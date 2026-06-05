Once a baseball cap loyalist, the writer now celebrates the resurgence of diverse hat styles, urging readers to embrace this summer's hottest accessory with picks from Southern California's Brixton.

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For many years, I’ve been a baseball cap person. Turns out, I was missing out on an entire genre of fashion known as the hat. Newsboy caps and fisherman caps (and dare I say even fedoras?) seem to be back on the rise, and it’s time for us to jump back on the bandwagon. Luckily for you, we have just the brand: Brixton.

If you’re not familiar with Brixton, they’re a Southern California-based lifestyle brand started in 2004 with simply—you guessed it—hats. Their first creation was The Hooligan, a vintage-inspired newsboy cap. From there, the brand blossomed into clothing and other accessories, inspired by musicians, artists, craftspeople and travelers.

We’ve gathered some of our fav picks below, or you can shop Brixton’s entire collection here.

Shop the Brixton Hat Collection:

Yee-haw.

A classic is coming back.

Seaside chic.

An easy beach choice.

Everyone needs a trucker.

Where it all began.

Meet your guide Carl Caminetti Carl is a freelance writer and amateur botanist. He lives on Long Island with his cats and an enviable vermouth library. Yes, library. His opinions are his own. More from Carl Caminetti »