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The Gin That’s Truly Unlike Any Other

Hailing from the Isle of Wight, Mermaid Gin offers unique botanicals and a flavor profile that could appeal to gin skeptics

By Kirk Miller
June 2, 2026 10:00 am EDT
Mermaid Gin bottle on the beach near the ocean water
Mermaid Gin offers unexpected flavors, thanks to local botanicals.
Mermaid Gin

What we’re drinking: Two expressions from Mermaid Gin

Where it’s from: Mermaid hails from the Isle of Wight Distillery, a B Corp–certified company founded in 2014 that’s located off the south coast of England. 

Why we’re drinking this: I was looking for a new summer gin. While Mermaid isn’t technically new, the English gin’s rollout in the United States pretty much started this spring. And I was able to meet the distillery team during their recent visit to the country.

While Mermaid hails from a unique and rather stunning location (the Isle of Wight was awarded a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve status a few years ago) and has a commendable sustainability mission, what really caught my eye and palate was their list of botanicals. Rock samphire? Grains of paradise? Boadicea hops? 

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Credit the distillery’s location for giving the gin a unique provenance. “The Isle of Wight can grow plants not seen anywhere else in the UK,” says Xavier Baker, co-founder of Mermaid Gin. “Rock samphire is foraged from our local shoreline — it gives Mermaid a hint of sea air. And it’s known locally as ‘Mermaid’s Kiss.’” (Basically, it’s a succulent that clings to the cliffs surrounding the island.)

As Baker explains, grains of paradise are a spice “closely related to cardamom and ginger” that gives Mermaid a pepperiness with a hint of citrus. And those are just two of the 10 botanicals that make up the gin’s core range, along with lemon zest, orris root, licorice root, English coriander and, of course, juniper. After distillation, the liquid is rested for seven days to allow the oils to mellow and marry together. 

Rock samphire
Rock samphire on the Isle of Wight
Mermaid Gin

How they taste: 

  • Mermaid Gin: Lovely hints of lemon peel, cinnamon, black pepper, pine-y juniper and a noticeable minerality, rounded out by a rich, sweet mouthfeel. Drink this while you’re boating or on the beach. There’s also enough depth here to use in some cocktails not traditionally based on gin (see below). 
  • Mermaid Zest: Featuring an infusion of summer citrus fruits, grapefruit is the strongest note, both on the nose and palate, alongside bergamot and rosemary. It’s an excellent choice for an upscale G&T or even for swapping into an agave-based drink. 

I was also able to try Mermaid Pink, an excellent, strawberry-infused gin (the tasting of that expression was brief, so I’m not officially reviewing it, but I remember it being a wonder in cocktails). As a person who primarily drinks whiskey and agave spirits, I really enjoy Mermaid. It’s a complex and versatile spirit. While great in classic cocktails and a G&T, I could see it easily swappable with, say, a mezcal. 

Mermaid Zest bottle on the shoreline
Mermaid Zest has a decided grapefruit note.
Mermaid Gin

“That’s exactly how we think about growing the gin category,” says Pierrick Bouquet, COO of Mermaid Gin. “We’re currently developing a ‘Spirit Swap’ platform to help consumers discover gin through the drinks they already love. For example: Love a Margarita? Try a Gimlet (Mermaid Gin, lime juice, simple syrup) or a Pegu Club (Mermaid Gin, Cointreau, lime juice, simple syrup). Love Ranch Water? Try a Mermaid Zest Rickey (Mermaid Zest, fresh lime juice, soda). Love a Mojito? Try a Southside Fizz (Mermaid Gin, lemon juice, mint, simple syrup, soda).”

Fun fact: As the distillery’s CEO Jim Clerkin sees it, Mermaid has “maybe the best packaging in the industry” (and some gin drinkers on Reddit seem to agree). Crafted from 100% recyclable materials, including a natural cork stopper and a compostable tamper-proof seal, the bottles evoke the ocean and namesake mythical sea creature. Even the empties are a hit on Etsy.

Where to buy: Mermaid Gin is available nationwide and online at Total Wine for $40+.

Mermaid Gin
Mermaid Gin
BUY HERE : $40+

Meet your guide

Kirk Miller

Kirk Miller

Kirk Miller is InsideHook’s Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.
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