Spring Refresh, Solved: Take 25% Off Brooklinen Bedding and Bath Essentials

Brooklinen's Anniversary Sale has been extended, inviting shoppers to refresh their homes with 25% off bedding and bath essentials, and up to 50% off bundles.

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Are your towels and sheets in need of a spring refresh? Let us answer that for you: yes. Lucky for you, Brooklinen, one of our favorite home brands for bedding and bath essentials, has just extended its Anniversary Sale.

During the sale event, you can take 25% off everything and up to 50% off bundles. Discounts include luxury sateen and breathable linen sheets (for those eyeing warmer temperatures), along with blankets, decorative pillows, duvets and more — all available in handsome colors and patterns.

Pay attention to that last part. The brand has a ton of stripe-forward goods to zhush up your home in time for summer, so don’t feel like you have to stick to white…or navy.

Beyond bedding, the brand’s best-selling spa-like bath towels, washcloths, robes and hand towels are also 25% off. I own a set of the brand’s Super-Plush Turkish Cotton Bath Towels, and they’re one of those little luxuries that makes a huge difference. If you want your bathroom to feel like an oasis, this sale is the easiest way to transform it into a calming, relaxing space that can rival your favorite hotel spa.

Whatever your interior design needs, this Brooklinen sale is the prime time to give your linen closet a much-needed refresh. You can go ahead and shop the entire sale here, or see below for some of our top picks.

Like what you see? Shop the entire sale here.

Meet your guide Logan Mahan InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan joined the team in 2019 and has had many roles since. She coined a recurring series at InsideHook called Take It From a Woman, where she offers InsideHook’s male readers style, dating and gifting advice from the perspective of a woman. She’s also an expert on all things women’s gifting spanning across multiple product categories: style, beauty, fitness and wellness, home and kitchen. More from Logan Mahan »