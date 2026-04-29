The 10 Best Watches of April

March delivered a welcome surprise for watch enthusiasts: a ton of new releases that defied rising prices with impressive value, from colorful Shinolas and robust Doxa divers to elegant Nomos models, all before April's Watches and Wonders brings its usual parade of high-end timepieces.

Watches and Wonders may dominate the horological conversation each April, but even an event as gravitational as Geneva’s marquee trade show can’t contain the full scope of what the industry has to offer. While much of the attention this year was rightly focused on headline releases from the likes of Rolex, Patek Philippe and Cartier, a surprising number of compelling watches — and even a few noteworthy accessories — emerged just beyond the spotlight. From quietly technical independents to design-forward collaborations and value-driven tool watches, the periphery proved every bit as interesting as the main stage.

Indeed, this month’s roundup underscores just how wide-ranging modern watchmaking has become. There’s high-concept engineering from Richard Mille, artisanal storytelling from Vacheron Constantin and fashion-meets-horology statements from Chanel and Hermès. Elsewhere, brands like Nodus and Bulova deliver thoughtful, accessible pieces with real-world appeal, while experimental design continues apace via Ming. In short, whether your tastes skew technical, aesthetic or somewhere in between, there’s plenty here worth a closer look.

For more than two decades, IWC Schaffhausen has partnered with Laureus Sport for Good, issuing annual special editions that blend its instrument-first design with a broader social mission. The latest Pilot’s Watch Chronograph Laureus, limited to 1,000 pieces, features a 43mm stainless steel case and the collection’s signature blue dial, accented by silver-plated subdials and luminous hands for strong legibility. A clean, vertical chronograph layout and day-date display reinforce its functional roots, while the in-house cal. 69385 automatic movement delivers column-wheel precision and a 46-hour power reserve. Paired to a five-link steel bracelet with a quick-change system, it’s a thoughtful execution of a purpose-driven tool watch.

With its roots in 1980s racing culture, the TAG Heuer Formula 1 has long been a canvas for bold color — and the new Solargraph 38mm pastel collection leans fully into that legacy with a softer, more contemporary twist. Rendered in hues like pastel pink, blue and beige, the refreshed lineup pairs playful tonality with familiar design cues such as the bidirectional bezel and shield handset. Lightweight TH-Polylight cases enhance wearability, while the Solargraph movement harnesses light for near-maintenance-free operation, delivering months of autonomy on a full charge. The result is a vibrant, accessible sports watch that balances nostalgic charm with modern practicality.

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Blurring the line between horology and industrial design, the new Memovox Travel Clock sees Jaeger-LeCoultre once again collaborate with Marc Newson on a thoroughly modern take on a midcentury classic. Housed in a compact, pebble-like titanium case, its circular display riffs on historic Memovox design cues while introducing a novel power reserve indicator that visually counts down its impressive 12-day autonomy. Powered by the manually wound cal. 256 — complete with the brand’s signature alarm complication — it’s as functional as it is sculptural, with a concealed crown and integrated stand enhancing its travel-ready practicality. Limited to just 100 pieces annually and paired with a Schedoni leather travel kit, it’s a striking companion for design-minded collectors on the move.

Expanding upon a series first introduced in 2022, Vacheron Constantin’s latest Métiers d’Art Tribute to Great Civilisations models continue the maison’s exploration of ancient cultures through the lens of high craft. Drawing inspiration from historical artifacts spanning civilizations such as ancient Egypt, classical Greece and the Achaemenid Persian Empire, each dial is rendered using a mix of engraving, enameling and precious metal appliqué, resulting in richly textured, museum-worthy compositions. Housed in 40mm pink gold cases, the watches are powered by the ultra-thin in-house cal. 2460 automatic movement, visible via a sapphire caseback. Produced in limited numbers, they underscore Vacheron’s enduring commitment to métiers d’art as both storytelling medium and technical discipline.

Stripping watchmaking down to its barest essentials, the RM 55-01 from Richard Mille is a study in extreme lightness and architectural minimalism. Built around the new skeletonized Calibre RMUL4 — which weighs under five grams — the watch embraces a deliberately openworked design, allowing light to pass freely through its manually wound construction. A grade 5 titanium baseplate and bridges provide structural rigidity, while a double-barrel system ensures consistent energy delivery across a 55-hour power reserve. Offered in Carbon TPT and Quartz TPT cases, the RM 55-01 balances cutting-edge materials with a surprisingly restrained wrist presence — a quietly radical take on modern haute horlogerie.

We’d be remiss not to acknowledge that this one slipped through the cracks during Watches & Wonders — a notable oversight we’re happy to correct here. With the Slim d’Hermès Squelette Lune, Hermès builds upon its elegantly restrained 2015 platform with a poetic, openworked take on the moonphase. Housed in a 39.5mm titanium or platinum case, the watch showcases the ultra-thin H1953 automatic movement, its skeletonized architecture allowing light to move freely across the dial. A double moon display at 6 o’clock tracks lunar cycles in both hemispheres, reinforcing the model’s quietly whimsical approach to timekeeping. In short, it’s a refined blend of technical watchmaking and Hermès’ signature sense of play.

With the latest evolution of its ALD collection, Dennison leans into the “stacking” trend with a watch that’s so nice, you might have to buy it twice. The new ALD Mini — along with its more architectural Mini Dual Time sibling — distills the collection’s geometric language into a compact, jewelry-like format, measuring just over 24mm across. Designed by Emmanuel Gueit, the watch emphasizes materiality, with a range of natural stone dials — from jade and lapis to tiger’s eye — bringing individuality to each piece. The Dual Time variant takes things further, stacking two cases to create a layered form with independent displays. Small in scale but thoughtful in execution, it’s a study in how reduction can yield greater presence.

Built around the idea that a strong platform can evolve endlessly, the latest Sector II Field Titanium Cerakote Editions from Nodus refine one of the brand’s most capable designs with a trio of nature-inspired colorways and a durable ceramic-based coating. Rendered in Grade 2 titanium and weighing just 45 grams for the head, the 38mm field watch emphasizes function-first minimalism, with every element serving a clear purpose. The Cerakote-treated case enhances scratch resistance, while “Old Radium” Super-LumiNova and a sector-style dial reinforce its utilitarian roots. Powered by a workhorse automatic caliber and assembled in Los Angeles, it’s a thoughtful, accessibly priced tool watch built for real-world use.

Few designs are as enduring as the original Chronograph 1, and with this latest All Titanium Numbered Edition, Porsche Design refines its 1972 icon through a thoroughly modern material lens. Retaining the model’s signature matte-black, instrument-style dial and integrated bracelet, the watch is now rendered entirely in lightweight titanium, enhancing both durability and wearability while preserving its stealthy aesthetic. The familiar tri-register layout and day-date display remain, underscoring the piece’s roots in dashboard-inspired legibility, while an automatic chronograph movement delivers contemporary performance. Numbered but not limited, it’s a subtle evolution of a design that proves — decades on — just how right the original formula was.

With the Monsieur Lion Tourbillon Black Edition, Chanel continues to assert its credentials in high watchmaking, pairing technical ambition with unmistakable house codes. Housed in a 42mm matte-black ceramic case, the watch is powered by the in-house Calibre 5.1 manual-wind movement, its openworked architecture placing a flying tourbillon front and center at 6 o’clock. At its heart sits a sculpted lion’s head — a nod to Gabrielle Chanel’s astrological sign — rendered in engraved titanium and integrated directly into the tourbillon cage. Limited to just 55 pieces, it’s a bold fusion of symbolism and mechanical craft that underscores Chanel’s distinct approach to haute horlogerie.

When Ming first introduced its Polymesh in late 2025, it posed a curious question: was it a bracelet or a strap? The answer, of course, was neither — and both. Now, with the Polymesh – Straight, the brand expands this novel concept beyond its own watches, offering a near-universal fit via standard spring bars and opening the door to a much wider audience. Produced entirely from Grade 5 titanium via additive manufacturing, the Polymesh remains a feat of modern engineering: more than 1,700 interlinked elements are printed simultaneously into a continuous, pinless structure that flows across the wrist with surprising fluidity. The effect is distinctive — cool and tactile like metal, yet pliant enough to mimic fabric — resulting in something that feels less like a traditional accessory and more like a rethinking of how a watch attaches to the wrist. For collectors inclined toward the experimental, it’s a compelling reminder that innovation in horology doesn’t stop at the case.

Meet your guide Oren Hartov Oren Hartov writes about watches — and occasionally menswear, design, travel and other things — for InsideHook and other publications. He tries to blend his deep love of history with a fascination with horology, focusing on military watches, tool watches and the beautiful dress watches of the mid-20th century. A gigging musician, SCUBA diver and military veteran, he has a particular love for purpose-built timepieces such as the Rolex Submariner or Omega Speedmaster — but feels just at home writing about an elegant Patek Philippe Calatrava. More from Oren Hartov »