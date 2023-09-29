Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Gear

From Rugby Shirts to Suede Sneakers: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Plus, deals on speakers

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
Updated June 5, 2026 1:54 pm EDT
The best deals we found this week span tech and style.
The best deals we found this week span tech and style.
Brands

The Gist

This week's top online deals deliver everything from a portable Ninja blender and durable speakers to stylish summer apparel.

Key Takeaways

  • Electronics like a portable Ninja blender, durable Ultimate Ears speaker and a Samsung Frame TV are available with notable price reductions.
  • Apparel and accessories, including summer styles from Untuckit, Gola sneakers and Polo Ralph Lauren rugby shirts, are featured in the sales.
  • Discounts on items range from 24% to nearly 50% off.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

You might not have all day to online shop, which is why we’re committed to doing it for you every week. No need to thank us or anything. From a Polo Ralph Lauren rugby to Gola sneakers, these are the best deals we found on the internet this week.

The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Take This Cordless Ninja Blender Anywhere
Take This Cordless Ninja Blender Anywhere

Portable and powerful, the Ninja Blast Max allows you to blend, twist and take off with a 22 oz. freshly mixed smoothie. It’s now 30% off at Best Buy.

Buy Here : $100 $70
Take 30% Off Warm-Weather Styles at Untuckit
Take 30% Off Warm-Weather Styles at Untuckit

Linen, performance and other summer-worthy short-sleeve styles are now on sale at Untuckit. Use the code WARM to take 30% off.

Shop the Sale Here
The Shirt Every Guy Should Own Is 24% Off
The Shirt Every Guy Should Own Is 24% Off

Between the color, the patch pocket and the French seams, this versatile shirt will easily slot into your wardrobe rotation.

Buy Here : $118 $90
The Huckberry Sale Section Is Brimming With Elite Footwear
The Huckberry Sale Section Is Brimming With Elite Footwear
 Save up to 40% on Rancourt, Rhodes, Sperry and more
Blue Suede Sneakers Are a Necessity, Especially for 64% Off
Blue Suede Sneakers Are a Necessity, Especially for 64% Off

Thanks to its elevated staples, Gola offers some of the best sneakers around. Snag these just in time for summer.

Buy Here : $110 $40
Snag This Vintage-Inspired Leather Belt for Only $70
Snag This Vintage-Inspired Leather Belt for Only $70

An O-ring belt is a casual statement piece, and this version from Madewell is just the right price.

Buy Here : $88 $70
The Ideal Portable Speaker for Summer Is Now 30% Off
The Ideal Portable Speaker for Summer Is Now 30% Off

Available in four colors, the Wonderboom 4 from Ultimate Ears offers 360-degree sound, 14 hours of playback and real durability (it’s dustproof, waterproof and floatable). The speaker is now $30 off at Amazon.

Buy Here : $100 $70
Anker’s Smart Display Charger Is Down to $28
Anker’s Smart Display Charger Is Down to $28

Anker’s Nano charger automatically recognizes supported iPhone models and adjusts its charging for smarter and safer power. delivery. Available in four colors, the charger is 30% off.

Buy Here : $40 $28
Dark Denim Is an Essential in Every Wardrobe
Dark Denim Is an Essential in Every Wardrobe

No matter the time of year, a dark wash pairs well with anything. These are 30% off.

Buy Here : $128 $90
You Need This Iconic Shirt From This Legendary Brand
You Need This Iconic Shirt From This Legendary Brand

Polo Ralph Lauren has made noise with their rugby shirts. Grab this one for just $100.

Buy Here : $145 $100
A Sweater With Subtle Stripes and Tones
A Sweater With Subtle Stripes and Tones

Robert Talbott made the perfect rollneck sweater for any occasion. Spruce up your closet with this one.

Buy Here : $295 $207
Allen Edmonds Just Launched a Father’s Day Sale
Allen Edmonds Just Launched a Father’s Day Sale

Dad likes good-looking shoes, right? Nearly 160 styles of classy footwear are currently up to 30% off at Allen Edmonds for the company’s Father’s Day sale.

Shop the Sale Here
Now Is a Great Time to Get This Samsung Frame TV
Now Is a Great Time to Get This Samsung Frame TV

Nearly half off, the 65″ version of Samsung’s Frame set is like adding an art gallery to your wall; the picture quality is pretty great, too.

Buy Here : $1698 $898
Buy This Handsome Camp Shirt for Warmer Days
Buy This Handsome Camp Shirt for Warmer Days

Breathable and moisture-wicking, this Dogtown camp shirt from Portuguese Flannel is a good look for summer and now $40 off at Bespoke Post.

Buy Here : $145 $105
Save $50 on This Cool Beats Pill Speaker
Save $50 on This Cool Beats Pill Speaker

Big bass, a bright red colorway and 24 hours of playtime? The Beats Pill in “Statement Red” is your summer boombox. The Bluetooth speaker is currently $50 off at Best Buy.

Buy Here : $150 $100

Meet your guide

Logan Mahan

Logan Mahan

InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan joined the team in 2019 and has had many roles since. She coined a recurring series at InsideHook called Take It From a Woman, where she offers InsideHook’s male readers style, dating and gifting advice from the perspective of a woman. She’s also an expert on all things women’s gifting spanning across multiple product categories: style, beauty, fitness and wellness, home and kitchen.
More from Logan Mahan »

More Like This

lifestyle image from brixton of man wearing hat
Summer’s Hottest Accessory Is the Hat
collage of recovery tools on textured background
The 12 Best Post-Workout Recovery Tools to Relieve Sore Muscles
Score Up to 50% Off on Nike Summer Essentials
Score Up to 50% Off on Nike Summer Essentials
Vuori AIM Collection
Vuori Is Aim-ing High With This Collection

Leisure > Gear
Leisure
Leisure > Style

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Dogtown by Portuguese Flannel
Buy This Handsome Camp Shirt for Warmer Days

$145$105

Beats Pill
Save $50 on This Cool Beats Pill Speaker

$150$100

Samsung The Frame
Now Is a Great Time to Get This Samsung Frame TV

$1,698$898

Allen Edmonds Fifth Avenue Cap-toe Oxford
Allen Edmonds Just Launched a Father’s Day Sale

From Our Partner

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

A close-up view of a watch dial with a golden bezel, grey dial and calendar windows with the numbers 25
The Best Watches of May
A man reaching for a glass of whiskey
The Best Bottles for Father’s Day, According to the Country’s Biggest Whiskey Retailer
Aerial shot of two men playing tennis.
Why Having “Tennis Friends” Is So Powerful for Your Longevity
bottles of knob creek, wild turkey 101 8 year and elijah craig small batch lined up on a white background
7 Bourbons Under $50 That Drink Like $100 Bottles
A man in a white shirt standing against an orange wall
The Ultimate Father’s Day Gift? A Shirt That Moves With Him.
a model's head
The Secret to Better Summer Hair

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Leisure, Right This Way

The warmly lit bar at Driftwood Bar & Restaurant in the Fairmont Tokyo, with a cascading crystal chandelier overhead, a curved black marble bar stocked with spirits and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the glittering Tokyo skyline at dusk.

Fairmont Tokyo Marks the Brand’s Japan Debut

lifestyle image from brixton of man wearing hat

Summer’s Hottest Accessory Is the Hat

The best deals we found this week span tech and style.

From Rugby Shirts to Suede Sneakers: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Product cut-outs of whiskey, a watch and a chair

Products of the Week: Watches, Ray-Bans and a CB2 Collab

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

Two men laughing while dressed in suits with a third man in a tie behind them

TV Co-Stars Put on a Style Clinic

A woman standing behind a man walking in front of her

Please Stop Walking So Far Ahead of Your Girlfriend

Shrimp and chicken skewers and vegetables on a grill

Stock Up on High-Quality Seafood During This Vital Choice Sale

A platter of different cheeses sitting next to a piece of paper describing them

This Mother’s Day, Consider the Delightful, Delectable Gift of Cheese