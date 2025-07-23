The Best Martinis in the World, According to Simon Ford

As a bartender, brand ambassador and drinks brand founder, Simon Ford’s been a few places. So when we asked him about the best Martinis in the world — Fords Gin is quite good in a Martini, BTW — it was no surprise he was able to quickly offer up 19 cocktail joints spanning four continents. And because we hate odd numbers, our 20th suggestion is the in-house tasting room at Thames Distillers, home of Fords Gin.

An archival photo of Simon Ford from his bartending days Tom Caltabiano

In Simon’s words, the best Martinis in the world:

Library by the Sea Monika Wojtkiewicz

By bringing literature and cocktails together, this sophisticated beachside cocktail bar has managed to make it feel as natural to sip a Martini at the pool as it does to order a Piña Colada. The place is charming, and so are the people who run the bar. It really is the very best place to drink a Martini by the sea.

The Big Apple Martini at Milady’s Milady’s

The Milady’s Martini has raised the bar with gin, rosé vermouth, amaro and fino sherry making up the mix. The bar itself is quintessential New York, a bit like the Martini itself.

The allure of drinking a Martini at Boadas cannot be overstated. It’s a historic neighborhood cocktail bar that has been around since 1933, which makes it Barcelona’s oldest bar. It was opened by Miguel Boadas, who had previously worked at La Floridita in Cuba, where the frozen Daiquiri was invented (and where the Papa Doble was created for regular guest Ernest Hemingway). Drinking a Martini at Boadas feels special. Miro, Picasso, Hemingway, Sophia Loren and Greta Garbo are just some of the guests that have bellied up to this bar, and their presence can be felt in the vintage surroundings. There is even a sketch by Miro that was donated to the bar, probably in exchange for some cocktails! As you can imagine, the bar is known for its rum drinks that were exported from Cuba. But it’s their Martini serve that they are best known for. Boadas is the home of the ‘thrown Martini,” which is a technique now adopted around the world. The throwing method aerates the Martini without upsetting the texture, giving guests the best of both worlds between a shaken or stirred martini.

Dean & Nancy Maybe Group

Dean and Nancy is a modern bar. However, it takes all of its inspiration from the 1950s, a decade that already conjures thoughts of drinking Martinis. It feels like a slice of New York has popped up in Australia. As the name suggests, the venue is inspired by Rat Pack-era drinking. It is situated on the 22nd floor with incredible views of Sydney, and there is a piano player playing tunes from the era to create the appropriate ambience. The people behind the drinks is the team from the now globally-known and award-winning Maybe Sammy. They know how to make a great cocktail! They also have a Martini cart for tableside service.

Open since 1911, this bar was shipped from New York to Paris to give the French city a slice of American cocktail culture during the golden age of cocktails. Then, during Prohibition, the legendary bartender Harry MacElhone (author of Harry’s ABC of Mixing Drinks and Barflies & Cocktails) left his post at Ciro’s in London to take over the bar. The French 75, Monkey Gland and Sidecar were all invented at this bar, which overshadow its Martini. However, as you can imagine, as with any bar with this much cocktail culture and history, the Martini at Harry’s is world-class, and you’re in very fitting surroundings to sip one.

The SG Club The World’s 50 Best

The SG Club is a bar with multiple floors and bars within one location. Each of its bars is fitting for an elegant Martini experience. The SG Club merges the best of global cocktail and Japanese style together under one roof. The bar was opened by one of my favorite bar operators in the world, Shingo Gokan. Shingo started his career as a bartender at the New York speakeasy that started it all, Angel’s Share, and he now has several bars across four countries. When ordering a Martini at his bar, you get everything from the perfect ice to the perfect pour. The only decision tougher than which Martini to order is which bar to relax and sip it in. There is also a cigar bar for those who like a Martini and cigar combo.



Elegance and shabby chic merge to create an atmosphere that feels like your favorite dive bar and The Savoy Hotel had a baby. It’s a relaxed neighborhood bar, but take a closer look at the details and you’ll see everything is in place to make you one of the best Martinis you’ have’ve ever had. The name of the bar alludes to the year the first cocktail book was written, and 1862 specializes in classic cocktails (of which the Martini is one of the most famous). Owner Alberto Martinez is the host with the most, and his place has the relaxing vibe of a really good coffee shop that just happens to serve great Martinis. It’s the type of place you want to stay all day.

Wax On is a bar that has incredibly innovative approaches to creating cocktails. What I love about their approach is that it comes with an insane amount of thought and knowledge and also comes without pretension. There is an almost punk rock attitude at this bar, which massively appeals to me. There’s also the most experimental Martini on my list — in addition to the gin and vermouth, they add drops of tarragon and cucumber eau de vie, as well as a housemade raspberry hydrosol. It’s ridiculously good, and the extra dimensions of flavor make so much more sense when you are sitting in this bar.

Vesper The World’s 50 Best

If you ever take a cocktail-inspired trip to Bangkok, you’ll find that all roads lead to Vesper. A cocktail trip isn’t complete without visiting the bar and trying the house cocktail, the Vesper Martini. The bar is headed up by Tom Hearn, who came from The American Bar at the Savoy, and rising star Sine Ployparima Suripat. The cocktails tend to focus on giving elevated touches and twists to classic cocktails and a healthy dose of original creations. That said, the Martini is front and center (it’s the first thing you see when you open the menu). The surroundings are elegant with green and gold decor and a beautiful marble bar top.

Atlas Bar Atlas/The Pinnacle Group

Atlas Bar is three stories high and features one of the most impressive gin collections in the world, all inside one of the most impressive rooms I’ve ever witnessed. As you would expect, the star cocktail is the house Martini, which has an added dash of Champagne vinegar that really brings the drink to life.

Long Island Bar (Brooklyn, New York)

This is the perfect classic cocktail bar, run by Toby Cecchini, one of the most knowledgeable and influential bartenders of the modern cocktail era. You can be damn sure he knows how to make a good Martini. This bar has gone to great lengths to restore the history of its decor, making you feel like you are also in a Martini time machine.

Agostino Perrone, director of mixology at the Connaught Hotel and Connaught Bar in Mayfair, London Lateef Okunnu / Phaidon

The elevated hospitality and over-the-top elegance of every last detail make this one of the best modern Martini bars in the world. Their signature tableside Martini includes a choice of housemade bitters matched to your mood and a lemon peel that they zest into your Martini as they pour it into the glass.

On the website for Wildhawk, there is a header that says “what we do best,” and at the very top of that list, it proudly announces “House Martinis” (plural). Ever since opening, the bar has championed the Martini and nudged their customers towards being Martini drinkers. They have even created special features of prominent industry figures’ favorite Martinis as monthly specials.

Also recommended: Tiger Bar (Nashville, Tennessee), Kwant (London), Scarfes Bar (London), Anvil Bar (Houston), Temple Bar (New York City), BKK Social Club (Bangkok)