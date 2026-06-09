Shibumi Conquered the Beach. Now It Wants to Conquer the Great Outdoors. 

Shibumi, the brand behind the ubiquitous wind-powered beach shade, is now expanding its innovative, easy-to-use outdoor gear beyond the coastline. After conquering U.S. beaches with its convenient canopy, the company introduces the modular Park Vista shade and portable chairs, aiming to simplify all your outdoor adventures.

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Walk up the pathway to any beach. Your eyes won’t gaze over the glistening ocean spread before them, nor be set ablaze by the sun’s reflection on the hot sand. No, first, they’ll be met by a sea of Shibumi shades lined along the coast, flapping in the wind.

Founded in North Carolina by two brothers and their best friend, Shibumi began with a simple plan: Make beach days easier. If you’re an avid beachgoer, you know the worst part about hitting the sand is trudging through it with mountains of gear slung over your shoulder. Beverage-filled coolers, boombox speakers, sturdy umbrellas. It’s a Herculean feat.

Shibumi set out to relieve the load of your beach bag with its wind-powered canopy. Unlike a classic beach umbrella, which turns into a hazard when it’s gusty, the Shibumi actually works best in the wind. That’s due to its simple but ingenious design. A single tent pole runs through the sizable canvas. Plant one pole into the sand and anchor it with the attached bag (which you fill with sand), then repeat the process on the other side. With as little as 3 MPH of wind, the Shibumi will float comfortably and accommodate 4-8 people, depending on the size shade you purchase. Oh, and it all takes about 3-5 minutes.

Last summer was my first experience with the viral sun-blocker (100,000 shades are sold annually, according to the brand), and I must say, I see what the hype is all about.

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When you live in the city, a beach day is an all-day affair, one that typically starts at an ungodly hour. It takes me a 20-minute walk, then two ferries and then another 10-minute walk to arrive at my destination: Rockaway Beach. Because of this treacherous journey, I try my best to pack light: sunscreen, a towel, a cooler full of beverages, a waterproof speaker — and a hat to shield my face from the sun since an umbrella is out of the question. With the Shibumi, however, I can stow the shade easily in my beach bag.

The ubiquitous shade has literally staked its claim on every U.S. coastline, but the brand hasn’t stopped there.

In April, Shibumi celebrated 10 years of its viral beach shade and launched its first-ever off-beach product: the Park Vista. Designed for backyard lounging, lakeside loafing, sideline cheering and anywhere else you can comfortably park yourself in The Great Outdoors, the versatile shade incorporates everything we love about the Shibumi, with a few extra surprises.

Weighing less than 5lbs, it’s as easy to transport as the beach shade, takes just two minutes to set up, and can shade up to four people with ease. What I find most impressive about the new canopy, however, is its modular design. The Park Vista features two adjustable mesh side panels that allow you to customize your setup. Remove panels for a breezy, open vibe or zip multiple shades together to create a wider shelter ideal for larger gatherings.

Of course, no outdoor lounging, whether it’s oceanside or two feet from your patio, is complete without a comfortable chair to park your rear on. Shibumi’s collection of lightweight, portable chairs is built to withstand salty, sunny conditions thanks to their stainless steel and powder-coated aluminum construction. In the spirit of easier beach days, the chairs are designed with supportive, padded backpack-style straps. And because you’re likely to stay put for an extended period of time, the chair is wrapped in a breathable mesh fabric for peak relaxation.

You could say I’m having a Shibumi summer. Between plenty of sun-kissed beach days and blue-skied park get-togethers, I’ll be putting the brand’s gear to work this season. You can check out Shibumi’s entire collection of outdoor essentials here or shop a few stand-out pieces below.

Meet your guide Logan Mahan InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan joined the team in 2019 and has had many roles since. She coined a recurring series at InsideHook called Take It From a Woman, where she offers InsideHook’s male readers style, dating and gifting advice from the perspective of a woman. She’s also an expert on all things women’s gifting spanning across multiple product categories: style, beauty, fitness and wellness, home and kitchen. More from Logan Mahan »