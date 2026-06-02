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Leisure > Grooming

Review: Is Harry’s Plus Razor the Ultimate Upgrade?

By Maxwell Stafford
June 2, 2026 1:48 pm EDT
Harry's Plus Razor Handle — Hero
Harry's/Illustration by InsideHook

The Gist

Harry's Plus razor, a significant upgrade to the brand's decade-old Original, promises a more premium shave for a slightly higher price. After nearly a month of testing, the reviewer found its subtle yet intentional changes delivered an easier, less irritating experience.

Key Takeaways

  • The Plus features redesigned blade cartridges with sharper blades, a more flexible pivot system and a larger lubrication strip, which are not compatible with the Original handle.
  • The new handle offers increased weight and an enhanced grip, providing a more premium feel while maintaining Harry's distinct brand aesthetic.
  • The upgraded design results in a smoother glide, fewer necessary passes and reduced irritation, particularly around facial contours.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

What can you get for $3 in today’s economy? Not a gallon of gas. Not a “premium experience” at Starbucks. How about a better razor?

That’s what grooming brand Harry’s is promising with the launch of the Harry’s Plus. Arriving 12 years after Harry’s Original, the Plus isn’t offering miniscule changes like a new line of colors or a slightly tweaked feature, but rather a more premium shave experience through redesigned cartridges, upgraded lubrication strips, improved user-friendly designs and a more polished handle design. While the differences are subtle, they’re far from insignificant.

Was the upgrade worth it? I’ve spent nearly a month exclusively shaving with the Harry’s Plus (after having used the Original for years) to see if the changes were exponential or simply designed for a higher price tag (of $3).

The Plus vs. The Original

At first glance, the Harry’s Plus doesn’t look drastically different from the Original. That’s most likely intentional as they still want to harbor the brand’s identity and audience — if the brand ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Although, when held side by side, the upgrades become more than obvious. 

The biggest change is most definitely the cartridge system. The Harry’s Plus entirely redesigned the blade cartridges, which are not compatible with the Original handle. While a  tad bit annoying, this newness is engineered for an overall better glide and reduced friction. Additionally, it’s paired with sharper blades that have an even more flexible pivot system and a larger lubrication strip. 

The pivot system allows for the razor to glide more naturally across the contours around the neck and jaw, leaving you with far less nicks than the Original, which feels a bit draggy after many uses. 

As compared to the Original’s functionality of the handle — lightweight and plain — the handle on the Plus gets a nice refresh. The weight, or heft, and the added grip make the razor feel more high quality without doing too much. It definitely resembles the Harry’s brand, just more enhanced.

Pricing differs between the two with the Plus being a few dollars higher, as are the cartridge replacements. Still below the luxury competitors, but the price increase is intentional and reasonable for the higher quality that you receive. 

Traditionally, the Original stayed along the approachable vibes with their bright, vibrant colors. The colorways of the Plus have a sense of maturity with more darker tones for the grip feature and the same silver/metallic base. 

While Harry’s didn’t shake up the grooming world with a new shaving tool, this upgrade felt like what they had intended to create all along. They essentially refined every aspect of the Original, making it feel like a prototype for the Plus. And it worked.

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 Whether you’re looking for better glide, less irritation or a standout scent, there’s an elevated formula for you

My Personal Testing

The best way to describe my time using the Harry’s Plus is that it was just easier. 

It’s the most noticeable difference I recognized. The Original Harry’s razor always got the job done, but I found myself with the occasional harshness, especially since I am often rushing during my weekday mornings. 

I also can appreciate the fewer repeated passes that were necessary, which naturally helped reduce my irritation as I have sensitive skin. The smoother initial glide from the improved lubrication strip has contributed towards this impact.

The pivot system’s redesign deserves to be recognized too. It really made a difference around my facial contours on the neck and jawline as it felt more meaningful with each pass, causing far less nicks and cuts. When returning back to the Original for comparison, I noticed that the strokes were slightly choppier and uncomfortable.

The Plus is not by any means perfect (nor am I a pro shaver). The handle feels more premium, but it is also a bit bulkier. Those who prefer a lighter handle will benefit more from the Original. And, yes, the shave quality is better, but nothing that is life changing. 

Still, I can agree with the discourse around this product. The upgrades are gradual but intentional. Not revolutionary, just slightly elevated.

Harry’s Plus Handle
Harry’s Plus Handle
Buy Here: $13

Meet your guide

Maxwell Stafford

Maxwell Stafford

Maxwell Stafford is an Editorial Commerce Fellow at InsideHook. He holds a BA in Communications from UNCW and is pursuing his MS in Publishing at NYU. Having previously contributed to V Magazine and Flair the Magazine, he reports on style, entertainment, culture and art. In his spare time, you can find him training for half-marathons, listening to British rock and…
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