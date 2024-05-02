The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This May 

This is the second limited-edition iteration of Rye the Lightning from Blackened, the spirits brand owned by Metallica, where their whiskey undergoes a sonically-agitated process called “Black Noise.” This one is a blend of straight rye whiskeys that are double cask-finished in Madeira and rum casks. It’s a slightly higher proof than the 2022 version and not chill-filtered. The end result is bold and fruity, with notes of caramel apple, banana bread, cinnamon, allspice and a nice hint of the rum’s (well, rum cask) grassiness on the mouthfeel.