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Leisure > Gear

From Cardigans to Hoka Sneakers: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Plus, save big on the Ninja slushie machine

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
Updated April 24, 2026 9:40 am EDT
The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.
The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.
Brands

The Gist

No need to scour the internet yourself-this week's top deals bring everything from stylish cardigans and versatile polos to smart mugs and high-performance running shoes right to your screen, all at impressive discounts.

Key Takeaways

  • NAADAM's flash sale offers 25% off cashmere apparel for men and women.
  • Major fashion brands like Todd Snyder, Bonobos and Madewell feature discounted staples, with some items more than 50% off.
  • Deals extend beyond clothing to include the Ember Smart Mug 2, Ninja Slushie Machine and athletic footwear from Hoka and On Running.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

You might not have all day to online shop, which is why we’re committed to doing it for you every week. No need to thank us or anything. From a discount on a Noah cardigan to discounted running shoes, these are the best deals we found on the internet this week.

The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

You’re Gonna Want to Check Out the Todd Snyder Sale Section
You’re Gonna Want to Check Out the Todd Snyder Sale Section

Todd Snyder’s sale section is currently brimming with discounted staples for the season.

Shop Here
Spring Refresh, Solved: Take 25% Off Brooklinen Bedding and Bath Essentials
Spring Refresh, Solved: Take 25% Off Brooklinen Bedding and Bath Essentials
 Stock up on Turkish towels, plush robes, warm-weather sheets and more during the Brooklinen Anniversary Sale
It’s Time You Bought a Sweater Polo (71% Off!)
It’s Time You Bought a Sweater Polo (71% Off!)

Sweater polos work in the spring as either a shirt or a layer. Beyond versatility, Bonobos offers some cool retro designs with their polo take, and they’re now up to 71% off.

Buy Here : $119 $35
This Wills Button Down Is 55% Off and Ready for Your Next Dinner Party
This Wills Button Down Is 55% Off and Ready for Your Next Dinner Party

The Daily Driver dress shirt from Wills is the perfect day-to-night weekday workhorse. Bonus: It’s wrinkle-free. Wash, hang and repeat.

Buy Here : $118 $53
The Utility Pant in Denim from Madewell Is Just $70
The Utility Pant in Denim from Madewell Is Just $70

With a wide leg fit and the double knee feature, these true workwear-style jeans will elevate any outfit for 53% off.

Buy Here : $148 $70
J.Crew’s Classic and Slim-Fitting Henley Is on Sale Now
J.Crew’s Classic and Slim-Fitting Henley Is on Sale Now

Henley shirts will never go out of style. Grab this light, vintage-looking one in multiple colors for 46% off.

Buy Here : $75 $40
Perfect Coffee Temps? Ember’s Smart Mug 2 Is Back Under $100.
Perfect Coffee Temps? Ember’s Smart Mug 2 Is Back Under $100.

If you want to keep your drink at the perfect temperature, the Ember Smart Mug 2 can maintain it for 80 minutes on its own or all day when plugged into its charger. Three mug styles are now 35% off.

Buy Here : $150 $97
Frozen Drink Time! Save Big on the Ninja Slushie Machine.
Frozen Drink Time! Save Big on the Ninja Slushie Machine.

A perfect summer appliance, the Ninja SLUSHi features five preset settings, so you can customize the thickness and texture of your drink. A refurbished version is currently on sale at Woot.

Buy Here : $260 $190
Stock Up on High-Quality Seafood During This Vital Choice Sale
Stock Up on High-Quality Seafood During This Vital Choice Sale
 Salmon, sea bass and scallops? That’s just the beginning.
Every Man Should Own a Cardigan. This One Is 31% Off.
Every Man Should Own a Cardigan. This One Is 31% Off.

For cooler days, this Noah cardigan is easy to throw on and is both high-quality and highly fashionable.

Buy Here : $288 $198
Take Half Off an Elevated Basic from Rag & Bone
Take Half Off an Elevated Basic from Rag & Bone

This fully cotton-blend long sleeve gives off a retro feel with quality that is worth investing in. Its lightweight fabric is perfect for any time of the year.

Buy Here : $298 $150
Keep the Comfort and the Look with These Trousers from Everlane
Keep the Comfort and the Look with These Trousers from Everlane

An everyday go-to pant with the classic, tailored aesthetic. You can dress them up or down for 70% off.

Buy Here : $198 $59
Striped Sweaters from Banana Republic Are 66% Off
Striped Sweaters from Banana Republic Are 66% Off

Get your stripe fix with this sweater. Its crewneck collar and ribbed fabric make this a staple in your closet.

Buy Here : $120 $40
Rhone’s Huge Spring Sale Has Begun
Rhone’s Huge Spring Sale Has Begun

Shirts, shorts, quarter-zips, pique polos, joggers and more are on sale at Rhone, with an array of athleisure wares up to 40% off.

Shop the Sale Here
Woot Has a Clearance Sale on Hoka and On Running Shoes
Woot Has a Clearance Sale on Hoka and On Running Shoes

Now’s the time to grab some athletic footwear from Hoka and On. Woot is hosting a sale on the two brands with prices an extra 25% off (discount applied at checkout).

Shop the Sale Here

Meet your guide

Logan Mahan

Logan Mahan

InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan joined the team in 2019 and has had many roles since. She coined a recurring series at InsideHook called Take It From a Woman, where she offers InsideHook’s male readers style, dating and gifting advice from the perspective of a woman. She’s also an expert on all things women’s gifting spanning across multiple product categories: style, beauty, fitness and wellness, home and kitchen.
More from Logan Mahan »

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More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

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