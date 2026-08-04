This Limited-Edition Workwear Collab Is Built Tough. Literally.

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What do your favorite shirt and your favorite stick shift have in common? If you have any taste, both of them should be built to last. So we have to hand it to the folks at Brixton because this was certainly the line of thought for their latest batch of garments.

Built in collaboration with the legendary American automaker, the new, limited-edition Brixton x Ford capsule channels the heritage spirit of both brands with workshop-approved and road-tested apparel, driven by commitment and backed by a legacy of durability. The garage of workwear staples includes mechanics shirts, long-sleeve thermals and accessories, all finished with signature racing iconography, mechanic-style graphics and Ford’s preferred matte blue tonal palette.

Below, you’ll find a smattering of our top picks from the Brixton x Ford collection. Or, shop the entirety of the capsule here.

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