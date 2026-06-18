For Travelers. Not Tourists.

Subscribe
Leisure > Travel

Travel With Your Dad While You Still Can

On globetrotting with an aging parent, from someone who wishes she'd started sooner

By Lindsay Rogers @lndsrgrs
June 18, 2026 6:10 pm EDT
An older couple walks barefoot along a dark-sand beach at the water's edge, shoes in hand, green headlands rising behind them
The trip you keep putting off is the one you need most
Lindsay Rogers

“Sir, you need to take your laptop out of your bag,” the TSA officer tells my dad for what feels like the 100th time.

I stand with my younger sister on the other side of security at Albany International Airport, 40 minutes south of our childhood home in upstate New York. She, famously impatient, particularly when it comes to my aging parents, mumbles something unintelligible under her breath. I imagine something to the effect of “Jesus Christ.” My dad, visibly flustered, fumbles back to his bin. Before this he’d forgotten to empty his pockets. Before that, to take off his belt.

The year is 2019, and we’re on our way to Costa Rica — our first family vacation in almost a decade, and first international trip as a family ever. What none of us know yet is that it’s also probably our last.

At the time, my sister and I laughed off the TSA blunders. Our dad was, in the way all good fathers are to their kids, the most capable man in the world. Fast, strong, confident and adventurous. He’s flown solo dozens of times, primarily for reasons having to do with golf. He also spent our whole childhood outdoors, skiing, fishing, camping. To this day, there’s a good chance that, should you find yourself on the islands of Lake George Monday to Friday in the summer months, you’ll run into my dad out on his Boston Whaler.

But what I understand in retrospect is that I was, maybe for the first time, getting a glimpse at who my dad was becoming: still sharp, still himself, just not quite as fast or sure-footed as the man who’d raised me.

Soon to be 75, my dad has since become, undeniably, a homebody. Even a three-hour drive to visit me in Jersey City is a bit of a stretch these days, which has required a fair bit of reckoning on my part. I thought the best adventures were still to come. Chief among them, the pilgrimage to Preston, England, where he was born, a trip I’d been manifesting for the better part of my adult life. 

I know now that trip will likely never happen, which comes with its own flavor of grief. But it also comes with clarity — it’s motivated me to stop waiting for the trip and start planning a trip.

If the bucket-list trip you and your dad have been talking about for years is still on the table, book it. Book it now. But if it’s not — if, like mine, your dad has become more introverted, and less keen on the demands of traveling abroad — don’t fret. Plan the trip for the man he is today.

I’ve started to figure out what that actually means in practice, with some help. As Karen Morales, accessibility program lead at Fora, puts it, “Accessibility isn’t a welcome mat.” It means something different for a wheelchair user than it does for someone with a cane, a food allergy or dementia — and something altogether different for a parent who’s simply gotten slower, quick to tire and less interested in the logistical gauntlet of international travel. Fora’s accessibility initiative was built around exactly that expanded definition, and it’s Morales’s job to make it work for families like mine.

“What really matters is understanding the people you are traveling for,” Morales says. “Are you morning people? Do you like a lot of history, or history tied to food? Does he have the stamina for a long guided tour, or would you rather build in breaks?” 

The goal, she says, isn’t accommodation, it’s curation. Here are her other tips for traveling with an aging parent.

Dad Didn’t Need a Taskrabbit
Dad Didn’t Need a Taskrabbit
 My dad fixed his car engine with a Pepsi can, I complain to Claude about my leaky faucet. What happened to men?

Pick the destination that actually works for both of you

The dream trip and the right trip aren’t always the same thing. A resort that looks perfect online might have stairs down to the beach, soft sand that’s hard to walk on or a not particularly user-friendly buffet setup. Morales recommends finding out exactly how a place functions day-to-day before booking. “I really think almost everything is doable with the right amount of planning,” she says, though she notes that river cruises can be genuinely tricky if mobility is a factor, since getting on and off boats is rarely straightforward.

Book early, especially if you have specific requests

The earlier you communicate what you need, the better. Accessible rooms aren’t always listed online; if a property only has one room with a walk-in shower and no stairs — “like a castle in Ireland,” Morales notes — you want to be first in line for it. The same goes for tours; a good travel advisor can often swap a walk-up cooking class for a ground-floor one, or secure museum tickets that bypass staircases, but only if there’s time to arrange it.

Pick one “anchor experience” a day

Morales uses this rule for trips with teenagers, and it applies just as well here. One anchor experience per day — a boat tour, a long lunch, an afternoon at a market — with unscheduled time around it. If your dad likes to rest, build in time to rest, she says. A packed itinerary isn’t a better one.

Go private (when you can)

Group tours are rarely built for flexibility. A private guide allows you to slow down when you want, skip what you want and adjust on the fly. It’s also one less thing to coordinate, which matters more than it sounds when you’re trying to actually be present with your dad rather than managing the itinerary. “The goal is not to take away someone’s independence,” Morales says. “The goal is to give them more ways to enjoy the trip.”

Leave room to be surprised

The best moments are usually unplanned. Morales has seen reluctant grandparents refuse an activity — falconry was her example — then change their minds entirely once they were standing in front of it. Build in some breathing room, and let the trip unfold on its own.

Meet your guide

Lindsay Rogers

Lindsay Rogers

Lindsay Rogers is the Travel Editor at InsideHook. She covers all things travel — from industry news and travel guides, to hotel openings and luggage reviews.
More from Lindsay Rogers »

More Like This

A dad in a short-sleeve button-up and shorts stands in front of an orange Volkswagen Beetle in a bucolic setting
My Father, the Death-Defying Driver
a collage with the inside of an airplane, a white and blue cessna and a dad and son in vintage flights clothes
My Dad Gave Up Flying for Kids. Now, It’s Brought Us Closer Than Ever.
A collage of images of climate scientist Dr. Peter Neff studying Thwaites Glacier in Antarctica next to a cutout of a dad and his daughter and a kid's drawing of a sun in a blue sky
Tracking the Doomsday Glacier While Raising a Kindergartener
Real Men Bird Watch
Real Men Bird Watch

Leisure > Travel
Leisure > Travel > Trends & Opinions

Most Popular

Frank Sinatra enjoys a cocktail at an event with his daughter singer Nancy Sinatra in circa 1967. (Photo by Earl Leaf/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
“The Way He Ordered It Was the Whole Thing”: The Stories Behind Dad’s Favorite Drink
A dad in a straw hat with sunglasses and white swim trunks sitting in the corner of a pool making the OK sign
Dad Bods, An Elegy
An actor playing a surfer, walking down the beach.
How to Get the Body of a Surfer — Without Actually Surfing
Three photos of different men, with Danny Bowien on the left, Hamilton Leithauser center and Jake Kalick on the right
Chefs, Indie Rockers and Other Plugged-In Dads Tell Us What They Want for Father’s Day
A collage of New York Knicks championship gear.
The Knicks Are NBA Champs. Here’s the Best Gear to Celebrate the Historic Win.
a father and small son eating bowls of spaghetti and meatballs at a wooden table
The Most Important Food Your Dad Ever Made

Recommended

Suggested for you

Frank Sinatra enjoys a cocktail at an event with his daughter singer Nancy Sinatra in circa 1967. (Photo by Earl Leaf/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
“The Way He Ordered It Was the Whole Thing”: The Stories Behind Dad’s Favorite Drink
A dad in a straw hat with sunglasses and white swim trunks sitting in the corner of a pool making the OK sign
Dad Bods, An Elegy
An actor playing a surfer, walking down the beach.
How to Get the Body of a Surfer — Without Actually Surfing
Three photos of different men, with Danny Bowien on the left, Hamilton Leithauser center and Jake Kalick on the right
Chefs, Indie Rockers and Other Plugged-In Dads Tell Us What They Want for Father’s Day
A collage of New York Knicks championship gear.
The Knicks Are NBA Champs. Here’s the Best Gear to Celebrate the Historic Win.
a father and small son eating bowls of spaghetti and meatballs at a wooden table
The Most Important Food Your Dad Ever Made

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Every Thursday, our resident experts see to it that you’re up to date on the latest from the world of drinks. Trend reports, bottle reviews, cocktail recipes and more. Sign up for THE SPILL now.

Keep Reading

Two men laughing while dressed in suits with a third man in a tie behind them

TV Co-Stars Put on a Style Clinic

A woman standing behind a man walking in front of her

Please Stop Walking So Far Ahead of Your Girlfriend

Shrimp and chicken skewers and vegetables on a grill

Stock Up on High-Quality Seafood During This Vital Choice Sale

A platter of different cheeses sitting next to a piece of paper describing them

This Mother’s Day, Consider the Delightful, Delectable Gift of Cheese