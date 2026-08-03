Giving the Vintage Hunters What They Want

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Banana Republic’s Archive Reissue Collection Revives Vintage Safari Style

Archival BR is one of the hottest categories in vintage. With their new capsule, the brand is looking to get in on the action.

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
August 3, 2026 1:38 pm EDT
two photos of models wearing white tops and dark pants
Banana Republic is dipping back into the archives.
Banana Republic

The Gist

After years of being vintage collectors' secret obsession, Banana Republic is finally leaning into its heritage, reissuing beloved safari-inspired designs in a new Archive Reissue collection.

Key Takeaways

  • The Archive Reissue collection revives styles from the '70s through the early 2000s, which have become highly sought after by vintage collectors.
  • Banana Republic produced the new collection in collaboration with The Explorers Club.
  • The capsule features dozens of retro styles, including waxed canvas jackets, pleated chinos and graphic tees, all true to their original blueprints.

Ask any vintage collector what they’re currently hunting for — or more broadly, what they’re seeing a lot of — and the answer is likely to be the same: vintage Banana Republic. Inspired by an increased interest in functional field apparel and powered by the boom in resources for identifying and copping grails online, menswear fanatics have realized the label’s ’80s and ’90s archives are a treasure trove of vibey designs: hunting vests, massive pleats, explorer jackets, safari graphics, even Gurkha shorts.

No one is as attuned to this fact more than recently-good-again Banana Republic itself. After a decade-long stint as the butt of the slim-fitting officewear joke, the brand is back with a vengeance, leaning heavily into the heritage-meets-tactical ethos that put it on the map in the first place. Where better to look for inspiration than their own coveted vintage gear?

As part of its brand rehab, BR is dipping back into the vault. After a variety of highly successful, small-scale vintage releases with Marcus Allen, founder of The Society Archive, the brand has finally released a full-blooded capsule yanked straight from the golden era of safari gorp. Dubbed the Archive Reissue, the new collection was produced in collaboration with the Explorers Club and offers dozens of retro styles from the brand’s half-century-long body of work. The wavy convertible pants, rugged waxed canvas jackets and faded graphic tees are all true to their original blueprints. It is, in essence, bona fide vintage BR, just with none of the legwork…or potential mustiness.

Below, I’ve selected some of my favorite pieces from the Banana Republic Archive Reissue capsule. Or, check out the full run here.

Banana Republic Archive Reissue Guide

Banana Republic Archive Reissue Nubuck Leather Fireman’s Jacket
Banana Republic Archive Reissue Nubuck Leather Fireman’s Jacket

People often say that, when it comes to vintage, the hunt is the real fun. That being said, scoring a grail of a fireman’s clasp leather jacket off the rack is pretty cool, too.

Buy Here : $1,000
Banana Republic Archive Reissue Cotton Graphic T-Shirt
Banana Republic Archive Reissue Cotton Graphic T-Shirt

Designed with all of the vintage charm and none of the vintage wear ‘n’ tear.

Buy Here : $60
Banana Republic Archive Reissue Straight Pleated Chino
Banana Republic Archive Reissue Straight Pleated Chino

Disclaimer: these pants will not automatically transform you into a ’90s heartthrob. Combined with a middle part, however…

Buy Here : $130
How to Mix Military-Coded Clothing Into Your Summer Arsenal
How to Mix Military-Coded Clothing Into Your Summer Arsenal
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Banana Republic Archive Reissue Pleated Fishing Short
Banana Republic Archive Reissue Pleated Fishing Short

Big pleats in a little pond.

Buy Here : $100 $49
Banana Republic Archive Reissue Oversized Duffel Bag
Banana Republic Archive Reissue Oversized Duffel Bag

Even the hunter needs a bag to schlep his extra boxer briefs.

Buy Here : $350

Banana Republic Archive Reissue Hooded Utility Jacket
Banana Republic Archive Reissue Hooded Utility Jacket

Despite its heritage trappings, this detachable-hood jacket — crafted from coated cotton and sporting the classic four-pocket look — feels pretty damn modern.

Buy Here : $350
Banana Republic Archive Reissue Relaxed-Fit Explorer Shirt
Banana Republic Archive Reissue Relaxed-Fit Explorer Shirt

Impossibly ready to explore a $14 matcha.

Buy Here : $98
Banana Republic Archive Reissue Khaki Convertible Pants
Banana Republic Archive Reissue Khaki Convertible Pants

Combine the fact that these two-in-one Convertible Pants are also nearly half off and you’ve got four times the…something. Swag, maybe?

Buy Here : $150 $77
Banana Republic Archive Reissue Suede Collar Walking Jacket
Banana Republic Archive Reissue Suede Collar Walking Jacket

Is it really safari cosplay if you’ve got the cotton-canvas shell, hunting-style drop pockets and suede contrast collar to prove your bona fides?

Buy Here : $300
Banana Republic Archive Reissue 11″ Cargo Short
Banana Republic Archive Reissue 11″ Cargo Short

Just think of all the gear you could stuff in those XL pockets.

Buy Here : $100
Banana Republic Archive Reissue Graphic T-Shirt
Banana Republic Archive Reissue Graphic T-Shirt

The lion does not turn around when the dog barks. He buys an archival T-shirt.

Buy Here : $60 $48
Banana Republic Archive Reissue Relaxed-Fit Cotton Poplin Shirt
Banana Republic Archive Reissue Relaxed-Fit Cotton Poplin Shirt

Snap-front buttons and a lived-in feel straight off the rack? All for under $100?

Buy Here : $98

Meet your guide

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
More from Paolo Sandoval »

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