Omega’s New Constellation Observatory Collection Is as Precise as It Gets

As one of the most storied watchmakers in the world, Omega’s deep canon of chronographs has long served as a benchmark of horological quality. But the Swiss watchmaker’s latest innovation, a reach back into the archives, isn’t just setting a high bar — it’s rewriting the record books completely.

For their latest release, Omega has revealed a new interpretation (or rather, nine new interpretations) of its classic Constellation, a razor-sharp heritage dress watch with a history steeped in precision.

While historically having taken a back seat to the legendary Seamaster and Speedmaster lines, the sleeker, more angular “Connie” has a special place in the hearts of both purists and collectors. Released in 1952, the original collection, featuring a more subtle, angular take on aesthetic watchmaking, was the first-ever to be chronometer-certified — an analog-era title bestowed upon only the most highly accurate of timepieces.

A close-up of Omega’s new Constellation Observatory collection. Omega

The new Constellation Observatory collection continues that tradition of superior accuracy; utilizing a novel acoustic testing method developed in the Laboratoire de Précision — an official independent timekeeping certification body that uses state-of-the-art technology to calculate calendrical fidelity — the cohort of timepieces are the first-ever two-handed watches to receive Master Chronometer Certification.

This certification isn’t just for show — it marks a momentum leap in premier watchmaking for the brand. “Until now, precision certification has required a seconds hand. The development of a new acoustic testing methodology has made that requirement obsolete,” said Raynald Aeschlimann, president and CEO of OMEGA, noting the magnitude of the breakthrough in a release from the brand.

A piece from Omega’s new Constellation Observatory Collection. Omega The new collection includes a variety of Omega styles. Omega

Nor is the previously unreached level of factuality the only selling point of the new collection. Pulling from classic design codes, the Constellation Observatory pays homage to classic Omega idiosyncrasies — aesthetic callsigns like the dodecagonal pie-pan dial, caseback medallions, guilloché finish and iconic 6 o’clock star — with a variety of 39.4mm expressions in gold (five models, including a deluxe platinum-gold version) and steel (four models) that look pulled straight out of the ’50s.

The gold references feature a more flashy, seamless 18K Sedna, Canopus or Moonshine gold casing and hand-guilloché dial, while the O-MEGASTEEL models offer similar, if not less sophisticated, colored and stamped dials, including a very tasteful black ceramic pie-pan dial. Omega has also introduced two new calibres for the collection, with a 60-hour power reserve — the Calibre 8914 Standard, powering the steel watches, and the Calibre 8915 Luxe (or Grand Luxe, in the case of the platinum-gold model) — and is offering a host of timepieces on leather straps, or, in the case of the dazzling Moonshine gold version, a brick bracelet.

The collection, which hit Omega’s shelves yesterday, ranges from $10,900 for the steel models (the black ceramic dial is slightly more expensive at $12,200) to $59,100 for the Moonshine gold iteration. A steep price to pay, but one that might just be worth it for peace of mind when it comes to always being on time…and a piece of Omega history, too.

Meet your guide Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »