Leisure > Grooming

The Dopp Kit Packing Checklist for Long Summer Weekends

These are the (mostly travel-sized) grooming essentials to pack for a three-day getaway

By Michael Stefanov
June 14, 2024 6:59 am
Dopp Kit Hero on tile background
We've rounded up your dopp kit basics
Getty, Amazon, MALIN+GOETZ, Linhart, Fulton & Roark, Oars+Alps, Lab Series, Vertra

Summer is here, signaling the start of long-weekend excursions. I have a few planned for Long Beach Island, as I love its quaint, old-school sea shanty beach vibes and the iconic lighthouse, Old Barney. But I digress. Along with swim trunks, sneakers and cutaway-collar polos, you will also need to pack grooming essentials. Preparing my Dopp kit (you have one of those, right?) for a weekend trip is a task I’ve done countless times. Yet I usually forget something, especially as different seasons call for slight product variations, like sunscreen in summer or hand lotion in winter. So, to prevent an unnecessary trip to your destination’s local drugstore, we have compiled a list of grooming products to pack for those long summer days.

The 9 Best New Colognes of the Year (So Far) to Wear All Summer
The 9 Best New Colognes of the Year (So Far) to Wear All Summer
 Citrus, aquatic and green notes are the major warm-weather players in 2024

In general, and especially for three- or four-day trips, travel-sized items are better since regular-sized items can take up too much real estate. While I swear by an electric toothbrush, I usually bring a manual one, especially if I only go for shorter trips. I use a regular deodorant at home but prefer a travel-sized when I’m away. Although my medicine cabinet might contain various colognes, shaving creams and other products, I stick to the grooming essentials for travel. Packing a Dopp kit for a weekend is oddly satisfying, as it keeps hygiene products organized and convenient. When staying as a guest, it also keeps your items in one tidy place.

As you stock your kit, consider the grooming upgrades and essentials listed below. Pro tip: Have a spare Dopp kit packed with these essentials so you are ready for the rest of the summer and even into fall. Print this out, use it as a checklist, and take care of it now so you spend less time stressing and more time vibing.

Malin+Goetz Deodorant
Malin+Goetz Deodorant
MALIN+GOETZ : $15

Malin+Goetz’s deodorant stick has garnered a cult following. Free from aluminum, alcohol and parabens, it is formulated with natural eucalyptus extract and odor-neutralizing citronellyl, making it suitable for all skin types. While deodorants often occupy a lot of space, this version comes in a convenient mini size.

Oars+Alps Sunscreen
Oars+Alps Sunscreen
Oars+Alps : $10

Oars & Alps sunscreen is also available in a travel size, making their lightweight and fast-absorbing lotion perfect for summer weekend getaways. Packed with squalane, aloe and vitamin E, it helps skin stay moisturized while calming redness and inflammation and protecting against UV rays. Plus, it’s sweat- and water-resistant for 80 minutes.

Fulton & Roark Perpetua Solid Fragrance
Fulton & Roark Perpetua Solid Fragrance
Fulton & Roark : $60

Housed in a sturdy metal case that flips open like a Zippo, these solid colognes from Fulton & Roark are built for travel. The refillable tins won’t break or spill and come in various unique scents. You can’t go wrong with any of them, but for summer, I love Perpetua, a fresh wood scent with notes of Atlas cedar and sea air. Warm it up with your fingers, apply it to your wrists and neck, and let the subtle scent linger.

Lab Series Moisturizer
Lab Series Moisturizer
Buy it now : $64$51

A no-fuss, effective, travel-size moisturizer is essential, and this All-In-One Face Treatment from Lab Series hits all the marks. It offers multiple skincare benefits — daily moisturization, soothing irritation and redness, repair of visible lines and wrinkles — and mattifies for a less oily appearance.

Blu Atlas Restorative Eye Stick
Blu Atlas Restorative Eye Stick
Blu Atlas : $35

Late night? Blu Atlas’s eye stick provides an under-eye boost by targeting dark circles and puffy eyes via rose water, algae extract, vitamin C and caffeine. The travel-sized metal roller ball makes application enjoyable and leaves you feeling refreshed and revitalized.

Vertra Coconut Sunscreen Lip Balm
Vertra Coconut Sunscreen Lip Balm
Vertra : $7

Vertra’s lip balm also offers SPF 15 sun protection and is excellent for the beach or pool. Enriched with soothing and hydrating ingredients, including beeswax, shea butter, cocoa butter, coconut oil and sunflower oil, it is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, and the clear application makes it convenient for all-day use.

Marvis Toothbrush + Toothpaste
Marvis Toothbrush + Toothpaste
Marvis : $6

We love Marvis’s toothpaste, but they also make dental accessories. Lightweight with soft bristles, this toothbrush is perfect for travel with its head cover to keep it clean while bumping around in your Dopp kit. 

Linhart Toothpaste Travel Pack
Linhart Toothpaste Travel Pack
Linhart : $12

Linhart toothpaste features a mild mint taste with a hint of anise for a clean and refreshing feel. Suitable for regular and sensitive teeth, it naturally and gently whitens while reinforcing enamel with its patented formula. Plus, the mini travel tube is super stylish.

Tweezerman Nail Clippers
Tweezerman Nail Clippers
Amazon : $8$7

Nail clippers often get forgotten, but even on a short four-day trip, they can come in surprisingly handy. No one likes discovering a loose nail! Tweezerman is the crème de la crème of grooming tools, and their clippers are built to last.

Philips Norelco OneBlade 360 Face Hybrid Electric Beard Trimmer and Shaver
Philips Norelco OneBlade 360 Face Hybrid Electric Beard Trimmer and Shaver
Best Buy : $38

Sure, a few day’s trips will likely not require a full-on shave, but you might want to touch up facial or body hair. That’s one of the many arenas where the OneBlade shines. Keep it charged for follicular touch-ups, wet and dry, as needed.

Oral-B Glide Pro-Health Floss
Oral-B Glide Pro-Health Floss
Amazon : $10

Just because you are on holiday does not mean you can skip flossing. As long as the floss is waxed (gentler on the gums and glides better) and doesn’t shred or break, it’ll do the job. I’ve used Glide Oral B for years and will likely continue to do so.

Listerine Mouthwash
Listerine Mouthwash
Amazon : $2

Alcohol-free mouthwash is better, and classic Listerine now offers a travel-sized bottle sans the harsh burn. It kills 99.9% of bad breath germs and has a milder taste, leaving your mouth feeling fresh, clean and minty after flossing.

Q-Tip Swabs
Q-Tip Swabs
Amazon : $2

While inserting these in your ears is not recommended, we do recommend having them on hand to clean around the ears, and for the multitude of other unexpected situations where they might be useful. 

Tylenol Extra Strength
Tylenol Extra Strength
Amazon : $2

Trust us, these will come in handy at some point.

Band-Aid Flexible Band Aids
Band-Aid Flexible Band Aids
Amazon

As will these.

More Like This

A sampling of the best Memorial Day Weekend deals.
These Memorial Day Sales Are Still Live
a collage of gear on a mountain background
The Backcountry and REI Memorial Day Sales Have All the Deals for a Geartastic Summer
The Casper Memorial Day Sale Is Now Live
Casper’s Memorial Day Sale Is Now Live
A sampling of the best Memorial Day Weekend deals, including an a dutch oven, blue longsleeve button down and a garmin watch
The Memorial Day Sales Are Still Going. Here’s What’s Worth Shopping.

Leisure > Grooming
Michael Stefanov is a Brooklyn-based writer and musician. He was previously the market editor at Esquire and fashion contributor at Men’s Health. His articles have appeared in Robb Report, Inside Hook, and Men’s Journal. ...Read More

Most Popular

Aang from "Avatar: The Last Airbender" looking out at clouds of pink and blue.
What I Learned From Watching "Avatar" as an Adult
Mahogany Run Golf Course on Saint Thomas
The 8 Best Golf Courses We Played This Year
The Dalmore 49 Year Old Single Malt Whisky recently sold for $117,000
The Whisky Auction Market Is Struggling
These are 9 of the best colognes this year
The 9 Best New Colognes of the Year (So Far) to Wear All Summer
The new Doxa Sub 200T watch in Divingstar yellow
Doxa Finally Delivers the Goldilocks Dive Watch
Halifax, Novia Scotia
Halifax, Nova Scotia Is No Longer Canada’s Best Kept Secret

Recommended

Suggested for you

Aang from "Avatar: The Last Airbender" looking out at clouds of pink and blue.
What I Learned From Watching "Avatar" as an Adult
Mahogany Run Golf Course on Saint Thomas
The 8 Best Golf Courses We Played This Year
The Dalmore 49 Year Old Single Malt Whisky recently sold for $117,000
The Whisky Auction Market Is Struggling
These are 9 of the best colognes this year
The 9 Best New Colognes of the Year (So Far) to Wear All Summer
The new Doxa Sub 200T watch in Divingstar yellow
Doxa Finally Delivers the Goldilocks Dive Watch
Halifax, Novia Scotia
Halifax, Nova Scotia Is No Longer Canada’s Best Kept Secret

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Grooming, Right This Way

Dopp Kit Hero on tile background

The Dopp Kit Packing Checklist for Long Summer Weekends

These are 9 of the best colognes this year

The 9 Best New Colognes of the Year (So Far) to Wear All Summer

We've got answers for all your sunscreen related questions

All Your SPF Questions Answered

Blu Atlas and Selahatin are two of the best grooming brands you should know about

The Best Grooming Brands to Know Right Now

Explore More Grooming

Keep Reading

Elias Kacavas, who is currently staring in "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" We spoke with the actor before the debut of season two, "Summer School."

Elias Kacavas’s Pretty Little Life

Thomas Hart, also known as "Racer Tom," skiing down Mount Ogden at Snowbasin Resort

Meet “Racer Tom,” the 63-Year-Old Ski Resort Folk Hero

No visa, no problem.

How to Successfully Travel to China Without a Visa

different plates of brunch food, sausages, eggs, meat, french toast with berries

The 11 Best Brunches in San Francisco