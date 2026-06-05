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For many years, I’ve been a baseball cap person. Turns out, I was missing out on an entire genre of fashion known as the hat. Newsboy caps and fisherman caps (and dare I say even fedoras?) seem to be back on the rise, and it’s time for us to jump back on the bandwagon. Luckily for you, we have just the brand: Brixton.
If you’re not familiar with Brixton, they’re a Southern California-based lifestyle brand started in 2004 with simply—you guessed it—hats. Their first creation was The Hooligan, a vintage-inspired newsboy cap. From there, the brand blossomed into clothing and other accessories, inspired by musicians, artists, craftspeople and travelers.
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We’ve gathered some of our fav picks below, or you can shop Brixton’s entire collection here.
Shop the Brixton Hat Collection:
Yee-haw.
A classic is coming back.
Seaside chic.
An easy beach choice.
Everyone needs a trucker.
Where it all began.
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