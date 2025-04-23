The Best Travel-Size Grooming Products for Spring Travel

Spring is here, folks, and odds are you’ve got some travel on the books — whether it’s a full-on getaway or a quick weekend escape. Alongside your windbreaker, khakis, suede desert boots and shades, ensure your grooming game is ready to roll, too. Sure, you use a full-size deodorant at home, but a travel-size stick is more convenient on the road. Plus (and we’ve all been there) it’s not ideal when you end up rummaging through a roadside gas station for a mystery balm or relying on whatever moisturizer the airport shop has in stock.

Thankfully, many of our favorite grooming brands offer pint-sized versions of their washes, balms and sunscreen — perfect for tossing in your Dopp kit without taking up all the space. Below, you’ll find a lineup of travel-ready essentials in smaller formulations to keep your routine personalized and you feeling fresh. We’re skipping tools like a toothbrush, razors or Q-tips (some of those are covered here), but with grooming products, go ahead and stock up so you’re breezing through TSA or all set for a weekend away.

Sunscreen

Freaks of Nature Peak Performance Sun Stick SPF 50 Kelly Slater’s sunscreen line has taken the sun-care world by storm with eye-catching packaging, effective formulations and a damn cool name. The travel size is the same shape as a deodorant stick and applies like one. Just swipe it wherever you need coverage and rub in. The texture is smooth, won’t melt in your bag, is waterproof and even feels moisturizing. Gents, this is the travel sunscreen to have. buy here: $61

Shampoo, Conditioner and Body Wash

Huron Travel Shower Kit A mini shampoo with argan oil, vitamin E and B5 to hydrate, smooth and moisturize? Check. A conditioner with shea butter for moisture retention? Check. A body wash with vitamins E and eucalyptus and coconut oil to cleanse and refresh the skin? Check. And the scent? An invigorating blend of citrus, juniper, eucalyptus and mint. Just stock it already and keep it in your Dopp kit — it’s the all-in-one mini shower trio. buy here: $30

Deodorant

Blu Atlas Travel Size Aluminum-Free Deodorant Blu Atlas deo stick is a go-to for me. Their aluminum-free formula uses bamboo stem extract and arrowroot powder to absorb moisture and neutralize odor, while aloe and a blend of botanical extracts bring soothing and antimicrobial benefits. The texture is a unique solid-gel-cream hybrid that, once absorbed, works overtime — and the blend of bergamot, clary sage and patchouli is herbaceously awesome. buy here: $10

Face Cleanser and Moisturizer

Malin+Goetz Face Essentials Travel Size M+G’s fantastic-smelling grapefruit cleanser foams with coconut-based surfactants, amino acids to moisturize and vitamins and antioxidants to soothe. The vitamin E moisturizer is a stellar multitasker that keeps your skin nourished and hydrated on the road. I’d be happy with just one M+G item in my Dopp kit, but an iconic duo in travel-friendly 1-oz sizes? It’s a no-brainer. buy here: $18

Fragrance

Perfumehead Room No. Perfume Oil Extract I’ve always been a big fan of roll-on oil fragrances (they work with your body chemistry like a mood ring, slowly unfolding their scent) so I was thrilled when indie-luxe fragrance house Perfumehead launched their oil format last year. I love all their scents, but the woodsy-spiced vibe of Room No — an intoxicating blend of bergamot, nutmeg, guaiac wood, palo santo, leather and vanilla — feels especially apropos for spring travel evenings out. buy here: $115

Roller Ball Eye Stick

Oars+Alps Wake Up Eye Stick You’ll inevitably need a quick, on-the-go fix to wake up tired eyes, and I really dig the Oars+Alps eye stick for that. It comes in a sleek matte tube that’s easy to grip and won’t scratch up everything in your bag, and the formula packs a punch, boosting circulation while aloe, plant extracts and algae-based ingredients soothe, calm inflammation and reduce puffiness. The cooling sensation feels refreshing, too. buy here: $22 – $60

Lip Balm

Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm SPF 25 You can’t go wrong with the brand that re-invented the classic balm and helped bring the format into the elevated grooming sphere. Jack Black’s little blue tubes are classics for a reason, packed with shea butter that delivers instant hydration to dry, chapped lips. Go for the version with SPF 25 because your lips need protection from the sun, too. buy here: $10

Toothpaste

Marvis Travel Classic Strong Mint Toothpaste By now, we’ve sung Marvis’s praises enough that we hope you’ve got one of those display-worthy tubes parked proudly by your sink. This Italian cult-favorite doesn’t just look good- it’s a concentrated paste that blends gentle cleaning powders to protect enamel and dentin, along with just enough fluoride and xylitol to fight cavities and keep plaque at bay. The classic mint flavor is refreshing and long-lasting — and yes, there’s a travel-size version, too. buy here: $6