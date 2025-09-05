Products of the Week: Scotch, Dennison Watches and Bose Headphones

The iconic Scotch brand celebrates its bicentenary with a limited edition, 42-year-old single malt. The Islay distillery reopened last year after being closed for over four decades, so this marks the first release since its revival. Matured in European oak casks, this one is a balance of smoke, malt and fruit. It’ll be available starting in October for about $10,000 by appointment only (go here if you’re interested).