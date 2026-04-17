Wellness > Mental Health

“Rawdogging” a Flight Sounds Miserable. But It’s Good for Your Brain.

Think of it as a kind of meditation

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
April 17, 2026 4:51 pm EDT
View of clouds from an airplane window
What your in-flight entertainment was nothing?
Jimmy Liu/Unsplash

The term “rawdogging” has gained a new meaning on social media, in reference to a very specific practice: sitting on a flight without experiencing anything other than the view from the window and the space around you. In other words: no internet, no in-flight movie and no book for as long as it takes to reach your destination.

For some travelers, that might sound unbearable. For others, it could represent a nice change of pace. But there’s also a good scientific reason to engage in it every now and then: It’s useful for your mental health.

Ditch the Distractions, Just Once

As Laura Kenny — author of the newsletter Peak Notions — explained in a recent article for Big Think, this practice “essentially exposes us to our own minds without the anaesthetic of avoidance through constant external stimulation.” And if that sounds a little like meditation, you’re not wrong. Kenny cites Buddhist meditation as a point of reference for this practice, and the process of spending extended periods of time alone with one’s thoughts also recalls the meditation-friendly medieval text The Cloud of Unknowing.

In an article for The Ringer, Austin Gayle described experiencing a cross-country flight under such conditions. (And in a middle seat, no less.) Gayle is candid about the good and bad aspects but did cite one period that brought a kind of mental clarity. “There were moments when it felt like I wasn’t thinking at all. It was an opportunity to just breathe,” he wrote. “I realized I don’t do that a lot: Sit. Breathe. Reflect.”

Gayle addressed the challenge of staying distraction-free, which sounds significant, but also called the experience “like a five-and-a-half-hour therapy session.”

For other travelers, going stimulus-free has more immediate benefits. Earlier this year, travel influencer Ceirra Pipher told People that on flights home, “you just want to comb through your brain and just reabsorb everything that you saw.” It may not be for everyone, and the name could raise some eyebrows, but there do seem to be genuine benefits to the art of rawdogging.

Meet your guide

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has…
More from Tobias Carroll »

More Like This

A man laying against the rocks, doing nothing.
The Case for "Strategic Laziness"
Two men scrambling up rocks.
Do You Have “Shortcut Syndrome”? Here’s How to Fix It.
John McEnroe complaining to an official.
How Daily Frustration Is Slowly Sabotaging Your Health
A man taking in the air at Saltburn Beach.
What a Two-Week Digital Detox Does to Your Brain

Wellness > Mental Health
Leisure > Travel
Leisure > Travel > Trends & Opinions
Wellness

Recommended

Suggested for you

seven bottles of bourbon on a wavy blue background
7 Bourbons Under $40 That the Pros Keep at Home
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco attend the 2025 Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California
Does Your Relationship Have a “Gap”?
New watches from Universal Genève and Jaeger‑LeCoultre that debuted for Watches and Wonders 2026
Our Favorite New Timepieces From Watches and Wonders
The 1999 Ford 021C concept car designed by Marc Newson displayed at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles
How a Forgotten Ford Could Shape the Future of Supercars
Phone and external battery
Southwest Airlines Is Cracking Down on Power Banks
Pile of hundred dollar bills
How Does James Bond Connect to a Real-Life Financial Scheme?

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Every Thursday, our resident experts see to it that you’re up to date on the latest from the world of drinks. Trend reports, bottle reviews, cocktail recipes and more. Sign up for THE SPILL now.

More Wellness, Right This Way

View of clouds from an airplane window

“Rawdogging” a Flight Sounds Miserable. But It’s Good for Your Brain.

a split photo with yew yew wavy ashtrays on one side and a cowboy-shaped pipe on the other

Elevate Your High With These Essential Weed Accessories

A soccer player performing a corner kick, aerial view.

6 Nutrition Secrets From a Premier League Private Chef

A man laying against the rocks, doing nothing.

The Case for "Strategic Laziness"

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

spring color trends

The Colors You Should Be Wearing This Spring, According to Menswear Insiders

Mijenta Symphony Series

Mijenta Tequila’s Symphony Series Rethinks How Barrel Aging Works

New watches from Universal Genève and Jaeger‑LeCoultre that debuted for Watches and Wonders 2026

Our Favorite New Timepieces From Watches and Wonders

Spread of numbers across a black screen

Math Equation Becomes Sex Symbol. Does It Add Up?