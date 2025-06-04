Silent Pool Is the Ideal Summer Gin

What we’re drinking: Silent Pool Gin
Where it’s from: Hailing from Surrey, England, Silent Pool launched in the UK a decade ago and just officially arrived in the United States mid-last year. In 2023, it was purchased by drinks giant William Grant & Sons.
Why we’re drinking this: About 95% of our reviews are based around whisk(e)y or tequila, but it’s summertime, and that calls for gin. So why not try a new(ish) one from England with an eye-catching bottle and a fascinating backstory? (Also, World Gin Day is June 14, so there’s a good excuse!).
Silent Pool is located on the Duke of Northumberland’s Albury Estate. “He’s our landlord, and fun fact about the guy, we pay [our rent] partly in gin,” says Silent Pool’s global brand ambassador Mari Zoelle.
A London dry gin — meaning its botanicals are natural and added during the distillation process — Silent Pool utilizes a four-step production method. “We have 24 botanicals, which is double what most gins use,” Zoelle says. “We have to find a way to work around some of those botanicals that are a bit too delicate.” The solution is to separate the botanicals into two batches, with a smaller tank for the flowers and other ingredients that need a lighter touch, which are infused with a tea-like process.
You can find the list of botanicals here, but the one extra ingredient that stands out is locally-sourced honey. “We use it for the texture,” Zoelle says. And it certainly plays a big role in the gin’s mouthfeel, as we note below.
How it tastes: Silent Pool is very fragrant on the nose, with aromas of rose and lavender. The honey adds a viscous mouthfeel, and there are a lot of floral and citrus notes (primarily lemon and orange) on the palate. It’s a gin with a lot of body and texture, and it works quite well with tonic, as the base for a Bee’s Knees or, as Zoelle suggests and I agree, with soda and a little honey syrup (given its heaviness in the mouth, the soda cuts it nicely).
Fun fact: Silent Pool is an actual place, a natural pool. “The blue that you find on the bottle here is a natural phenomenon happening in Surrey,” Zoelle says. “The soil is highly concentrated in chalk and phosphate. This means the bed of the pool is entirely white. It’s a landmark in Surrey, and it’s developed its own identity and folklore.”
Where to buy: There are several expressions of Silent Pool, but the brand launched in the United States with its flagship bottle, which you can find for about $55 to $75 online.
