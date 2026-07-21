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Need an Interior Design Hack? Try These Rugs, Now on Sale.

Interior design at a deep discount

By Shelby Slauer
July 21, 2026 2:00 pm EDT
lifestyle image focused on harlequin patterned rug with a couch, chair and coffee table sitting on top
Rugs USA Harlequin Rug
Rugs USA

The Gist

Rugs USA is making it easier to add warmth and style to any space with a 20% off sale on its versatile indoor/outdoor rugs, a perfect design fix available for a limited time.

Key Takeaways

  • Rugs USA is hosting a 20% off sale on its indoor/outdoor rugs.
  • The discount applies with the code PATIO.
  • The promotion concludes on July 27.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

For many years, I was not exactly what you’d call a “rug person.” Now that I have acquired a rug for each room, I see how cozy, warming and potentially unifying they are as interior design pieces. Yes, to quote The Big Lebowski, rugs can “really tie the room together.” That said, choosing one can be difficult because they have to go with the rest of your space, and, hopefully, hold up well.

Also: It certainly helps when you’re not paying full price.

We have good news on the latter, as one of our go-to rug spots, Rugs USA, is currently having a 20% off outdoor/indoor rugs sale when you use code PATIO, from today until July 27th. If you have an outdoor space, more power to you. Otherwise, these combo outdoor/indoor rugs hold up incredibly well right in your living room.

How to Turn Your Boring Patio Into an Urban Oasis
How to Turn Your Boring Patio Into an Urban Oasis
 If you’re not making the most of your outdoor space in the city, we’ve got the chairs, tables and mood lighting you’ve been waiting for

We’ve picked a few of our favorites below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Shop the Rugs USA Sale:

Rugs USA Adelaide Harlequin Indoor/Outdoor Rug
Rugs USA Adelaide Harlequin Indoor/Outdoor Rug
Buy Here: $476+ $109+

Rugs USA Elowyn Abstract Maze Indoor/Outdoor Rug
Rugs USA Elowyn Abstract Maze Indoor/Outdoor Rug
Buy Here : $476+ $109+

Rugs USA Striped Border Indoor/Outdoor Flatweave Rug
Rugs USA Striped Border Indoor/Outdoor Flatweave Rug
Buy Here : $194+ $60+

Rugs USA Celestia Contemporary Geometric Indoor/Outdoor Rug
Rugs USA Celestia Contemporary Geometric Indoor/Outdoor Rug
Buy Here : $476+ $109+

Zanira Traditional Woven Floral Indoor/Outdoor Washable Rug
Zanira Traditional Woven Floral Indoor/Outdoor Washable Rug
Buy Here : $180+ $74+

Meet your guide

Shelby Slauer

Shelby Slauer

Shelby reviews style, home and tech products for InsideHook, having previously contributed to Mashable, INSIDER, Funny Or Die, Reductress, And So Forth. She is interested in all things sports recovery, wellness and anything that makes our day-to-day lives better. You can reach her at shelby@insidehook.com.
More from Shelby Slauer »

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