Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Style

Save an Extra 15% at Filson’s Rare Outlet Sale

Deep discounts of rarified outdoor grails? Yes please.

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
Updated October 17, 2024 11:41 am
Filson Hero
The Filson Outlet is now live.
Filson

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Filson’s cult workwear never goes on sale. Until, of course, it does, and it becomes a massive to-do for any guy who understands the level of heritage, craftsmanship and value that Filson operates at. Backed by over a century of outdoor cred and a canon of iconic best-selling styles — their  Mackinaw Cruiser Jacket, Alaskan Guide shirting, and rugged Twill Briefcase are all InsideHook HQ mainstays — the Filson Outlet sale is the rare discount that you actually can’t afford to miss, especially considering you can score an extra 15% off already marked-down styles with code OUTLET15.

That being said, not all of the rough-and-tumble gear that Filson offers is mandatory for the average metropolitan Joe. Their blaze orange hunting gear and Dry Tin Cloth 5-Pocket Pants are durable as hell…but probably overkill for your afternoon matcha latte. Instead, we’ve take it upon ourselves to direct you to a few Filson Outlet sale styles that transcend utility, or define it, or both. Do not – we repeat – do not sleep on these discounts. They are a genuine rarity. Shop our must-have picks from the Filson Outlet below.

The Best Deals From the Filson Outlet Sale

Filson CCC Wool Bomber Jacket
Filson CCC Wool Bomber Jacket
Buy Here : $395$101

Why you should buy it: If you need us to explain why you should pull the trigger on this 100% wool, buffalo check bomber for $294 off, we can’t help you.

Filson Medium Rugged Twill Field Bag
Filson Medium Rugged Twill Field Bag
Buy Here : $550$281

Why you should buy it: Much like their rugged twill briefcases, Filson Field Bags are built to withstand the work week’s worst. Invest and never worry about crating your laptop to work on the subway again.

Filson Mackinaw Wool Cruiser Jacket
Filson Mackinaw Wool Cruiser Jacket
Buy Here : $550$351

Why you should buy it: What’s not to love about Filson’s most iconic staple? Stitched in the USA from 100% virgin wool, the jacket has withstood the test of a century for good reason.

Filson Heritage 3-Gauge Wool Sweater
Filson Heritage 3-Gauge Wool Sweater
Buy Here : $325$207

Why you should buy it: You’ll look like a Scottish fisherman. What else could you want, really?

Filson Tin Cloth Short Lined Cruiser Jacket
Filson Tin Cloth Short Lined Cruiser Jacket
Buy Here : $350$253

Why you should buy it: For fans of Flint and Tinder’s waxed outerwear, the Filson Tin Cloth Cruiser is the upgrade you probably couldn’t afford and now can’t afford not to buy. Built with the brand’s signature Tin Cloth waxed cotton, it’s the platonic ideal of a waxed trucker, now at the platonic ideal of a fair price.

Filson Wool Jac-Shirt
Filson Wool Jac-Shirt
Buy Here : $250$159

Why you should buy it: Shacket season is here.

Filson Alaskan Guide Shirt
Filson Alaskan Guide Shirt
Buy Here : $145$92

Why you should buy it: Sure, the $50-odd-dollar discount and hefty yet breathable cotton weave are nice, but the real draw of Filson’s Alaskan Guide shirting is the fit — roomy, yet flattering. We’ll make a lumberjack of you yet.

Filson Tin Cloth Insulated Packer Coat
Filson Tin Cloth Insulated Packer Coat
Buy Here : $695$443

Why you should buy it: Need more oomph than the Tin Cloth Trucker can provide? Fear not — the Insulated Packer Coat comes with a double-layer of the same waxy outer but is lined with an insulated 100g PrimaLoft. Again, an investment for life.

More Like This

a model in a pair of travel pants on a cloud background
These Travel Pants Are Perfect for Long Days and Bumpy Flights
a collage of the best chore coats for men on a brown background
All Hail the Chore Coat, Workwear Warrior of Spring Outerwear
a trio of mall brand jeans on a mall background
’90s Mall Brand Jeans Are Having a Moment

Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Vuori Kore Shorts
Vuori Made the Perfect Shorts. They’re on Sale.

$68$41

Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Nike’s Rain-Proof Trainers Are $50 Off

$170$120

Apple AirPods Pro 2
Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 Are Now $50 Off

$249$199

10-Piece Cookware Set / Nonstick / Essentials
You’ve Got One More Day to Shop the All-Clad Sale

From Our Partner

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Because taste is subjective, we reached out to other, very cool, very knowledgeable women for their input on what they’d like to see you wear this fall.
Here’s What You Should Wear This Fall, According to Cool Women
Utah Hockey Club
Turns Out Utah Hockey Fans Really Like Drinking Beer
Apple hearing software
Apple's AirPods Are Going From Hearing Aid Hack to Actual Hearing Aids
Here are nine of the best fall colognes you should be shopping.
The 9 Best New Colognes to Wear This Fall
Top: Sean Evans of "Hot Ones" interviewing John Mulaney. Bottom: Jimmy Fallon of "The Tonight Show" interviewing Madonna.
How YouTube Beat Late-Night TV at Its Own Game
Notre Dame football stadium, south bend, IN
This Is How You Pack a Cooler for a Tailgate

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

Filson Hero

Save an Extra 15% at Filson’s Rare Outlet Sale

Engineered Garments x J.Crew's new limited release does not disappoint

Elevate Your Fall Staples With Engineered Garments x J.Crew’s Limited Capsule

Outerknown Seasonal Sale

Outerknown’s Seasonal Sale Includes Their Perfected Sweats

The Orvis sale is full of hardwearing, sensible apparel.

Save Big With Orvis’s Sitewide Sale

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

From Filson to Percival this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: Filson Jackets, Blundstones and Dutch Ovens

Pizza Oven

Which At-Home Pizza Oven Set-Up Is Right for You?

A HyperT Pro Wellness Pod at Canyon Ranch in Fort Worth, Texas

A Day at the Wellness Club Where Wealthy Texans Biohack Their Bodies

three people holding up steins of Hofbräu beer

The Complete Guide to Oktoberfest Beer