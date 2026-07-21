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For many years, I was not exactly what you’d call a “rug person.” Now that I have acquired a rug for each room, I see how cozy, warming and potentially unifying they are as interior design pieces. Yes, to quote The Big Lebowski, rugs can “really tie the room together.” That said, choosing one can be difficult because they have to go with the rest of your space, and, hopefully, hold up well.
Also: It certainly helps when you’re not paying full price.
We have good news on the latter, as one of our go-to rug spots, Rugs USA, is currently having a 20% off outdoor/indoor rugs sale when you use code PATIO, from today until July 27th. If you have an outdoor space, more power to you. Otherwise, these combo outdoor/indoor rugs hold up incredibly well right in your living room.
How to Turn Your Boring Patio Into an Urban OasisIf you’re not making the most of your outdoor space in the city, we’ve got the chairs, tables and mood lighting you’ve been waiting for
We’ve picked a few of our favorites below, or you can shop the entire sale here.
Shop the Rugs USA Sale:
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