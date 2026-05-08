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Products of the Week: Ralph Lauren Watches and Puma Sneakers

The 7 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By The Editors @insidehook
May 8, 2026 12:52 pm EDT
products cutouts of a watch, bottle of gin, slippers and a switch blade side by side
You're gonna wanna check these out.
The James Brand/Brunch/Plymouth Gin/Ralph Lauren

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Brunch releases summer suede shoes, Puma partners with Sinclair to drop some sparkly sneaks and the Ralph Lauren Bear becomes branded onto a preppy watch.

Brunch Summer Suede Collection
Brunch Summer Suede Collection

One of our favorite slipper brands just released a summertime collection, so you can combine comfort and boat shoe-esque looks for the warmer months. Brunch’s Summer Suede catalog includes slip-ons that look like the comfier version of a Sperry. Very mule forward, leather ties and easy wear make these pairs ideal to stock up on now.

shop here
Puma x Sinclair Collaboration
Puma x Sinclair Collaboration

Given that Puma’s Suede silo has been a go-to beater for 50-plus years now, it would take something pretty special to make a pair of the low-cut kicks stand out. Wouldn’t you know it, in partnership with Sinclair — a vibey, downtown NYC streetwear label — the German retail giant is dropping a studded, soccer-adjacent iteration of the Suede in a creamy white colorway. The shoes land May 9th, so circle those calendars.

read more here
Ralph Lauren Preppy Bear Watch
Ralph Lauren Preppy Bear Watch

Complication? You mean, like, a double Windsor? The newest iteration of Polo’s iconic timepiece — featuring the “Preppy Bear” 3D-printed on a clean white dial — is just as interested in collegiate style as it is horological fidelity. Still, with a stainless steel case and Swiss-made automatic movement, it houses solid enough specs. But really, aren’t you buying it for the bear anyway?

Read more here
Plymouth Honey Gin
Plymouth Honey Gin

Plymouth Gin has been around since 1793, but the honey craze in the spirits world is a recent thing. Just launched after a trial run in the UK, Plymouth Honey is thankfully not overly sweet — it’s a very balanced gin that actually works pretty well on its own but wonderfully in a Bee’s Knees, too. Which is lucky for them because the brand just launched a limited-edition Bee’s Knees Cocktail Courier Kit, which might be the ideal way to test this out.  

read more here
The James Brand The Ellis
The James Brand The Ellis

The James Brand is more or less synonymous with EDC at this point, and their latest offering might be the best pocketknife from the brand yet. Thinner than a pack of gum, the new Ellis keychain model has everything you need and nothing you don’t (read: Sandvik 12C27 blade steel and little else). Father’s Day is coming up.

buy here: $99
<strong>Urbanstems The Petals & Prosecco</strong>
Urbanstems The Petals & Prosecco

An ideal Mother’s Day bundle — or, really, an any-occasion bundle — this pairing features roses, garden roses and fresh greenery, along with a bottle of Avaline Prosecco. (Note: The flowers and wine are shipped separately and may arrive on different days.) 

shop here
Devialet x Roland-Garros Collaboration
Devialet x Roland-Garros Collaboration

Just in time for the French Open, Devialet and Roland-Garros have teamed up on a limited-edition Phantom Ultimate Roland-Garros Exclusive Edition, the color of the iconic red clay. We’re not exaggerating when we say this speaker performs just as well as the best tennis players in the world. Get a pair and be front row at the French Open from the comfort of your couch.

shop here

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