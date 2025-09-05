Products of the Week: Scotch, Dennison Watches and Bose Headphones

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Wrangler drops a quality collab with ROA, Bose releases a second-gen version of their beloved headphones and Port Ellen graces us with an anniversary edition Scotch.
Port Ellen 200th Anniversary Edition
The iconic Scotch brand celebrates its bicentenary with a limited edition, 42-year-old single malt. The Islay distillery reopened last year after being closed for over four decades, so this marks the first release since its revival. Matured in European oak casks, this one is a balance of smoke, malt and fruit. It’ll be available starting in October for about $10,000 by appointment only (go here if you’re interested).
Dennison Dual Time Watches
“Twice the movements, twice the fun” seems to be the commanding design ethos behind Dennison’s latest ALD Dual Time collection, which features a dozen dual-dial 36mm square timepieces and enough ‘80s-esque swagger to fully outfit an entire office of coked-up stockbrokers. Two alternate stylings — a more traditional sub-dial version and a charming split dial — are powered by twin Swiss quartz Ronda movement and are complemented by a host of stone dials in hues like “Tigers Eye” and “Black Sunray.” For under $1,000, they’re one hell of an impression-maker.
Montblanc Signs & Symbols Editions: The Legend of Zodiacs
The latest addition to the brand’s celebrated line of premium writing instruments, Montblanc’s new installment of the Signs & Symbols Collector Line features two distinctive zodiac legends as design inspiration, in the form of the horse (Chinese Zodiac of 2026) and the mythical coiling dragon. The limited edition fountain pens — these include a Horse Limited Edition 512 and two Journey Among Dragons iterations — are uniquely engraved with ornate patterning and precious stones and will only set you back $189,000.
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen)
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones make you life like your life has a soundtrack playing in the background — they’re that good and that comfortable. Now, the OG has been upgraded with some new features including longer battery life, USB-C audio compatibility and some sleek metallic yokes for extra shine. They’re available now for pre-order and will ship out Oct. 2.
Wrangler x ROA Collab
Western denim style meets the durability of outdoor wear? Yes. The Wrangler x ROA collection, which features a selection of intentionally crafted denim staples, is made for the outdoorsman who cares about quality. From your classic cargo pants and workwear-esque denim shirts to caps and cross-body bags, it’s a tight collection made with intention.
