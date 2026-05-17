But if you start the run early, and well before the Opera House and Harbour Bridge, you’d be surprised how empty the sidewalks are. Plus, you get much better angles of those showstoppers as you carve up the coast. I had an Uber drop me off at the Art Gallery (worth a visit another day), which is conveniently located on the cusp of the Royal Botanic Gardens. The sprawling site opens at 7 a.m. and even while hugging the seawall, you’ll get a memorable sampling of the country’s unique flora. There’s a rockery with thousands of native flowers, fig trees with trunks bigger than trucks, and rainforest groves that were planted in the 1820s. I breathed in nectar, chuckling as cockatoos screamed their heads off.