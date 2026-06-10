This Father’s Day, Dad Wants a Summer Wardrobe Refresh

In partnership with Caribbean Joe

Is there a better way to celebrate dad for Father’s Day than by celebrating the start of summer too? Whether your plans are hopping aboard a boat, having beers at an outdoor bar or simply grilling poolside (hopefully, it’s all three – a king must be feted), the joys of the warm weather season are officially here — and you can revel in that with dad. Give him the gift of apparel that feels like summer in a shirt: comfortable, relaxing, tropical and vibrant.

With Caribbean Joe, vacation is always the state of mind. Find styles like their Island Classic Button Down Shirt, a quintessential vacation button down with bright and bold prints that are for warm weather wear, or their signature 7-inch volley trunk, a lightweight, flexible and reliable ideal for beach vacations, golfing and more.

We’ve highlighted up some of Caribbean Joe’s most giftable, stylish pieces that he’ll love to wear all summer long. Life is far too short for boring outfits.

Meet your guide Joanna Sommer Joanna Sommer is an editorial assistant at InsideHook. She graduated from James Madison University, where she studied journalism and media arts, and she attended the Columbia Publishing Course upon graduating in 2022. Joanna joined the InsideHook team as an editorial fellow in 2023 and covers a range of things from the likes of drinks, food, entertainment, internet culture, style, wellness… More from Joanna Sommer »