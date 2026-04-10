Oscar Mayer Shares an Evan Williams Collaboration

They might not be as inexorably linked as chocolate and peanut butter, but the combination of bacon and bourbon is also both delicious and satisfying. Connecting the two can take several forms: using bacon in a cocktail is one, combining both in a condiment is another, or even making a whole breakfast-y whiskey. There’s also the practice of using bacon fat to infuse your whiskey of choice with a distinctive flavor.



But what about bacon that’s reminiscent of bourbon? Oscar Mayer has been at work with Evan Williams to make that a reality: Oscar Mayer just announced a new iteration of its bacon, this one cured using Evan Williams bourbon. It’s called Maple Bourbon Bacon, its name a nod to one other flavor note present in the finished product.



According to Oscar Mayer’s announcement, this is the company’s “first bacon innovation in five years.” Evidently, 2021 was a big year for the company; you may recall that was when Oscar Mayer also expanded into the world of streetwear. The company plans to release a new type of bacon annually from this point forward, with some being limited-edition in scope and others being permanent additions to their product line.

Bacon is big business for Oscar Mayer. The company’s brand manager Anna James explained exactly how central it is to the overall business in a statement. “With the bacon category growing and accounting for one-third of our business, we are leaning into bold, trend-driven flavors our fans want, bringing new energy to a beloved breakfast classic,” James said.

Given that bacon infusions can be used on bourbon and bourbon flavors can be used to modify bacon, this raises the question of what might result from using bourbon-flavored bacon to fatwash bourbon. This question might well require some research involving a package of bacon and a bottle of whiskey. You know, for science.

Meet your guide Tobias Carroll Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has… More from Tobias Carroll »