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One of the biggest shopping events of the year — Amazon Prime Day — is taking place tomorrow (June 23) through Friday (June 26), but you don’t have to wait until then to take advantage of the deals. There are already pages and pages (and pages) of markdowns spanning a number of categories, including style, tech, kitchen/home appliances, wellness and more.

If you prefer not to spend your Monday combing through the scores of discounts, we have you covered. Below, our favorite early Prime deal picks.

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals:

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