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Leisure > Style

Summer’s Hottest Accessory Is the Hat

Brixton hats are on trend and easy breezy

By Carl Caminetti
June 5, 2026 2:14 pm EDT
lifestyle image from brixton of man wearing hat
Hats are so back.
Brixton

The Gist

Once a baseball cap loyalist, the writer now celebrates the resurgence of diverse hat styles, urging readers to embrace this summer's hottest accessory with picks from Southern California's Brixton.

Key Takeaways

  • Brixton, a Southern California lifestyle brand, originated in 2004 by creating hats.
  • The brand's first product was The Hooligan, a vintage-inspired newsboy cap.
  • Brixton has since expanded its offerings to include clothing and other accessories, drawing inspiration from various creative fields.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

For many years, I’ve been a baseball cap person. Turns out, I was missing out on an entire genre of fashion known as the hat. Newsboy caps and fisherman caps (and dare I say even fedoras?) seem to be back on the rise, and it’s time for us to jump back on the bandwagon. Luckily for you, we have just the brand: Brixton.

If you’re not familiar with Brixton, they’re a Southern California-based lifestyle brand started in 2004 with simply—you guessed it—hats. Their first creation was The Hooligan, a vintage-inspired newsboy cap. From there, the brand blossomed into clothing and other accessories, inspired by musicians, artists, craftspeople and travelers.

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The Ultimate Father’s Day Gift? A Shirt That Moves With Him.
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We’ve gathered some of our fav picks below, or you can shop Brixton’s entire collection here.

Shop the Brixton Hat Collection:

Brixton Laredo WTHR Guard Cowboy Hat
Brixton Laredo WTHR Guard Cowboy Hat
Buy Here : $129

Yee-haw.

Brixton Brood Newsboy Cap
Brixton Brood Newsboy Cap
Buy Here: $65

A classic is coming back.

Brixton Fiddler Fisherman Cap
Brixton Fiddler Fisherman Cap
Buy Here : $65

Seaside chic.

Brixton Mitch Packable Sun Hat
Brixton Mitch Packable Sun Hat
Buy Here : $49

An easy beach choice.

Brixton Oath Trucker Hat
Brixton Oath Trucker Hat
Buy Here : $30

Everyone needs a trucker.

Brixton Hooligan Flat Cap
Brixton Hooligan Flat Cap
Buy Here : $69

Where it all began.

Meet your guide

Carl Caminetti

Carl Caminetti

Carl is a freelance writer and amateur botanist. He lives on Long Island with his cats and an enviable vermouth library. Yes, library. His opinions are his own.
More from Carl Caminetti »

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