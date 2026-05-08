Products of the Week: Ralph Lauren Watches and Puma Sneakers

Plymouth Gin has been around since 1793, but the honey craze in the spirits world is a recent thing. Just launched after a trial run in the UK, Plymouth Honey is thankfully not overly sweet — it’s a very balanced gin that actually works pretty well on its own but wonderfully in a Bee’s Knees, too. Which is lucky for them because the brand just launched a limited-edition Bee’s Knees Cocktail Courier Kit, which might be the ideal way to test this out.