Rugs USA is making it easier to add warmth and style to any space with a 20% off sale on its versatile indoor/outdoor rugs, a perfect design fix available for a limited time.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

For many years, I was not exactly what you’d call a “rug person.” Now that I have acquired a rug for each room, I see how cozy, warming and potentially unifying they are as interior design pieces. Yes, to quote The Big Lebowski, rugs can “really tie the room together.” That said, choosing one can be difficult because they have to go with the rest of your space, and, hopefully, hold up well.

Also: It certainly helps when you’re not paying full price.

We have good news on the latter, as one of our go-to rug spots, Rugs USA, is currently having a 20% off outdoor/indoor rugs sale when you use code PATIO, from today until July 27th. If you have an outdoor space, more power to you. Otherwise, these combo outdoor/indoor rugs hold up incredibly well right in your living room.

We’ve picked a few of our favorites below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Shop the Rugs USA Sale:

Meet your guide Shelby Slauer Shelby reviews style, home and tech products for InsideHook, having previously contributed to Mashable, INSIDER, Funny Or Die, Reductress, And So Forth. She is interested in all things sports recovery, wellness and anything that makes our day-to-day lives better. You can reach her at shelby@insidehook.com. More from Shelby Slauer »