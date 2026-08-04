Leisure > Gear

This Limited-Edition Workwear Collab Is Built Tough. Literally.

The duo's latest capsule features Mustang homage and sturdy, open-road apparel

By The Editors @insidehook
August 4, 2026 7:23 am EDT
A model in a blue shirt with a Ford x Brixton logo on the back
Brixton x Ford is American heritage at its best.
Brixton

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

What do your favorite shirt and your favorite stick shift have in common? If you have any taste, both of them should be built to last. So we have to hand it to the folks at Brixton because this was certainly the line of thought for their latest batch of garments.

Built in collaboration with the legendary American automaker, the new, limited-edition Brixton x Ford capsule channels the heritage spirit of both brands with workshop-approved and road-tested apparel, driven by commitment and backed by a legacy of durability. The garage of workwear staples includes mechanics shirts, long-sleeve thermals and accessories, all finished with signature racing iconography, mechanic-style graphics and Ford’s preferred matte blue tonal palette.

Below, you’ll find a smattering of our top picks from the Brixton x Ford collection. Or, shop the entirety of the capsule here.

Brixton x Ford Service Dept Workshirt
Brixton x Ford Service Dept Workshirt
Buy Here : $89
Brixton x Ford Mustang Ringer T-Shirt
Brixton x Ford Mustang Ringer T-Shirt
Buy Here : $35
Brixton x Ford Mustang Hoodie
Brixton x Ford Mustang Hoodie
Buy Here : $75
Brixton x Ford Service Dept Waffle T-Shirt
Brixton x Ford Service Dept Waffle T-Shirt
Buy Here : $50
Brixton x Ford Mustang Snapback
Brixton x Ford Mustang Snapback
Buy Here : $39

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The Editors

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