian whisky barrels (making it a rare bottle with both “whiskey” and “whisky” on the label). This Amrut release already won a Double Gold at the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Let’s dive in.

How it tastes: Coming in at 110 proof, there’s a good amount of cereal, cherry and vanilla at work here, with a nice undertone of ginger and cinnamon (almost like Red Hots). Overall, it sits at a nice intersection of Scotland, India and American whisk(e)y.

Fun fact: There will be three Collaborative Series whiskeys released this year from Bardstown. Besides this Amrut expression, expect team-ups with Silver Oak winery and Blackberry Farm Brewery later this year.

Where to buy: Limited quantities of Bardstown Bourbon Co. Amrut Collaborative Series are now available at a suggested retail price of $159.99.