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Wellness > Sex & Dating

The 11 Best Waterproof Sex Toys for a Wet Hot Summer of Sex

These are sure to make a splash this summer

By Kayla Kibbe and Logan Mahan @Kay_Kibbe
Updated May 20, 2026 1:15 pm EDT
a black and white photo of a man and woman kissing under water
Ready for a wet-and-wild summer?
Getty

The Gist

When summer's heat threatens to turn steamy sex swampy, embracing water-based play with a selection of fully waterproof sex toys offers a refreshing and novel way to ignite passion.

Key Takeaways

  • The article highlights a diverse range of waterproof sex toys, including vibrators, stimulators, strokers, and massagers, catering to various preferences and body parts.
  • Several featured devices incorporate advanced technologies like Pleasure Air Technology for clitoral stimulation and combined suction-vibration for G-spot targeting.
  • Beyond personal pleasure devices, the recommendations also include practical items like a waterproof throw for easy cleanup and travel-friendly options for summer getaways.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

As anyone who has ever hooked up in a summer fling’s un-air-conditioned apartment knows, hot sex in scorching temps tends to turn more swampy than steamy pretty quickly. One surefire way to beat the heat without turning down the figurative temp on your sex sessions this summer: Just add water.

Whether your amorously aquatic activities find you making out in the pool, getting it on in the shower or cooling off in a refreshing post-sex bath, incorporating water-based play into your sex schedule this summer can help you cool down before, during or after sex, all while adding a little seasonal novelty to your summertime rendezvous.

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If you want to take the novelty (and your orgasms) a step further, you can also enhance your water-based play with any of a wide variety of totally waterproof sex toys and intimacy products designed with a wet, hot summer of sex in mind. So grab a toy and a partner (or just yourself) and cool off with a sexy splash in the locale of your choice. 

The Best Waterproof Sex Toys

Lovehoney Power Play Rechargeable Wand Vibrator
Lovehoney Power Play Rechargeable Wand Vibrator
Buy Here : $65 $50

A wand vibrator is always nice to have in your back pocket (bedside drawer, toiletry bag, etc.), and one that’s submersible is even better. It’s a classic for a reason. But if you don’t have the space to store a full-sized massager, this mini version — with seven vibration modes — is just as effective.

Womanizer X Lovehoney Pro40 Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator
Womanizer X Lovehoney Pro40 Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator
Buy Here : $99

Employing Pleasure Air Technology, this clitoral suction device simulates oral sex for those with vulvas. Reviewers say the stimulator is “life-changing.”

Womanizer OG Pleasure Air G-Spot Stimulator
Womanizer OG Pleasure Air G-Spot Stimulator
Buy Here : $129

The Womanizer OG Pleasure Air G-Spot Stimulator is a first of its kind. The device combines suction-like air pressure (like the toy above) with vibrations to hit the G-spot internally for a truly unique pleasure experience.

Arcwave Ghost Silicone Reusable Reversible Textured Male Stroker
Arcwave Ghost Silicone Reusable Reversible Textured Male Stroker
Buy Here : $18

A no-frills silicone stroker to enhance your solo sessions this summer. With two different textures (smooth grooves and spicier nodules), a new world of pleasure is literally in the palm of your hands.

Lovehoney High Roller Remote Control Rotating Prostate Massager
Lovehoney High Roller Remote Control Rotating Prostate Massager
Buy Here: $90

You’re missing out on prostate orgasms. This device will help.

We-Vibe Touch X Rechargeable Clitoral Vibrator
We-Vibe Touch X Rechargeable Clitoral Vibrator
Buy Here : $109

For those who love external pleasure (hey, sometimes it’s the only method for getting off!), this simple yet effective waterproof clitoral vibe is the move this summer. (Pro tip: Let her use it on you.)

Lovehoney Jeweled Heart Metal Butt Plug 2.5 Inch
Lovehoney Jeweled Heart Metal Butt Plug 2.5 Inch
Buy Here: $30

Isn’t she pretty?

Lovehoney Magic Bullet 10 Function Bullet Vibrator
Lovehoney Magic Bullet 10 Function Bullet Vibrator
Buy Here : $19

Headed somewhere hot this season? No sexy summer vacation would be complete without a travel-friendly device you can throw in a carry-on. Psst: Your hotel room rain shower can make for quite the steamy locale.

Magic Wand Waterproof Rechargeable Extra Powerful Wand Massager
Magic Wand Waterproof Rechargeable Extra Powerful Wand Massager
Buy Here : $160

The mother of all vibrators, Magic Wand offers a fully waterproof massager with four powerful patterns and speeds.

Lovehoney Luxury Waterproof Throw
Lovehoney Luxury Waterproof Throw
Buy Here : $75

It’s wet. It’s sweaty. It’s messy. Lovehoney’s waterproof throw makes post-coital cleanup a breeze.

Lovehoney Ignite 20 Function Ribbed Male Head Vibrator
Lovehoney Ignite 20 Function Ribbed Male Head Vibrator
Buy Here : $40

The conceit is simple: Place this little rumbly device on the head of the penis and choose from a whopping 20 vibration patterns. Can be used solo or with a partner, and, of course, it’s water-friendly.

Meet your guides

Kayla Kibbe

Kayla Kibbe

Kayla Kibbe is an associate editor at InsideHook primarily covering sex, dating and relationships. Her work has appeared at MEL Magazine, Health.com, Brides and more.
More from Kayla Kibbe »
Logan Mahan

Logan Mahan

InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan joined the team in 2019 and has had many roles since. She coined a recurring series at InsideHook called Take It From a Woman, where she offers InsideHook’s male readers style, dating and gifting advice from the perspective of a woman. She’s also an expert on all things women’s gifting spanning across multiple product categories: style, beauty, fitness and wellness, home and kitchen.
More from Logan Mahan »

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