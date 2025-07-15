Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It was over 20 years ago when The Onion delivered this classic headline mocking the increasingly high number of blades on the average razor. And then five blades became the norm in the shaving world, and we all sort of accepted it.

But what if you could get a barbershop-style close shave using just a single blade? That’s the promise behind Supply, a grooming brand started by a husband-and-wife team (who did well on Shark Tank). The company just introduced the Single Edge Max. Like Supply’s other products, this is a single-blade shaver. But the Max was designed for people who may not be used to that experience, so it includes a magnetic pivoting head that adjusts to the contours of your face, a feature you’re more likely to find on multi-blade razors.

So why the obsession with a single blade? The company touts several reasons, including little-to-no skin irritation, a closer shave and a more cost-effective and eco-friendly grooming solution.

The Max is a lightweight, stainless-steel razor with a sleek gloss finish. What’s important is to follow the directions and yes, you should watch the brand’s how-to video. In short, you’ll want to follow the natural curves of the face and apply minimal pressure. Use short, small strokes. Position the razor at around a 10 to 15-degree angle from the face, and follow the direction of the hair growth.

Even after all of that, you’ll want to make multiple controlled passes over your face, re-lathering between each pass. It’s a purposely slow process, but if you think about your past barbershop shaves, they were certainly taking their time.

We spent a month with the Supply Edge Max and survived with just a few cuts. Let’s review.

What works

After a month and multiple shaves, I had less razor burn and a closer shave, though it took some practice and the first results weren’t great. By month’s end and switching to a new blade, I was getting a much more even and clean-shaven result. Note: the company offers a platinum blade refill for a few dollars more that might give superior results.

If you end up preferring the single blades, they offer several benefits: They’re cheap, and they last up to 15 shaves each (I switched around the eighth shave just to be safe). Plus, Supply sells a refillable cartridge that stores new blades and also acts as a disposal unit for your old ones.

Angle, hand placement and pressure are all VERY important when using a single-blade razor Supply

The included wall mount makes it easy to store the razor and prevents the blades from getting damaged or rusty.

What Needs Work

While the blades are much cheaper and Supply’s shaving system (if you stick with it) saves you money in the long run, the $79 starting point for the Max might be a little high for people who are used to a razor that might cost as little as a quarter of that price initially.

You really don’t want to use this blade in the shower, at least from my painful experience. While I’d prefer to have a versatile razor, I’ve developed a new routine where I do maintenance shaving in the shower with a Harry’s blade, quick touch-ups with an electric razor from Manscaped during busy days and, once or twice a week, a full shave at the sink with Supply’s Single Edge Max.

Final Thoughts

Offering a close shave, the Max minimized general skin irritation but not actual cuts or nicks. Once I followed the instructions very closely, those tiny nicks were reduced…outside of one particularly irritating cut on my chin that seems to reopen with every shave.

Overall, I’m tempted to stick with the Max and see if my technique improves enough to turn a modest endorsement into a never-going-back sentiment.

And if you find the Max isn’t for you, Supply offers a full refund within 100 days (as well as a lifetime guarantee for the razor).