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Spring Refresh, Solved: Take 25% Off Brooklinen Bedding and Bath Essentials

Stock up on Turkish towels, plush robes, warm-weather sheets and more during the Brooklinen Anniversary Sale

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
Updated April 23, 2026 12:36 pm EDT
A man and a woman in striped bath robes holding cups of coffee
Time for a spring refresh.
Brooklinen

The Gist

Brooklinen's Anniversary Sale has been extended, inviting shoppers to refresh their homes with 25% off bedding and bath essentials, and up to 50% off bundles.

Key Takeaways

  • The sitewide sale offers discounts across the brand's lineup of sheets, towels, pillows, blankets, robes and more.
  • Our favorite picks include linen sheets and other lightweight for summer, as well as plush towels and robes for your bath.
  • Brooklinen is known for its handsome stripes and patterns, so make sure to peruse their full lineup of designs.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Are your towels and sheets in need of a spring refresh? Let us answer that for you: yes. Lucky for you, Brooklinen, one of our favorite home brands for bedding and bath essentials, has just extended its Anniversary Sale.

During the sale event, you can take 25% off everything and up to 50% off bundles. Discounts include luxury sateen and breathable linen sheets (for those eyeing warmer temperatures), along with blankets, decorative pillows, duvets and more — all available in handsome colors and patterns.

Pay attention to that last part. The brand has a ton of stripe-forward goods to zhush up your home in time for summer, so don’t feel like you have to stick to white…or navy.

Beyond bedding, the brand’s best-selling spa-like bath towels, washcloths, robes and hand towels are also 25% off. I own a set of the brand’s Super-Plush Turkish Cotton Bath Towels, and they’re one of those little luxuries that makes a huge difference. If you want your bathroom to feel like an oasis, this sale is the easiest way to transform it into a calming, relaxing space that can rival your favorite hotel spa.

Whatever your interior design needs, this Brooklinen sale is the prime time to give your linen closet a much-needed refresh. You can go ahead and shop the entire sale here, or see below for some of our top picks.

Brooklinen Super-Plush Turkish Cotton Bath Towel Bundle
Brooklinen Super-Plush Turkish Cotton Bath Towel Bundle
buy here: $184 $128
Take It From a Woman: Your Bathroom Is a Dealbreaker. Here’s How to Fix It.
Take It From a Woman: Your Bathroom Is a Dealbreaker. Here’s How to Fix It.
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Brooklinen Washed European Linen Hardcore Sheet Bundle (Queen)
Brooklinen Washed European Linen Hardcore Sheet Bundle (Queen)
Buy Here : $807 $521
Brooklinen Dreamweave Waffle Bed Blanket (Queen)
Brooklinen Dreamweave Waffle Bed Blanket (Queen)
Buy Here: $229 $172
Brooklinen Classic Percale Duvet Set (Queen)
Brooklinen Classic Percale Duvet Set (Queen)
Buy Here : $288 $201
Brooklinen Checkered Jacquard Bath Sheets
Brooklinen Checkered Jacquard Bath Sheets
Buy Here : $109 $49
Brooklinen Reversible Looped Bath Mat
Brooklinen Reversible Looped Bath Mat
Buy Here : $49 $37
Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe
Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe
Buy Here : $149 $112

Like what you see? Shop the entire sale here.

Meet your guide

Logan Mahan

Logan Mahan

InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan joined the team in 2019 and has had many roles since. She coined a recurring series at InsideHook called Take It From a Woman, where she offers InsideHook’s male readers style, dating and gifting advice from the perspective of a woman. She’s also an expert on all things women’s gifting spanning across multiple product categories: style, beauty, fitness and wellness, home and kitchen.
More from Logan Mahan »

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