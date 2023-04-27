Save an Extra 15% at Filson’s Rare Outlet Sale

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Filson’s cult workwear never goes on sale. Until, of course, it does, and it becomes a massive to-do for any guy who understands the level of heritage, craftsmanship and value that Filson operates at. Backed by over a century of outdoor cred and a canon of iconic best-selling styles — their Mackinaw Cruiser Jacket, Alaskan Guide shirting, and rugged Twill Briefcase are all InsideHook HQ mainstays — the Filson Outlet sale is the rare discount that you actually can’t afford to miss, especially considering you can score an extra 15% off already marked-down styles with code OUTLET15.



That being said, not all of the rough-and-tumble gear that Filson offers is mandatory for the average metropolitan Joe. Their blaze orange hunting gear and Dry Tin Cloth 5-Pocket Pants are durable as hell…but probably overkill for your afternoon matcha latte. Instead, we’ve take it upon ourselves to direct you to a few Filson Outlet sale styles that transcend utility, or define it, or both. Do not – we repeat – do not sleep on these discounts. They are a genuine rarity. Shop our must-have picks from the Filson Outlet below.

The Best Deals From the Filson Outlet Sale

Why you should buy it: If you need us to explain why you should pull the trigger on this 100% wool, buffalo check bomber for $294 off, we can’t help you.

Why you should buy it: Much like their rugged twill briefcases, Filson Field Bags are built to withstand the work week’s worst. Invest and never worry about crating your laptop to work on the subway again.

Why you should buy it: What’s not to love about Filson’s most iconic staple? Stitched in the USA from 100% virgin wool, the jacket has withstood the test of a century for good reason.

Why you should buy it: You’ll look like a Scottish fisherman. What else could you want, really?

Why you should buy it: For fans of Flint and Tinder’s waxed outerwear, the Filson Tin Cloth Cruiser is the upgrade you probably couldn’t afford and now can’t afford not to buy. Built with the brand’s signature Tin Cloth waxed cotton, it’s the platonic ideal of a waxed trucker, now at the platonic ideal of a fair price.

Why you should buy it: Shacket season is here.

Why you should buy it: Sure, the $50-odd-dollar discount and hefty yet breathable cotton weave are nice, but the real draw of Filson’s Alaskan Guide shirting is the fit — roomy, yet flattering. We’ll make a lumberjack of you yet.

Why you should buy it: Need more oomph than the Tin Cloth Trucker can provide? Fear not — the Insulated Packer Coat comes with a double-layer of the same waxy outer but is lined with an insulated 100g PrimaLoft. Again, an investment for life.