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Michter’s Goes Barrel Strength for Its Latest Release

Just how strong do you like your sour mash whiskey?

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
April 24, 2026 5:06 pm EDT
Bottle of Michter's US*1 Barrel Strength Sour Mash Kentucky Whiskey
Do you like your Michter's strong? Then we have good news for you.
Michter's

Do you like your whiskey strong, or very strong? Michter’s is the latest distillery betting that spirits aficionados will spring for the latter. There’s solid reasoning behind that decision: higher proof is a route that a number of companies in the industry have adopted for certain releases. Most recently, Angel’s Envy released a pair of cask-strength whiskeys earlier this month. So, what does Michter’s have planned for their latest release?

First and foremost, there’s a name that goes beyond the merely alphanumeric: US*1 Barrel Strength Sour Mash Kentucky Whiskey. The standard version of this whiskey is 86 proof, while its new barrel strength counterpart reaches an average of 111.5 proof. (Interestingly, as of last year, the average Michter’s whiskey was bottled at 103 proof — so if you’re in the mood to do some math, get your calculators ready.)

Regarding Michter’s Sour Mash whiskey overall, the distillery’s Master of Maturation Andrea Wilson noted that “[i]t is a favorite of whiskey enthusiasts, and our fans will now be able to taste this unique product at barrel strength.” Some other fun notes: Because of the grain selection, this Michter’s release cannot be considered either a rye or a bourbon. And if you’re unfamiliar with the term “sour mash,” it’s a whiskey production process where some previously fermented mash is used as the starter for the new mash to be fermented (much like making sourdough bread, as the whiskey producer notes).

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“In the spirit of keeping with the consistency and beauty and elegance of this product, we decided to offer this whiskey in a barrel strength form wherein the batch is created, but is left uncut and then undergoes our signature filtration protocol,” Wilson added.

As for what to expect in terms of flavor, Master Distiller Dan McKee pointed to “delicious notes of toffee and stonefruit.” US*1 Barrel Strength Sour Mash Kentucky Whiskey has a suggested retail price of $120 per bottle, and will begin shipping in May 2026.

Meet your guide

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has…
More from Tobias Carroll »

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