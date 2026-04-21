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New Release From Nothing Are the Best Headphones Under $200

Nothing’s new Headphone (a) offers more than a cool silhouette

By Kirk Miller
April 21, 2026 10:58 am EDT
Nothing (R) Headphone (a)
Sure, they look cool, but Nothing's best feature is the audio customization
Nothing

The Gist

Nothing's Headphone (a) delivers a head-turning design and an exceptionally customizable audio experience for under $200, proving a compelling, if not perfect, option for those seeking something different.

Key Takeaways

  • The Headphone (a) features a bold, square-earcup design and is priced at $199, offering a more accessible option than its predecessor.
  • It provides balanced, clear audio with extensive EQ customization via the Nothing X app, alongside exceptional battery life of 62 to 150 hours.
  • Intuitive tactile controls and very good active noise cancellation enhance the user experience, though transparency mode and auto-pause features could improve.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

When we last wrote about Nothing, the London-based tech firm had just launched its first phone and a few pairs of earbuds. 

Three years later, Nothing has released an array of head-turning audio products, all following the company’s “focus on bold and distinctive design, thoughtful software and products that generally stand out” (as they noted at the beginning of their product launch livestream in March). 

The newly released Nothing (R) Headphone (a) follows the Headphone (1), a $299 headset that only came out last summer. The new headset offers a more accessible and colorful option, along with a deeper bass profile and a lower price point ($199). 

The headphones certainly stand out: These are sleek, colorful and yet purposely and literally square on the ears, a bit akin to a transparent Bowers & Wilkins headset. While Nothing can certainly claim their headphones don’t “look or feel like anything else,” the real test is the audio. I spent a few weeks with the Headphone (a) to see if I was ready for something different. 

The specs:  

  • Up to 5 days of power (anywhere from 62-150 hours, depending on sound format and ANC on/off)
  • Hi-Res and LDAC certified
  • Custom tactile controls (all on the right side)
  • Available in white, black, pink or yellow
  • Includes a carry pouch
  • 40 mm drivers
  • USB-C wired charging (2 hours to full charge)
  • Nothing X app

What works:

  • The battery life is exceptional (from 62 hours and up per charge)
  • Between presets, curated profiles and custom settings, you can pretty much have the EQ of your choosing. That said, I probably used the default “Balanced” setting more than anything
  • The different sound effects when you switch between settings — particularly the rattling “thump” while selecting a level of noise cancellation — were satisfying and served as a good reminder of what I was actually trying to adjust
  • The app was simple to use and it was easy to navigate to the headphones manual and troubleshooting sections (unlike Sony’s app)
  • I never lost a connection or had problems pairing the headset to a device
  • The tactile controls were clever and intuitive to use. The “roller” (which could also be pressed for different functions) is a clever way to control volume, as was the “paddle” that forwards and rewinds. 

What kind of works:

  • You’re either going to like the square earcups or not. They’re not so much different from, say, Bowers & Wilkins (at least in shape), but they definitely stand out; if you have the yellow or pink colorway, even more so. That said, the actual earpads are oval and fit comfortably over my ears. 
  • In the Spatial Audio category, the app offers concert and cinema modes. While they’re self-explanatory and do exactly what they say they do, I never found where my music or video sounded better using them 
  • The ANC is very good if not the world’s best, but it’ll probably be fine for anything outside of New York rush hour on the subway
  • I haven’t mentioned the sound yet. It’s balanced, clear and, as noted, nearly infinitely adjustable. I wouldn’t put it up with Bowers & Wilkins or Sony — it’s a little more direct than “enveloping” or “warm,” but at this modest price point, having B+/A- audio is a treat. 
Nothing Headphone (a)
The tactile controls are a big plus for the Nothing Headphone (a)
Amazon

What needs work:

  • The transparency setting let in a little too MUCH of the outside world — it wasn’t a pleasant experience, at least while walking the streets of NYC (inside a quiet office, it was a different story — )
  • The headphones do not start/stop when you put them on or take them off. It’s a small feature I tend to like in other headsets…when it works properly. 
  • Occasionally, while pressing the roller to pause or switch listening modes, my finger would dial up the volume on accident. 
  • I didn’t mind the carry pouch in place of a case, but a loose bag isn’t going to provide much protection if you’re shoving these in a carry-on.

Overall thoughts

While this wasn’t the best sound I’ve ever experienced in consumer over-ear headphones, it was possibly the most customizable. Add in a secure, lightweight and comfy fit, intuitive/clever controls and excellent noise cancellation, and this is an ideal (and head-turning) pair of headphones that you can find just shy of $200.   

Nothing (R) Headphone (a)
Nothing (R) Headphone (a)
BUY HERE : $199

Meet your guide

Kirk Miller

Kirk Miller

Kirk Miller is InsideHook’s Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.
More from Kirk Miller »

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