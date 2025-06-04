Drinking and the Culture Around It

Subscribe
Leisure > Drinks > Spirits

Silent Pool Is the Ideal Summer Gin

This new luxury London dry expression utilizes 24 botanicals and one unexpected ingredient

By Kirk Miller
June 4, 2025 11:58 am EDT
Silent Pool Gin on a table
Silent Pool Gin features 24 botanicals and locally-sourced honey.
Silent Pool Gin

What we’re drinking: Silent Pool Gin

Where it’s from: Hailing from Surrey, England, Silent Pool launched in the UK a decade ago and just officially arrived in the United States mid-last year. In 2023, it was purchased by drinks giant William Grant & Sons. 

Why we’re drinking this: About 95% of our reviews are based around whisk(e)y or tequila, but it’s summertime, and that calls for gin. So why not try a new(ish) one from England with an eye-catching bottle and a fascinating backstory? (Also, World Gin Day is June 14, so there’s a good excuse!).

10 Gins You Should Be Drinking, From 10 Different Countries
10 Gins You Should Be Drinking, From 10 Different Countries
 Celebrating World Gin Day by emphasizing the “world” part, with botanical winners from Kenya, Singapore, Italy, New Zealand and more

Silent Pool is located on the Duke of Northumberland’s Albury Estate. “He’s our landlord, and fun fact about the guy, we pay [our rent] partly in gin,” says Silent Pool’s global brand ambassador Mari Zoelle.

A London dry gin — meaning its botanicals are natural and added during the distillation process — Silent Pool utilizes a four-step production method. “We have 24 botanicals, which is double what most gins use,” Zoelle says. “We have to find a way to work around some of those botanicals that are a bit too delicate.” The solution is to separate the botanicals into two batches, with a smaller tank for the flowers and other ingredients that need a lighter touch, which are infused with a tea-like process.  

A Bee's Knees with Silent Pool Gin
We love Silent Pool in a Bee’s Knees.
Silent Pool Gin

You can find the list of botanicals here, but the one extra ingredient that stands out is locally-sourced honey. “We use it for the texture,” Zoelle says. And it certainly plays a big role in the gin’s mouthfeel, as we note below. 

How it tastes: Silent Pool is very fragrant on the nose, with aromas of rose and lavender. The honey adds a viscous mouthfeel, and there are a lot of floral and citrus notes (primarily lemon and orange) on the palate. It’s a gin with a lot of body and texture, and it works quite well with tonic, as the base for a Bee’s Knees or, as Zoelle suggests and I agree, with soda and a little honey syrup (given its heaviness in the mouth, the soda cuts it nicely). 

The actual Silent Pool
The actual Silent Pool in Surrey
Silent Pool Gin

Fun fact: Silent Pool is an actual place, a natural pool. “The blue that you find on the bottle here is a natural phenomenon happening in Surrey,” Zoelle says. “The soil is highly concentrated in chalk and phosphate. This means the bed of the pool is entirely white. It’s a landmark in Surrey, and it’s developed its own identity and folklore.” 

Where to buy: There are several expressions of Silent Pool, but the brand launched in the United States with its flagship bottle, which you can find for about $55 to $75 online.

Silent Pool Gin
Silent Pool Gin
BUY HERe: $75

More Like This

Spill Awards Best Bottles
The Best Spirits Bottles of the Year
Amass Mushroom Martini in a glass dug into the ground. Mushrooms are an increasingly popular ingredients in cocktails and spirits.
Mushroom Cocktails Are Everywhere. That’s a Good Thing.
The ultimate gin cocktail in London
Gin & Tonics Taste Best at These 6 London Hotels
A seasonal variety of gin from Castle & Key on a bourbon barrel
There’s a New Must-Have Spirit in Bourbon Country

Leisure > Drinks
Leisure > Drinks > Spirits
Kirk Miller is InsideHook's Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.

Most Popular

Businessman using phone in hotel room,open personal organiser on bed
Fellas, You Should Call Your Friends and Say Goodnight
A man and a woman kissing in the cockpit of an airplane, shown in an illustration
We Need to Talk About the Mile High Club
Giraffes and cheetahs seen on a safari in the Naboisho Conservancy in Kenya. The top left photo shows the view from a tent at a camp run by Saruni Basecamp.
This 36,000-Acre Safari Feels Like a Hidden Gem
A tired man pushes his bike up a hill.
The Late-30s Aging Surge: Why It Happens and What to Do
The styles you should be wearing this summer according to cool women
Here’s What You Should Wear This Summer, According to Cool Women
Man in bed pouring coffee and milk simultaneously with both hands
The Cognitive Benefits of Using Your Non-Dominant Hand

Recommended

Suggested for you

Businessman using phone in hotel room,open personal organiser on bed
Fellas, You Should Call Your Friends and Say Goodnight
A man and a woman kissing in the cockpit of an airplane, shown in an illustration
We Need to Talk About the Mile High Club
Giraffes and cheetahs seen on a safari in the Naboisho Conservancy in Kenya. The top left photo shows the view from a tent at a camp run by Saruni Basecamp.
This 36,000-Acre Safari Feels Like a Hidden Gem
A tired man pushes his bike up a hill.
The Late-30s Aging Surge: Why It Happens and What to Do
The styles you should be wearing this summer according to cool women
Here’s What You Should Wear This Summer, According to Cool Women
Man in bed pouring coffee and milk simultaneously with both hands
The Cognitive Benefits of Using Your Non-Dominant Hand

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Drinks, Right This Way

a gin and tonic and bottle of dogfish head gin next to each other

Hopped Gin Is Coming for Your Cocktail

Silent Pool Gin on a table

Silent Pool Is the Ideal Summer Gin

Boulevard Brewing Co.

12 United States Breweries Worth Traveling For

an illustration of a bottle and glass of limoncello with fresh lemons

The Homemade Bar: This Limoncello Has an Unexpected Twist

Explore More Drinks

Keep Reading

The 2025 Mercedes-Benz G550 SUV in dark green

The G-Class Is a Blocky Status Symbol That Stands the Test of Time

Bill Neff, head of marketing at Yeti, holding a fish

Yeti’s Bill Neff Believes in the “Vulnerability of Being a Beginner”

Traders take a break outside The New York Stock Exchange on February 16, 1988

Young Men Are Looking For “Manly Cities” to Live In

an illustration of a bottle of soda water with the text and bubbles behind it

The Homemade Bar: Yes, You Should Make Your Own Seltzer Water