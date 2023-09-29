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You might not have all day to online shop, which is why we’re committed to doing it for you every week. No need to thank us or anything. From a Polo Ralph Lauren rugby to Gola sneakers, these are the best deals we found on the internet this week.
The Best Deals on the Internet This Week
Take This Cordless Ninja Blender Anywhere
Portable and powerful, the Ninja Blast Max allows you to blend, twist and take off with a 22 oz. freshly mixed smoothie. It’s now 30% off at Best Buy.
Take 30% Off Warm-Weather Styles at Untuckit
Linen, performance and other summer-worthy short-sleeve styles are now on sale at Untuckit. Use the code WARM to take 30% off.
The Shirt Every Guy Should Own Is 24% Off
Between the color, the patch pocket and the French seams, this versatile shirt will easily slot into your wardrobe rotation.
The Huckberry Sale Section Is Brimming With Elite FootwearSave up to 40% on Rancourt, Rhodes, Sperry and more
Blue Suede Sneakers Are a Necessity, Especially for 64% Off
Thanks to its elevated staples, Gola offers some of the best sneakers around. Snag these just in time for summer.
Snag This Vintage-Inspired Leather Belt for Only $70
An O-ring belt is a casual statement piece, and this version from Madewell is just the right price.
The Ideal Portable Speaker for Summer Is Now 30% Off
Available in four colors, the Wonderboom 4 from Ultimate Ears offers 360-degree sound, 14 hours of playback and real durability (it’s dustproof, waterproof and floatable). The speaker is now $30 off at Amazon.
Anker’s Smart Display Charger Is Down to $28
Anker’s Nano charger automatically recognizes supported iPhone models and adjusts its charging for smarter and safer power. delivery. Available in four colors, the charger is 30% off.
Dark Denim Is an Essential in Every Wardrobe
No matter the time of year, a dark wash pairs well with anything. These are 30% off.
You Need This Iconic Shirt From This Legendary Brand
Polo Ralph Lauren has made noise with their rugby shirts. Grab this one for just $100.
A Sweater With Subtle Stripes and Tones
Robert Talbott made the perfect rollneck sweater for any occasion. Spruce up your closet with this one.
Allen Edmonds Just Launched a Father’s Day Sale
Dad likes good-looking shoes, right? Nearly 160 styles of classy footwear are currently up to 30% off at Allen Edmonds for the company’s Father’s Day sale.
Now Is a Great Time to Get This Samsung Frame TV
Nearly half off, the 65″ version of Samsung’s Frame set is like adding an art gallery to your wall; the picture quality is pretty great, too.
Buy This Handsome Camp Shirt for Warmer Days
Breathable and moisture-wicking, this Dogtown camp shirt from Portuguese Flannel is a good look for summer and now $40 off at Bespoke Post.
Save $50 on This Cool Beats Pill Speaker
Big bass, a bright red colorway and 24 hours of playtime? The Beats Pill in “Statement Red” is your summer boombox. The Bluetooth speaker is currently $50 off at Best Buy.
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