Dad Didn’t Need a Taskrabbit

“If something broke,” he says, “we had to try and fix it before Dad came home.” At a very young age, he learned how to rig up a broken bed platform with plywood from the garage. He knew how to go to the hardware store and ask them to cut a new window, then how to install it himself: carving out shards of the old broken window, laying putty, placing the new one, letting it harden. The basement in their house had a vice and a tool room. He’d race down there to build rockets, watch his dad fix a bike. In the summers his family went to Scusset Beach, and as young as 10 or 11 he’d tinker with a small engine on a heavy boat, motoring around to check the lobster traps.