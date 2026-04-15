The Best New Rolex Releases From Watches and Wonders 2026

This week, we’re on the ground at the Geneva-based trade show Watches and Wonders, getting the scoop on some of the releases we’ll see all year from virtually every big name in the industry. Naturally, this includes the biggest name in the industry. Despite it’s historically austere reputation, Rolex is no stranger to the odd opening day blockbuster at Watches and Wonders, and this year’s collection of highly anticipated timepieces have stuck to the script, providing some of the most brilliant Rolex references in recent memory.

We knew we were in for something special because the Oyster line, the brand’s original waterproof case, is celebrating its 100th anniversary. So among this year’s releases are a host of Oysters in every shape, size and dial, but that’s not where the launches stop. There’s enough in the collection to ensure even the most passive subject of The Crown will have an easy time finding something to drool over, including a new Daytona, two reworked editions of the legendary ’80s-esque Yacht-Master II and even a new proprietary alloy introduced via the iconic Day-Date.

Below, a comprehensive breakdown of all the Rolex releases for Watches and Wonders 2026.

Rolex is celebrating 100 years of the Oyster Perpetual 41 with a new anniversary model. Rolex

Given the massive anniversary, it was expected that the Oyster would receive a centennial edition. Fans of the legendary horological innovation will no doubt be excited to learn that the model features the brand’s signature Rolesor configuration — Rolex’s coined dual-tone descriptor, featuring an 18-karat yellow-gold bezel and crown and 100% Oystersteel case and bracelet — a nod to the history and heritage of the Oyster and a deft move, given the current popularity of two-toned watches.

Beyond the palette, the design pays homage to a century of craft and innovation through smaller details. The traditional 6 o’clock “Swiss Made” marking has been supplanted by a novel “100 Years” inscription, a detail echoed on the winding crown). The rich shade of Rolex green that indicates an anniversary launch has been implemented in the dial logo and in minute-marker squares around the outside of the dial’s track pad.

With its relatively subtle design and accessible 41mm size, the Oyster Perpetual 41 100th Anniversary seems poised as one of the standouts of Watches and Wonders 2026 and an instant classic. This also more or less ensures it’ll be impossible to get, but is nonetheless very nice to look at.

Rolex is giving the Cosmograph Daytona a decided upgrade. Rolex



On the other end of the two-toned spectrum, casual fans and true enthusiasts alike should both appreciate that Rolex is launching a 40mm Rolesium (a combination of platinum and Oystersteel) version of its beloved Cosmograph Daytona. Get this — the new alloy integration isn’t even the most impressive part of the iconic timepiece. That would be the glossy white enameled Grand Feu dial, a labor-intensive process that’s typically reserved for only the most craft-forward luxury creations. It’s a striking visual indication of Rolex’s continued commitment to the sports watch, especially contrasted against the platinum-ringed anthracite ceramic bezel.

But the dial isn’t the only unusual finish. Unlike most Daytona models, the latest release also features a platinum ring-secured, sapphire crystal-windowed caseback, unveiling the timepiece’s (typically hidden) movement, referencing historic dress watches from the Swiss watchmakers. This theme is repeated with “suspended” numerals across the bezel’s tachymeter scale, a nod to the horizontally presented inscriptions found on original Daytonas.

While the refined detailing might prove offputting for some fans of the classically rugged reference, there’s little doubt that the Daytona’s dress era is something to be celebrated.



The new “Jubilee Gold” Day-Date Rolex

A dazzling, aventurine-dial Day-Date, constructed of a new proprietary gold alloy and finished with nearly a dozen baguette-cut diamond hour marker indices? That certainly reads as inherently flashy.

In hand, however, the just-released “Jubilee Gold” model is much more subdued than photos can convey, with the in-house metal giving off a softer, more muted sheen than a classic yellow gold. (Rolex reportedly combined yellow, gray and pink tones to achieve the shade.) The minty stone dial further accentuates the all-around pastel-esque tonal quality of the delicate timepiece. Paired with the President model bracelet, it makes for a piece that is, against all odds, shockingly refined.

The Oyster Perpetual Datejust 41 gets a green dial makeover. Rolex

Another Oyster in a Rolesor configuration — this time in white gold and Oystersteel — the 41mm Datejust might not introduce any new elements, but the launch is nonetheless maximalist in every way: physical size, given its relatively hulking 41mm frame for one of Rolex’s most iconic models; the striking anniversary green lacquered dial that features a deep (collector-coveted) hombre effect; and the fluted bezel that similarly pops, thanks to the color configuration. One for the ‘heads, certainly, but a solid addition to an already stacked lineup.

The Rolex Yacht-Master II drops in two different metals. Rolex



In spite of its regatta-specific machinations and the fact that the original model wasn’t even released until 1992, the original Yacht-Master still smacked of ’80s-era opulence. The latest reintroduction of the Yacht-Master II sheds that vibe completely, instead opting for technical savvy as the foundation of its new generation of sailing watches. Available in both Oystersteel and yellow gold, the reworked chronograph leans into sport-focused complications — the inclusion of a novel precision countdown timer, activated with the tap of a 6 o’clock pusher, is a major boon for competitive sailors — powered by the mind-blowing reverse-gear Calibre 4162 and is a true performance piece in every sense of the phrase.

New pint-sized Perpetuals take center stage. Rolex

The biggest takeaway from Rolex’s Watches and Wonders collection is there’s no end to the iterations on the Oyster Perpetual. (Not that we’re complaining!) Sizing down the Oyster Perpetual, the watchmaker is offering a duo of 34mm and 28mm models in 18-carat rose and yellow gold, respectively, with unique blue and green lacquered stone dials and hour marks— dumortierite for the 34mm, heliotrope for the 28 — at three of the cardinal points. Despite the casing and vibrant dials, the models (also available in a variety of alternative dials) are much more low-key than a traditional gold Rollie because of a satin finishing that buffs out much of the high-shine appearance.

Arguably the boldest Rolex released for Watches and Wonders Rolex

You didn’t think we’d overlook the standout of the collection, did you? Even amongst a host of elite Rolex models, the “Jubilee Edition” Oyster Perpetual 36 is the immediate and obvious star of this year’s releases, in large part because of its eye-catching, multi-colored lacquer dial, which is adorned with the Jubilee motif (an artifact from the celebratory watches of the ’70s) and generally looks more like a pop art masterpiece than a watch face.

Unusually bold, bright and jubilant for a Rolex-produced piece, the color-blocked checkerboard pattern (which spells out Rolex in a variety of different ways) is as aesthetically scintillating as it is visually stimulating. Naturally, this design was created with a precise and complete pad print process that applies each “box” one at a time, leaving zero room for error when it comes to alignment and lacquer application.

Beyond the mastery displayed in the dial construction, the movement, Rolex’s Caliber 3230, is also top-notch, having been certified by the Swiss giant’s new Superlative Chronometer quality standards. With a one-size-fits-all 36mm Oystersteel case and bracelet, it’s as good as a true novelty can get.

Meet your guide Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »