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Every World Cup Collaboration From Nike’s X2 Collection, Ranked

From France x Jacquemus to England x Palace, Nike's new footy collections are elite. But which is the best?

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
June 10, 2026 4:47 pm EDT
Two England players wearing Palace x Nike
Nike's X2 collections combine national kits with elite collaborators.
Palace

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Nike is pulling out all the stops for the World Cup. Everywhere you look, the sportswear giant is trying to make a splash for the 2026 tournament, which kicks off June 11 across Nike’s home continent of North America. They’re dropping star-studded promos, producing on-field uniforms for a quarter of the participating football federations, outfitting hundreds of players with the latest cleats and generally dumping an obscene amount of resources into marketing and events in a bid to win World Cup mindshare.

As one part of this football blitz, Nike recently announced the X2 World Cup collaborations, a buzzy batch of limited-edition lifestyle drops that pairs seven of Nike’s top international teams — Canada, England, France, the Netherlands, Nigeria, South Korea and the United States — with elite collaborators from each respective country.

In a statement from the brand, Nike said that the X2 collections are “shaped by the federation, then reinterpreted through the lens of designers, artists and the communities that live the game every day.”

They aren’t kidding. Designed by names like the prolific Jacquemus (France) and Palace (England), the resulting capsules are wildly innovative, slightly hypebeast-y and highly wearable; many riff on their classic footy source material, and all are united by an affinity for football and country.

While all of these World Cup collaborations have something to offer, some are stronger than others. We’ve ranked them below.

The X2 collections will be available via select retailers on June 11, with a broader launch across Nike’s SNKRS program on June 16.

7: South Korea x PEACEMINUSONE

models in the Korea x PEACEMINUSONE collection
Nike

To be clear, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with South Korea’s capsule, designed in partnership with local label PEACEMINUSONE. The signature red tiger graphic, which also appears on the country’s distinctive home kit, is as strong as ever — it just doesn’t have as much to offer as some of the other X2 collections.

6: Canada x NOCTA

a dog holding a Nike x Nocta sneaker in it's mouth
Nike

Similarly to South Korea, Canada’s collection is rock solid, with a handful of mostly low-key graphics and a wavy keeper kit produced in collaboration with Drake-affiliated NOCTA. All good stuff, albeit similar to apparel that Nike already offers. The “University Gold” Cryoshot, complete with a classic fold-over tongue. is a nice touch.

5: Nigeria x Slawn

models in the Nigeria x Slawn collection
Nike

Almost a decade after Nigeria’s cult 2018 kit broke the football-conscious side of the internet, Nigerian designer Slawn is returning to the Super Eagles’ iconic feathered graphic. The Cryoshot is a bit busy, but the Academy Pro Short-Sleeve Soccer Top feels like (yet another) sell-out jersey in the making.

4: Netherlands x Patta

a model wearing an orange Patta x Netherlands kit
Patta

While the Netherlands’ footballing history is robust, much of it has been played in solid orange kits. Timeless, sure, but also a bit boring. Streetwear label Patta is looking to change that with their take on the Oranje, a graphic-heavy capsule of tops and windbreakers featuring a co-branded, States Lion-patterned design. Powerful.

3: United States x Virgil Abloh Archive

United States x Virgil Abloh Archive
Getty Images

Tapping into the late designer’s signature print-forward style, the Nike x Team USA x Virgil Abloh Archive team-up makes perfect sense, with synergy levels off the charts. Anyone unconvinced by the graphic-splashed styles need only look at the garments IRL — the USMNT recently debuted the training kits and warm-up jackets during a friendly with Germany.

2: France x Jacquemus

Models in the France x Jacquemus collection
Nike

To use an American metaphor, the French blue and pinstripes go together like apple pie and ice cream, and, despite the fact that it’s the closest thing to the jersey you’ll see on the actual pitch from the entirety of the X2 collections, Simon Jacquemus’s take on Les Bleus is maybe the single most wearable piece from any capsule.

1: England x Palace

a model in Palace clothing and a close up of a Palace sneaker
Palace

Three Lions. Tri-Ferg. Wazza. Palace is England; England is Palace. The designs — ranging from a greyscale tracksuit to a rainbow St. George graphic tee — are monumental, the Cryoshot is perfection and, after years of collaborating with Adidas, the British skate brand’s new partnership with Nike feels especially significant. Class.

Meet your guide

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
More from Paolo Sandoval »

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