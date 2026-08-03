Giving the Vintage Hunters What They Want

After years of being vintage collectors' secret obsession, Banana Republic is finally leaning into its heritage, reissuing beloved safari-inspired designs in a new Archive Reissue collection.

Ask any vintage collector what they’re currently hunting for — or more broadly, what they’re seeing a lot of — and the answer is likely to be the same: vintage Banana Republic. Inspired by an increased interest in functional field apparel and powered by the boom in resources for identifying and copping grails online, menswear fanatics have realized the label’s ’80s and ’90s archives are a treasure trove of vibey designs: hunting vests, massive pleats, explorer jackets, safari graphics, even Gurkha shorts.

No one is as attuned to this fact more than recently-good-again Banana Republic itself. After a decade-long stint as the butt of the slim-fitting officewear joke, the brand is back with a vengeance, leaning heavily into the heritage-meets-tactical ethos that put it on the map in the first place. Where better to look for inspiration than their own coveted vintage gear?

As part of its brand rehab, BR is dipping back into the vault. After a variety of highly successful, small-scale vintage releases with Marcus Allen, founder of The Society Archive, the brand has finally released a full-blooded capsule yanked straight from the golden era of safari gorp. Dubbed the Archive Reissue, the new collection was produced in collaboration with the Explorers Club and offers dozens of retro styles from the brand’s half-century-long body of work. The wavy convertible pants, rugged waxed canvas jackets and faded graphic tees are all true to their original blueprints. It is, in essence, bona fide vintage BR, just with none of the legwork…or potential mustiness.

Below, I’ve selected some of my favorite pieces from the Banana Republic Archive Reissue capsule. Or, check out the full run here.

Banana Republic Archive Reissue Guide

Banana Republic Archive Reissue Nubuck Leather Fireman’s Jacket People often say that, when it comes to vintage, the hunt is the real fun. That being said, scoring a grail of a fireman’s clasp leather jacket off the rack is pretty cool, too. Buy Here : $1,000

Meet your guide Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »