“Taste this — it’s weird, right?” “Oh wow, I love it!” Those are my favorite moments at spirits tastings, getting hip to a product that’s boldly different, yet well made. These serendipitous discoveries have been most common with liqueur, whisky, mezcal, brandy and rum but not so much with gin. Until recently, that is.

Gin is a distilled neutral grain spirit flavored primarily with juniper berries. In a typical dry gin, the flavor profile is boosted by other roots and botanicals, traditionally coriander, angelica and citrus peel. But from there, almost anything goes, and lately people are really into experimenting with what gin can do.

These are some of the weirdest flavored gins I’ve tasted on the U.S. market right now. What I like about them all is they stay true to their juniper-forward flavor but set a balanced botanical backdrop to whatever headlining flavor they feature. They all function the way gin should in Martinis, with tonic or soda, in Negronis and beyond.

Hendrick’s Oasium Gin Hendrick’s

In 1999, Hendrick’s was already “a most unusual gin.” Master Distiller Lesley Gracie’s latest Cabinet of Curiosities release is a beverage inspired by a trip to the desert. A lush oasis discovery set the scene for the gin’s herbal, citrusy and dry (as in not sweet) flavor profile that breaks away from the cucumber and rose botanicals of the flagship gin.

Ramps, a cross between scallion and garlic, are one of the most coveted wild alliums, beloved for their pungency and lamented for their scarcity (they are only available a few weeks in spring). The original release of this Catskills, New York spirit was, believe it or not, too rampy. This time around, as a seasonal limited edition, the effect is more balanced but deliciously distinct. I also recommended IP Mushroom Gin.

This Mexican sotol-based gin is billed as a must for Mexican spirits aficionados but is such a wonderful spirit in its own rite. It’s slightly smoky with fragrant spice notes, a hit of citrus and a peppery finish. Forget tonic — I like this one on the rocks with a splash of soda and a citrus wheel.

Long Road Distillers Asparagin Long Road Distillers

Made with Michigan-grown asparagus and juniper harvested from Beaver Island, this 100% winter wheat-based gin is, well — it definitely tastes like asparagus! But it does so in a pleasantly grassy, savory way with a vegetal aroma on the finish. I so want this in a Bloody Mary.

Homemade tomato water extracted from ripe tomatoes is delicious, but this fantastic Martini ingredient is time-consuming and only good during tomato season. Here, the fresh taste of vine-ripe tomatoes is captured in this astounding umami-leaning gin from Project Optimist, a New York state-based spirits company that supports unhoused individuals.

Drumshanbo was already a weird gin, as it’s made with Chinese gunpowder green tea. This one is even more explosive in flavor, with a well-integrated, not too fruity, tropical floral note of fresh pineapple.

Four Pillars Bloody Shiraz Benito Martin

Cold-climate Australian shiraz grapes are steeped in high-proof gin for at least eight weeks before pressing. The result is like a more punchy, slightly fruity take on a sloe gin that turns drinks a fetching pink hue.

Old Tom is a style of gin from the early 1800s that has a bit more sweetness, viscosity and body than most dry gin. This Icelandic version uses Arctic thyme, angelica flowers and local honey for a refreshing, sophisticated take on a typically heavy-handed variant.

This unfiltered gin is fabulous! It’s infused with wild botanicals, most of which are sourced directly from Fire Island, including elderflower, chamomile, finger limes, local kelp and Tasmanian pepper berry, which gives it a pop of heat.

Rhode Island is one of the great New England destinations for seafood, and this maritime gin — made from a base of plush neutral grain corn spirit — captures the essence of the coastline without being too fishy. Yes, you can taste the oysters, locally-farmed kelp and smoked kombu, but they don’t overpower its ginny freshness.

If you’re into sloe gin, here’s a twist made from wild rose myrtle berry (quả sim) — native to the Central Highlands of Vietnam — and local spices. It’s fruity but not sugary, with an elegant, dry, aromatic finish, ready to take Negronis to the next level (but with a lower ABV).

Citadelle Vive Le Cornichon Citadelle

Southwest France’s Citadelle Gin has always been known for its complexity, using a proprietary recipe of juniper with 18 supporting botanicals. Here, a savory note of cornichons from French pickle OG Maison Marc is added to the mix. I have a major pickle sensitivity, but here their essence works to boost the other flavors. It’s lovely!

This zippy gin is distilled from New York state corn with fresh citrus peels and a hint of cucumber and watermelon. As mentioned above, cucumber is not my favorite, but here it’s so well layered into the mix that I end up craving this spirit. It’s great with a drop of something smoky, as they serve it in the house Martini at Travel Bar in Brooklyn.