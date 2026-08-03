Giving the Vintage Hunters What They Want

Ask any vintage collector what they’re currently hunting for — or more broadly, what they’re seeing a lot of — and the answer is likely to be the same: vintage Banana Republic. Inspired by an increased interest in functional field apparel and powered by the boom in resources for identifying and copping grails online, menswear fanatics have realized the label’s ’80s and ’90s archives are a treasure trove of vibey designs: hunting vests, massive pleats, explorer jackets, safari graphics, even Gurkha shorts.
No one is as attuned to this fact more than recently-good-again Banana Republic itself. After a decade-long stint as the butt of the slim-fitting officewear joke, the brand is back with a vengeance, leaning heavily into the heritage-meets-tactical ethos that put it on the map in the first place. Where better to look for inspiration than their own coveted vintage gear?
As part of its brand rehab, BR is dipping back into the vault. After a variety of highly successful, small-scale vintage releases with Marcus Allen, founder of The Society Archive, the brand has finally released a full-blooded capsule yanked straight from the golden era of safari gorp. Dubbed the Archive Reissue, the new collection was produced in collaboration with the Explorers Club and offers dozens of retro styles from the brand’s half-century-long body of work. The wavy convertible pants, rugged waxed canvas jackets and faded graphic tees are all true to their original blueprints. It is, in essence, bona fide vintage BR, just with none of the legwork…or potential mustiness.
Below, I’ve selected some of my favorite pieces from the Banana Republic Archive Reissue capsule. Or, check out the full run here.
Banana Republic Archive Reissue Guide
- The Democratized Grail: Banana Republic Archive Reissue Nubuck Leather Fireman’s Jacket, $1,000
- The Retro Graphic: Banana Republic Archive Reissue Cotton Graphic T-Shirt, $60
- The ’90s-Era Pants: Banana Republic Archive Reissue Straight Pleated Chino, $130
- The Generously Pleated Shorts: Banana Republic Archive Reissue Pleated Fishing Short,
$100$49
- The Safari-Issued Duffel: Banana Republic Archive Reissue Oversized Duffel Bag, $350
- More Archive Reissue Styles
Banana Republic Archive Reissue Nubuck Leather Fireman’s Jacket
People often say that, when it comes to vintage, the hunt is the real fun. That being said, scoring a grail of a fireman’s clasp leather jacket off the rack is pretty cool, too.
Banana Republic Archive Reissue Cotton Graphic T-Shirt
Designed with all of the vintage charm and none of the vintage wear ‘n’ tear.
Banana Republic Archive Reissue Straight Pleated Chino
Disclaimer: these pants will not automatically transform you into a ’90s heartthrob. Combined with a middle part, however…
How to Mix Military-Coded Clothing Into Your Summer ArsenalFrom field jackets to Gurkha shorts, here’s how to tastefully promote your style
Banana Republic Archive Reissue Pleated Fishing Short
Big pleats in a little pond.
Banana Republic Archive Reissue Oversized Duffel Bag
Even the hunter needs a bag to schlep his extra boxer briefs.
Banana Republic Archive Reissue Hooded Utility Jacket
Despite its heritage trappings, this detachable-hood jacket — crafted from coated cotton and sporting the classic four-pocket look — feels pretty damn modern.
Banana Republic Archive Reissue Relaxed-Fit Explorer Shirt
Impossibly ready to explore a $14 matcha.
Banana Republic Archive Reissue Khaki Convertible Pants
Combine the fact that these two-in-one Convertible Pants are also nearly half off and you’ve got four times the…something. Swag, maybe?
Banana Republic Archive Reissue Suede Collar Walking Jacket
Is it really safari cosplay if you’ve got the cotton-canvas shell, hunting-style drop pockets and suede contrast collar to prove your bona fides?
Banana Republic Archive Reissue 11″ Cargo Short
Just think of all the gear you could stuff in those XL pockets.
Banana Republic Archive Reissue Graphic T-Shirt
The lion does not turn around when the dog barks. He buys an archival T-shirt.
Banana Republic Archive Reissue Relaxed-Fit Cotton Poplin Shirt
Snap-front buttons and a lived-in feel straight off the rack? All for under $100?
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