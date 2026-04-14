The Best New Watches of Watches and Wonders 2026

At long last, Watches and Wonders 2026 is upon us.

Each spring, Geneva becomes the center of the watchmaking universe as brands, retailers, collectors and journalists descend upon the picturesque Swiss city for the industry’s biggest showcase of new timepieces. Running from April 14-20, the fair once again takes over the Palexpo exhibition center while spilling out into the streets with exhibitions, brand activations and various watch events across town.

As any seasoned observer knows, the real action doesn’t stop at the booths. Increasingly, the week has become a broader stage for launches timed to coincide with the gathering of the global watch press. In our roundup of the best new releases below, some come directly from brands exhibiting at Watches and Wonders itself, while others arrive just beyond its official boundaries. Breitling, for example, is not an exhibitor at the fair, yet it has chosen this moment to unveil a special-edition chronograph. Similarly, the long-awaited revival of Universal Genève has clearly been orchestrated to debut during the Geneva frenzy, even if it sits outside the show’s official roster.

Without further ado, here is our rolling collection of the most interesting watches released in and around Watches and Wonders. Be sure to check back.

Few brands are as synonymous with ultra-thin watchmaking as Piaget, and the latest Altiplano Ultimate Concept Tourbillon pushes that legacy into properly absurd territory. Measuring just 2mm thick, this horological crêpe fashioned from a cobalt alloy nonetheless manages to incorporate a tourbillon — and, in this new execution, a dial with ornamental tiger-eye stones. The caseback doubles as the movement mainplate, tolerances are microscopic and the engineering borders on alchemy. Equal parts technical flex and jewelry-adjacent objet d’art, it’s less a watch than a timekeeper — and a manifesto for just how thin high watchmaking can realistically get.

Developed with aerospace outfit Vast, the new IWC Pilot’s Venturer Vertical Drive is less desk-diver cosplay and more bona fide mission hardware. Designed for modern spaceflight, it replaces traditional crowns and pushers with a bezel-controlled vertical-drive system that handles winding, time-setting, UTC and a mission timer — all operable while wearing gloves. A Ceratanium bezel and caseback paired with a ceramic case underscores its extreme-environment brief, while a 120-hour power reserve ensures it keeps running long after battery-powered instruments tap out.

The latest addition to Laurent Ferrier’s sporty lineup, the Sport Traveller translates the brand’s signature elegance into a genuine travel-ready package. Housed in a grade 5 titanium case with integrated bracelet, it pairs an anthracite opaline dial with a practical dual-time system adjustable via left-side pushers — ideal for hopping time zones on the fly. Inside beats the new LF275.01 micro-rotor automatic movement, offering 72 hours of power reserve and, notably, employing a Swiss lever escapement rather than the brand’s natural escapement, a deliberate move toward robustness in a more action-oriented setting.

Crafted in one of modern watchmaking’s most challenging metals, Zenith’s rarest take on the G.F.J. places its legendary Calibre 135 inside a 39.15mm tantalum case limited to just 20 pieces. Dense and notoriously difficult to machine, tantalum lends the historically minded chronometer a quiet, almost austere gravitas. The dial deepens the study in restraint: a black onyx center, oversized mother-of-pearl small seconds at 6 o’clock, and a brick-pattern guilloché outer ring inspired by the manufacture’s façade in Le Locle, Switzerland. Eleven baguette-cut diamond indexes punctuate the monochrome composition, while inside, the hand-wound, COSC-certified Calibre 135 — reengineered for modern reliability — delivers 72 hours of power reserve and is precision regulated to ±2 seconds per day. In short, it’s old-school observatory dominance, rendered in one of modern watchmaking’s most exacting metals.

The latest take on the square icon from TAG Heuer is a full mechanical rethink. The new Monaco Evergraph pairs a 40mm grade 5 titanium case with the brand’s experimental Calibre TH80-00, a 5 Hz automatic chronograph movement developed by the TAG Heuer Lab with participation from Vaucher Manufacture Fleurier. Its compliant chronograph mechanism replaces traditional levers and springs with flexible components governing the start/stop and reset functions, delivering crisp, repeatable actuation. Produced using LIGA technology and regulated to COSC standards, the movement offers 70 hours of power reserve. Offered in natural titanium with blue accents or black DLC titanium with red details, it’s a suitably avant-garde evolution of one of watchmaking’s most recognizable shapes.

With the launch of the Supernova, Bremont adds a fourth pillar to its familiar Land, Sea and Air collections — Space. The new Supernova Chronograph arrives alongside a remarkable mission: a version of the watch will travel to the moon later this year aboard Astrobotic’s Griffin Mission One mounted to Astrolab’s FLIP lunar rover; it will remain on the moon as a permanent artifact. The production model channels that cosmic inspiration through a sharply faceted 904L stainless steel case, a black ceramic bezel and a geometric dial patterned after spacecraft solar arrays, glowing with full Super-LumiNova. The watch also introduces Bremont’s new luxury sports watch architecture, complete with a multi-part case construction and quick-release bracelet or rubber-strap system. Beneath the futuristic exterior beats the chronometer-rated BC77 automatic chronograph movement with a 62-hour power reserve.

Norqain continues to lean into high-performance watchmaking with the new Wild One Skeleton Chrono, a 42mm flyback chronograph that evolves the brand’s ultra-rugged Wild One platform. Built around a multi-part case construction featuring a lightweight Norteq carbon-fiber cage, a rubber shock absorber and a titanium container, the watch is designed to handle serious punishment while keeping weight low. A skeletonized dial reveals the COSC-certified Norqain 8K Manufacture Calibre, while unconventional transparent discs replace traditional subdials, creating a striking sense of depth. At launch, the watch arrives in turquoise and burgundy Norteq variants, plus a 75-piece limited edition with an 18K 5N red-gold top plate [pictured above].

Minimalism has long been central to the appeal of the Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda PF collection, but the new Chronograph Mystérieux adds a clever mechanical twist. At first glance, the watch appears almost impossibly clean for a chronograph, with no obvious central seconds hand cluttering the dial. That’s because Parmigiani has effectively hidden it: the chronograph seconds hand remains visually parked over the central hand stack until the complication is activated. The result is a chronograph that preserves the refined symmetry of the Tonda PF line while delivering full functionality — a conceptual approach reminiscent of the brand’s disappearing-hand trick in the Tonda PF GMT Rattrapante.

H. Moser & Cie. certainly isn’t shying away from high watchmaking theatrics this year, unveiling complicated showpieces such as the Endeavour Minute Repeater Cylindrical Tourbillon Skeleton and the Endeavour Perpetual Calendar Concept Tantalum. Arguably, the brand’s most consequential release is far simpler: the new H. Moser & Cie. Streamliner Two Hands in 34mm and 28mm. At a moment when the industry is rediscovering smaller, more unisex proportions, Moser has distilled the Streamliner’s signature integrated-bracelet design into two compact formats without compromising on mechanical credibility. Both feature automatic manufacture movements, minimalist two-hand displays and textured fumé dials — proof that shrinking a watch needn’t mean diminishing its substance.

Twenty years after the debut of the Big Bang, Hublot is pushing its flagship chronograph into its next phase with the new Big Bang Reloaded. The watch builds on the architecture of the openworked Big Bang Unico but emphasizes the movement more than ever, placing the dial-side column wheel and oscillating clutch of the manufacture Unico movement front and center. A redesigned multilayer dial, repositioned date between 4 and 5 o’clock, and sharper two-part bezel further reinforce the watch’s technical look. The 44mm collection also doubles as a celebration of Hublot’s materials expertise, appearing in titanium/ceramic, full ceramic and the brand’s proprietary scratch-resistant Magic Gold.

At first glance, the Sinn 308 Hunting Watch resembles a traditional German tool watch, but a closer look reveals a complication rarely seen in modern watchmaking. Developed by Sinn Spezialuhren for hunters, the watch features a moonlight indicator at 6 o’clock that displays the brightness of natural lunar light, helping determine when nighttime hunting is possible without artificial illumination. It’s an unusual but practical function, presented within a familiar Sinn framework: a robust stainless steel case, highly legible green dial and the brand’s Ar-Dehumidifying Technology to prevent internal moisture. (It also includes a pointer-date function for a bit of vintage-inspired whimsy.) The result is a purpose-built instrument that blends bulletproof construction with a niche but genuinely functional complication.

Swiss independent Oris revisits one of its classic dress watches with the new Artelier Complication, a streamlined redesign perfect for the modern traveler. Reimagined by 24-year-old product designer Lena Huwiler, the watch pares back the previous model’s dial layout to highlight two poetic complications: a moonphase at 12 o’clock and a second time zone at 6. The simplified display gives the watch a cleaner, more contemporary feel while retaining the romantic appeal that has long defined moonphase watches. Offered with ivory, midnight blue or chestnut dials, the Artelier Complication positions itself as a modern “urban dress watch,” blending traditional Swiss mechanics with a fresh design language aimed at a new generation of enthusiasts.

Few watches offer a canvas for decorative arts quite like the Reverso, the latest of which continues Jaeger‑LeCoultre’s long-running homage to Japanese master painter Katsushika Hokusai. This release completes the celebrated Waterfalls series with four new references, each limited to just 10 pieces and featuring a miniature grand feu enamel reproduction of one of Hokusai’s prints on the caseback. Crafted by the brand’s Métiers Rares atelier, each watch requires roughly 80 hours of painstaking work, from hand-guilloché dials layered with translucent enamel to the microscopic painted scenes on the reverse. The result is less a conventional watch than a wearable work of art that bridges Swiss watchmaking and Japanese printmaking traditions.

Inspired by the quiet beauty of winter mornings in Japan’s Suwa region, the Grand Seiko SLGB006 captures the brand’s nuanced approach to dial-making in a precious-metal limited edition. Part of the Grand Seiko Evolution 9 Collection, it pairs an 18K yellow-gold case with a jet-black dial sprinkled with gold-toned flecks meant to evoke a “sun pillar” — a rare atmospheric effect created when sunlight reflects off ice crystals at dawn. The scene complements the smooth glide of the Spring Drive seconds hand, reinforcing the impression of time passing in near silence. Beneath the dial beats the new Caliber 9RB2, carrying the “Ultra Fine Accuracy” designation and delivering remarkable precision measured not per day, but per year.

Marking three decades of its travel-ready sports watch, Vacheron Constantin introduces the Vacheron Constantin Overseas Dual Time Cardinal Points, a titanium interpretation of its globe-trotting companion. The 41mm model is offered in four dial colors — white, brown, green, and blue — each symbolizing a cardinal direction and the landscapes they evoke, from icy northern terrain to oceanic eastern horizons. Built for modern exploration, it pairs a lightweight titanium case and bracelet with the manufacture Calibre 5110 DT/3, which displays a second time zone via an orange arrow hand along with an AM/PM indicator and date. With interchangeable straps and robust water resistance, the Overseas Dual Time Cardinal Points blends refined finishing with genuine travel functionality.

Genevan watchmaker Czapek continues to lean into titanium’s compelling strength-to-weight ratio with the Antarctique Dark Sector Cosmic Blue, a fresh riff on the brand’s luxury sports watch. The familiar Antarctique architecture remains intact — box sapphire crystal, slim bezel, and integrated bracelet — but the real intrigue lies in the dial: Rendered in Czapek’s proprietary Cosmic Blue with a velouté finish, the sector-inspired design replaces traditional hour markers with hollowed voids, creating subtle visual shifts as the hands pass across the dial. Beneath it all beats the in-house SXH5, a micro-rotor calibre whose skeletonised bridges and meticulous finishing balance haute horlogerie craft with the performance expected of a modern sports watch.

A new 37mm Bulgari Octo Finissimo preserves the collection’s unmistakable architectural design while introducing a more compact, universally wearable format that enthusiasts have been requesting for years. Achieving the reduced size required a completely new in-house movement, the micro-rotor automatic calibre BVF 100, measuring just 2.35mm thick while delivering an impressive 72-hour power reserve. The watch debuts in four versions: two in titanium — one with a sandblasted finish and another in satin-polished titanium — alongside a satin-polished 18K yellow-gold execution and a sandblasted titanium Minute Repeater powered by the ultra-thin manual-wind calibre BVL 362. Weighing just 65 grams in its lightest configuration, the Octo Finissimo 37 retains the radical thinness and sculptural geometry that define the line while offering the everyday comfort collectors have long been waiting for.

The Panerai Luminor 31 Giorni PAM01631 pushes the brand’s focus on long-duration autonomy further than ever with a remarkable 31-day power reserve. Developed after seven years of research by Panerai’s Laboratorio di Idee, the watch is powered by the hand-wound, skeletonized calibre P.2031/S. Its four-barrel architecture and patent-pending torque limiter ensure stable performance across the month-long running time. The movement is displayed inside a 44mm case made from Panerai Goldtech, a proprietary alloy prized for its warm red hue and durability. Limited to 200 pieces, it combines advanced mechanics with the unmistakable design language of the Luminor collection.

Celebrating 30 years of the Fleurier manufacture, the L.U.C 1860 returns as a refined tribute to one of Chopard’s most important modern watches. Faithful to the proportions of the original, the new edition features a 36.5mm case crafted from Lucent Steel and a striking hand-guilloché “Areuse Blue” dial inspired by the nearby Areuse River. Inside beats the ultra-thin automatic L.U.C calibre 96.40-L, equipped with a 22-carat gold micro-rotor and Chopard Twin stacked barrels for a 65-hour power reserve. Chronometer-certified and finished to Poinçon de Genève standards, it underscores the maison’s enduring commitment to traditional craftsmanship and precision.

The URWERK UR-101 Diamond Sky transforms one of the independent brand’s earliest designs into a striking fusion of avant-garde watchmaking and high jewelry. Produced in a limited run of 25 pieces, it retains the signature wandering-hours display that helped define URWERK’s radical approach to timekeeping: Hours travel across a 180-degree arc on rotating satellites while minutes are read along the lower scale, emphasizing time as a continuous trajectory. The 41mm steel case is engraved with a geometric pattern set with 214 diamonds, creating a constellation-like surface that reflects light with every movement. The result is a fittingly poetic reinterpretation of URWERK’s original vision of mechanical time.

The Goldfeather Urushi Lacquer Dial Limited Edition GBBY967 showcases traditional Japanese decorative arts within one of Credor’s most elegant dress watch designs. The dial is crafted using urushi lacquer, built up and polished repeatedly to create a rare blue-to-black gradient that evokes quiet depth and refinement. Raised indexes and lettering are executed using the traditional taka maki-e technique in which lacquer designs are dusted with metallic powder — here rendered in platinum for a soft, luminous finish. Housed in a slim platinum case and powered by the ultra-thin manual-winding calibre 6890, it reflects Credor’s philosophy of “The Creativity of Artisans.” Production is limited to just 25 pieces worldwide.

The Armin Strom Minute Repeater Resonance 12:59 First Edition pushes mechanical watchmaking into rare territory by combining two of horology’s most complex systems: resonance and a Westminster minute repeater. Developed entirely in-house by Armin Strom, the manually wound calibre ARR25 synchronizes two independent regulating systems through the brand’s patented resonance clutch while driving a striking mechanism with four hammers and four gongs. In addition to chiming the time on demand, the watch offers a distinctive “12:59 Anytime” mode that triggers the repeater’s longest possible sequence. Housed in a compact 42mm titanium case and produced in just 25 pieces, it represents a bold new benchmark in modern haute horlogerie.

As watchmakers increasingly embrace smaller, more classically proportioned designs, A. Lange & Söhne answers the moment with the new A. Lange & Söhne Saxonia Annual Calendar. Housed in a compact 36mm case in either white or pink gold, the watch pairs traditional Saxonia elegance with the mechanical sophistication of an annual calendar. Two restrained, handsome dial configurations reinforce its refined character: an argenté silver dial paired with white gold, and a cool grey dial matched with pink gold, both featuring delicately finished subdials and classic baton appliques. Day and month are displayed in balanced subdials, while a moonphase integrated into the small-seconds register is accurate to 122.6 years. The calendar automatically accounts for months with 30 or 31 days, requiring adjustment only once each year. Inside, the new self-winding calibre L207.1 delivers a 60-hour power reserve and exemplary Lange finishing.

The Breitling Navitimer B02 Chronograph 41 Cosmonaute Artemis II celebrates the next chapter of human spaceflight while honoring one of the most storied tool watches ever to leave Earth. Limited to 450 pieces, it features a striking galaxy-blue meteorite dial cut from extraterrestrial stone whose natural crystalline pattern ensures that no two examples are exactly alike. The design also continues the legacy of the Cosmonaute, a watch created in 1962 when astronaut Scott Carpenter asked Breitling to produce a Navitimer with a 24-hour dial for orbital flight aboard Aurora 7, resulting in the first Swiss wristwatch worn in space. The new edition is engraved “Artemis II” and “One of 450,” with the mission emblem displayed on its open caseback.

The Universal Genève Cabriolet marks the revival of one of the brand’s most distinctive historical designs, first introduced in 1933 as the Ideo and nicknamed “Cabriolet” for its ingenious reversible case. Reimagined for today, the watch retains its Art Deco geometry and protective flipping mechanism while transforming the case into a dual canvas for design and personalization. Drawing inspiration from the work of artists A. M. Cassandre and Tamara de Lempicka, the new models feature bold lacquered dials and graphic typography that channel the avant-garde spirit of the 1930s. Inside beats the ultra-slim, manual-wound UG-111 movement, delivering modern reliability within a watch that bridges historic design and contemporary watchmaking.

Meet your guide Oren Hartov Oren Hartov writes about watches — and occasionally menswear, design, travel and other things — for InsideHook and other publications. He tries to blend his deep love of history with a fascination with horology, focusing on military watches, tool watches and the beautiful dress watches of the mid-20th century. A gigging musician, SCUBA diver and military veteran, he has a particular love for purpose-built timepieces such as the Rolex Submariner or Omega Speedmaster — but feels just at home writing about an elegant Patek Philippe Calatrava. More from Oren Hartov »